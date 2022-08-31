Read full article on original website
Cattleman, farmer to be honored
Terry Teuton comes from a long line of farmers and ranchers in Marion County. He was born here, grew up here and has been involved in the agricultural community his whole life. In November, he will be honored for his labors, expertise and service when he is inducted into the Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame.
Villages Daily Sun
Family opens door to a brighter future
Dawnkevya Harper spent months hammering nails and helping hang sheetrock at her new home in Fruitland Park. On Monday, she finally got the keys and stepped inside the house for the first time as the homeowner. Harper and her family were chosen by Habitat for Humanity to receive a house in the area. They attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday surrounded by loved ones, neighbors and members of Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter and The Villages Habitat Club. “I’m excited,” she said. “I came by almost every day to check on things and water the grass. I’m happy the kids will have a yard to play in.”
fox35orlando.com
Rabies warning in Florida county after bat tests positive
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A bat in Marion County has tested positive for rabies according to the Florida Department of Health (DOH). The agency said they want residents of northern Marion County to be aware of the positive test as it indicates rabies is active in the area. Those who...
click orlando
‘It has to happen today:’ Orlando woman dedicates retirement to Second Harvest Food Bank
ORLANDO, Fla. – Ever since Wendy Wing found out about Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, she said it’s been rewarding to get results in her community. “I heard about it, but I didn’t know about it. So, I had to go and find out about it,” Wing recalled, “just being able to be a servant and do this again. I was so used to doing that it was very natural for me to do that.”
WESH
Energy bill assistance program available for qualified households
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Many people need a little help just to get by each day as inflation tightens the budgets of Americans everywhere. One government program is crucial for helping thousands of Floridians keep the lights on, but you may not have heard of it. "You don't know...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Fire Rescue Captain retires after 32-year career
Ocala Fire Rescue Captain Michael Ferguson has retired after 32 years of service. Born and raised in Ocala, Ferguson (also known as “Fergie” and “Ferg”) began his firefighting career in 1990, at the age of 21, when he was offered an opportunity by then-Fire Chief Will Woods.
wmfe.org
As housing costs rise, HUD increases its estimate for Orlando’s Fair Market Rent by 14%
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is increasing by nearly 14% the amount of monthly rent and utilities it will subsidize for Orlando families with its housing choice vouchers. HUD’s Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment in the Orlando area will increase to $1,616 beginning next month....
This new restaurant is headed to I-Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Kavas Tacos + Tequila, a new restaurant concept from Meraki Food Group, is coming to International Drive’s Pointe Orlando entertainment complex this fall. Co-owner...
villages-news.com
Developer has enough clout to get something done about insurance crisis
We need to get the governor fully involved in this looming problem. Florida may soon reach a point where the reality will be: Don’t move to Florida unless you can really afford home ownership with all the costs associated with it. A time may be soon reached that it...
ocala-news.com
More residents share thoughts on growth, needs of Ocala/Marion County
Residents across Marion County recently submitted letters to voice their thoughts on the needs of Ocala/Marion County as the area continues to grow. “As an Ocala native, I get so tired of these people that have moved here and destroyed the land only to complain about how there’s nothing to do. With all these community centers in these developments, they have no reason to complain. They have activities in the community centers just for the residents. If they don’t like it here, they shouldn’t have moved here. Ocala has always been a sleepy, boring town. I remember when the teens all gathered on the boulevard at night. They can move if they don’t like it here,” says Ocala resident Carey Croy.
ocala-news.com
Marion County health officials reminding residents to be ready for major storm events
September is National Preparedness Month, and the Florida Department of Health in Marion County (DOH-Marion) is reminding the local community of the need to be ready for major storm events. While the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean is nearing its halfway point, evidence indicates that Floridians are approaching the...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Townhouses lining up in Volusia County
The Cupola at Oceanside is a pride project for the Lohman family and an example of another growing housing option in Volusia County – townhouses. The Cupola is just one of many townhouse projects in the county. After selling the funeral homes and cemeteries bearing their name, the family...
WCJB
‘Woofstock’ is coming to the Ocala Downtown Market
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Woofstock is a free family event, with 30+ vendors, food trucks, entertainment and more. The Ocala Downtown Market is every Saturday, but Lynn Kallay-Brown, hosts special events the last Wednesday of each month. This month the party theme is Woofstock, where there will be a lot...
marioncoherald.com
Marion County Commissioners set 2023 tax rate
County Commissioners adopted a tax rate of $0.5444274 for 2022 and the 2023 County Budget during Monday’s regular meeting. Following two public hearings, where no one from the public spoke, commissioners approved the rate which is lower than last year’s rate by about three cents, and a budget that will raise more total property taxes than last year, due to increased valuations and new property added to the rolls, by $35,062. The General Fund rate will be $0.4836936 and Road and Bridge rate will be $0.0607338 for a combined rate of $0.5444274.
Villages Daily Sun
Local post joins American Legion Legacy Bike Run
American Legion Riders from across the country hit the open road each year to raise money for scholarships for children of fallen U.S. Armed Forces members. This year, 10 members from the American Legion Post 347 Riders in Lady Lake participated in the 1,200-mile American Legion Legacy Run from Aug. 21 to 25, when 300+ motorcycles traveled from Alabama to Wisconsin.
Making a real estate dream come true
Kim and Steve Davis have been combining their remarkable talents to restore worn-out farm properties into to-die-for masterpieces in the Ocala area for 20 years. Now, this powerhouse couple has an offering that goes far beyond any of the other successes they’ve created. It’s ready to hit the market and make some lucky buyer’s country living dreams come true.
Central Florida high school to increase security Friday after threat made on social media
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Security will be increased at Lake Howell High School Friday after a threat against Central Florida schools was made on social media. According to an email sent to Seminole County parents, the social media post did not mention a specific school, but appears to have been “reposted within the Lake Howell High School community.”
villages-news.com
Shoppers flock to Earth Fare as prices slashed ahead of closing
Shoppers have begun flocking to the Earth Fare grocery store as prices have been slashed ahead of its closing later this month. The Earth Fare store located at Lady Lake Commons will reportedly close on Sept. 10. All products in the store have been marked down by 30 percent. Shoppers were loading up their carts at the store to take advantage of the deep discounts.
villages-news.com
Sinkhole at end of driveway has neighborhood on edge in The Villages
A large sinkhole at the end of a driveway has a neighborhood on edge in The Villages. The sinkhole has formed at the home at 3180 Abana Path in the Village of Fernandina. The Villages has taken the precautionary step of setting up barriers to keep traffic out of the cul-de-sac.
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala seeking company to lease, operate cafe inside Mary Sue Rich Community Center
The City of Ocala is looking for a qualified company to lease and operate a 185 square-foot cafe inside the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, which is currently under construction. The request for proposals is currently posted through the City of Ocala’s Procurement and Contracting Office and...
