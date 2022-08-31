Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Sinkhole at end of driveway has neighborhood on edge in The Villages
A large sinkhole at the end of a driveway has a neighborhood on edge in The Villages. The sinkhole has formed at the home at 3180 Abana Path in the Village of Fernandina. The Villages has taken the precautionary step of setting up barriers to keep traffic out of the cul-de-sac.
Florida leads nation in COVID deaths even as cases continue to decline
For the third month in a row, Florida logged more COVID-19 deaths than anywhere else in America. The state’s COVID death toll grew by 1,614 people in August, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows. As coronavirus omicron subvariants swept the state this summer, Florida fatalities topped the nation from June through August.
Florida residents push back on town's beach umbrella ban
A small Florida town's new controversial ordinance outlaws umbrellas and other “temporary shade structures” from the community’s mile-long beach. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports on how residents are now taking legal action amid the states blistering heat. Sept. 3, 2022.
Casey DeSantis Announces Hope Florida Expansion to Department of Elder Affairs
In the Villages this week, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the expansion of her Hope Florida initiative to the Florida Department of Elder Affairs. This expansion, called Hope Florida – A Pathway to Purpose, will provide support for Florida’s elders by increasing assistance for seniors in need while helping to facilitate opportunities for seniors looking to serve.
fox35orlando.com
Florida teacher removed from class for allegedly striking student
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A Florida teacher has been removed from her classroom at Lakeview Elementary School in St. Cloud after a parent’s cellphone video appears to show the teacher hitting a student in the head. Parents are furious. "It’s scary!" said Brianna Blanton. She and her mother, Kathleen,...
Central Florida high school to increase security Friday after threat made on social media
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Security will be increased at Lake Howell High School Friday after a threat against Central Florida schools was made on social media. According to an email sent to Seminole County parents, the social media post did not mention a specific school, but appears to have been “reposted within the Lake Howell High School community.”
fox35orlando.com
'It's Bo Time!': Bojangles opens 1st of 15 upcoming locations in Central Florida
SANFORD, Fla. - Bojangles is back in Central Florida!. After the popular chicken chain closed eight of its locations in Central Florida back in 2015, the company opened its first of fifteen planned restaurants in Sanford this week. The new restaurant is located at 101 S. Oregon Ave. Last year,...
Villages Daily Sun
The path to prison is much wider from the 5th Circuit
The five-county judicial circuit in and around The Villages is one of the tops in the state at sending criminals to prison compared with the majority of circuits in Florida’s court system. In the first six months of this year, 5th Circuit State Attorney Bill Gladson and his team...
Billion-dollar, mixed-use resort in the works in Osceola County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Activity is ramping up on a billion-dollar, mixed-use resort project in northwest Osceola County near Disney. Site-clearing and pre-construction work is ongoing for the $1...
Only 37% of Florida students passed the state’s new civics literacy exam, so we challenged adults
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Only 37% of Florida high school students passed the state’s new civics literacy exam last school year. In Duval, scores were even lower. We posed one of the more basic questions on the exam to four random adults, and the results made that 37% passing rate for public school students looks a bit better.
villages-news.com
Wawa employee charged with pocketing $25,000 from cash register
A Lady Lake woman has been charged with pocketing more than $25,000 from the cash register at a Wawa convenience store and gas station where she was working. Kristina Calkins, 36, who lives at Recreation Plantation on County Road 466, is facing a charge of grand theft following her arrest last week by Ocala police.
fox35orlando.com
Florida sloth farm offering great views of Artemis launch while hanging with animals
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Hundreds of thousands of people will be on Florida's Space Coast to get the best view of the historic Artemis l launch on Saturday. There are several places to grab Instagram-worthy pics of the liftoff, but one farm in Brevard County is offering a unique viewing experience while playing with animals!
fox35orlando.com
Florida parents react over video circulating among students which they say has racist tones
OVIEDO, Fla. - A Florida middle school wants to see disciplinary action after a video with strong racist tones circulated on social media. The video which surfaced at Jackson Heights Middle School in Oviedo, Florida, shows students' faces with audio dubbed over them – the audio is referring to someone who knits, but some feel it sounds similar to a highly-offensive word.
villages-news.com
Canadian snowbird to pay $116 fine in crash at Winn-Dixie that killed couple
An 89-year-old Canadian snowbird has been fined $116 in a crash that claimed the lives of a Stonecrest couple who had been buying groceries at a Winn-Dixie in The Villages. Wilfred Maybee offered a plea in abstenia last month in Lake County Court to a reduced charge of driving on an expired license (of less than six months.) The Collingwood, Ontario resident was fined $116 and ordered to pay $100 in prosecution costs, according to a plea agreement.
americanmilitarynews.com
FL county giving AR-15 rifles to its schools
One school district in Florida has added AR-15 rifles in a safe in all schools to better prepare school resource officers for a possible active shooter situation. Flowers said keeping rifles on campus at Indian River County schools will allow school resource officers to “respond immediately” to a threat. More than 15,000 students are enrolled in the district’s schools.
click orlando
Victims ID’d in Lake County beating deaths
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identities Thursday of the two people beaten to death near Clermont. Deputies said Sandra Gaudino, 38, and Ty Finister, 17, were both killed at a mobile home located at 244 Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort.
News4Jax.com
Florida’s largest power provider provides hurricane preparedness tips
While we haven’t had any name storms threaten Florida so far this year, the risk is there. Florida is no stranger to hurricanes. Powerful storms have pummeled the state on a yearly basis, but we can’t let our guard down. That’s why now is the time to think about what could happen.
leesburg-news.com
Mount Dora man charged with selling drugs at John L. Johnson Park
A Mount Dora man is in the Lake County Jail after being arrested for allegedly selling drugs and having a gun at a city park in Leesburg. Jasper Evan Tate, 43, of 1111 Grant Ave. in Mount Dora, was charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a municipal park, possession of controlled substances, delivery or manufacture of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by a convicted Florida felon.
click orlando
‘We don’t know what to do or where to turn:’ DeLand trailer park hikes rent 52%
DELAND, Fla. – Residents in a DeLand mobile home park are scrambling to figure out how to keep their homes with just a month until their rent goes up beyond many of their means. There’s over 40 mobile home and RV owners in the Lakeside Village, 55+ community, right...
click orlando
Here’s the traffic plan for Artemis I launch during holiday weekend on Florida Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – As NASA prepares to launch its mega moon rocket Saturday afternoon, Brevard County officials are preparing for hundreds of thousands of people heading to the coast for the historic launch and holiday weekend. This marks NASA’s second attempt to launch the Space Launch System rocket...
