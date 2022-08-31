Read full article on original website
click orlando
Head to the movies on Saturday for just $3 a ticket
What better way to kick off a holiday weekend than a day at the movies?. To sweeten the deal, the big theatre chains have partnered with the nonprofit Cinema Foundation for National Cinema Day to offer $3 movie tickets on Saturday, Sept. 3. Many are also offering special deals on refreshment combos.
sltablet.com
Pig On The Pond Coming Oct 14-16
Presented by the City of Clermont and AdventHealth. 3-day family-friendly festival, including a carnival, live entertainment, pig racing, kids zone, fireworks and much more!
click orlando
From firefighter to fine fashion, local man suits up his clients
LAKE MARY, Fla. – Walk into It Suits Me, a custom apparel store in Lake Mary, and you’ll know right away this is not a one-size-fits-all kind of situation. Your first clue? The mannequins are all dressed in bright colors and bold patterns. There are spicy oranges, greens, pinks and purples with accessories to complement them all.
Here's The Best Late-Night Restaurant In Florida
LoveFood found every state's best restaurant that's open late.
WCJB
Southeastern Livestock Pavilion will host the 40th annual Ocala Shrine Rodeo
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s the first of a two-day event for the 40th annual Ocala Shrine Rodeo on Friday. The event is at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion. The rodeo will start at 7:30 p.m. but gates are open at 5:30. Tickets for children are $25 but if they...
click orlando
Here’s a full list of concerts left in 2022 at Amway Center, Camping World Stadium
ORLANDO, Fla. – With COVID-19 cases decreasing worldwide and the return of live music, many concertgoers are making up for lost time. This year, Orlando venues have already seen their fair share of artists and bands, but more are ready to close out 2022 in the City Beautiful. [TRENDING:...
fox13news.com
Florida mom’s post about how toddler's creepy doll scored them perks at Disney World goes viral
GROVELAND, Fla. - Many children might find Chloe the doll a bit – terrifying. But not Briar!. The adorable 3-year-old from Central Florida loves her ‘Creepy Chloe’ doll with glowing red eyes so much that she dresses her up like a princess and takes her on trips to Walt Disney World – which has scored the family some pretty cool perks.
Citrus County Chronicle
Goodbye Golden Corral, hello Grill House
A new family sit-down restaurant is coming to Inverness and it will be located inside an old favorite. The Grill House will tentatively open this fall and will feature steaks, fish, fried chicken, wings, pizza and burgers, along with mac & cheese and other sides. There will be a salad bar as well. No alcohol.
orangeobserver.com
Deer Island home tops Winter Garden sales from Aug. 13 to 19
A home on Deer Island topped all Winter Garden-area residential real-estate transactions from Aug. 13 to 19. The home at 255 Deer Isle Drive, Winter Garden, sold Aug. 16, for $1.1 million. Built in 1987, it has four bedrooms, two-and-one-half baths and 3,041 square feet of living area. Days on market: 15.
Winter Haven police warn parents of chocolate bars reportedly laced with ‘magic’ mushrooms
Winter Haven police are warning parents to keep an eye on what their kids are eating after chocolate bars reportedly laced with psilocybin "magic" mushrooms were found in the city.
Champion of the Community
The philanthropy of Frank DeLuca and DeLuca Toyota has helped enhance the quality of life in Ocala and Marion County. The definition of a philanthropist is a person who seeks to promote the welfare of others, especially by the generous donation of money to worthy causes. Frank DeLuca is a shining example of someone with a philanthropic heart and spirit.
click orlando
Bojangles opens 1st of 15 planned Central Florida locations
SANFORD, Fla. – More than a year after it was first announced, Bojangles has opened the first of 15 planned restaurants around the greater Orlando area. The new location sits at 101 S. Oregon Ave. in Sanford. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The North Carolina-based chain...
This Is Florida's Best Chinese Restaurant
Cheapism found the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
edmidentity.com
EDC Orlando Reveals Final Lineup Additions for 2022
Insomniac announced even more artists who are set to play at Tinker Field during the upcoming edition of EDC Orlando this year. Each fall, thousands of dance music lovers descend upon Tinker Field to experience a weekend filled to the brim with epic beats, immersive production, and more at EDC Orlando. This year’s edition is set to take place on November 11-13 and has already begun to spark up some energy with the trailer and initial lineup that was jam-packed with talented artists. This includes legends in the scene such as Afrojack, Chris Lake, Giuseppe Ottaviani, Above & Beyond, Gareth Emery, Green Velvet, Zeds Dead, and Audien, along with rising stars ranging from John Summit to JEANIE.
villages-news.com
After-hours visitor arrested at Lighthouse at Lake Sumter Landing
An after-hours visitor was arrested at the Lighthouse Point Bar and Grille at Lake Sumter Landing. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol at about 2 a.m. Friday when he noticed a gray Toyota Camry in the parking lot of the restaurant, which was closed. “The vehicle had...
WSVN-TV
Teacher hits student in Orlando school
(WSVN) - A school employee was seen hitting a student at an elementary school, and parents are outraged. Brianna Blanton and her mother Kathleen were furious after they saw what went down at an elementary school near Orlando, earlier this week. “It’s scary,” said Brianna. Kathleen explained what...
Making a real estate dream come true
Kim and Steve Davis have been combining their remarkable talents to restore worn-out farm properties into to-die-for masterpieces in the Ocala area for 20 years. Now, this powerhouse couple has an offering that goes far beyond any of the other successes they’ve created. It’s ready to hit the market and make some lucky buyer’s country living dreams come true.
fox35orlando.com
Florida alligator roaming Wendy's parking lot wrestled by deputies, captured
SPRING HILL, Fla - A Florida alligator was "taken into custody" Wednesday for roaming a Wendy's parking lot. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the fast food chain's Commercial Way location after the gator was spotted "loitering" in Spring Hill. Photos shared on social media appear...
Cattleman, farmer to be honored
Terry Teuton comes from a long line of farmers and ranchers in Marion County. He was born here, grew up here and has been involved in the agricultural community his whole life. In November, he will be honored for his labors, expertise and service when he is inducted into the Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame.
ocala-news.com
More residents share thoughts on growth, needs of Ocala/Marion County
Residents across Marion County recently submitted letters to voice their thoughts on the needs of Ocala/Marion County as the area continues to grow. “As an Ocala native, I get so tired of these people that have moved here and destroyed the land only to complain about how there’s nothing to do. With all these community centers in these developments, they have no reason to complain. They have activities in the community centers just for the residents. If they don’t like it here, they shouldn’t have moved here. Ocala has always been a sleepy, boring town. I remember when the teens all gathered on the boulevard at night. They can move if they don’t like it here,” says Ocala resident Carey Croy.
