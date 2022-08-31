ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Florida teacher removed from class for allegedly striking student

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A Florida teacher has been removed from her classroom at Lakeview Elementary School in St. Cloud after a parent’s cellphone video appears to show the teacher hitting a student in the head. Parents are furious. "It’s scary!" said Brianna Blanton. She and her mother, Kathleen,...
SAINT CLOUD, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Central Florida high school to increase security Friday after threat made on social media

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Security will be increased at Lake Howell High School Friday after a threat against Central Florida schools was made on social media. According to an email sent to Seminole County parents, the social media post did not mention a specific school, but appears to have been “reposted within the Lake Howell High School community.”
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

The path to prison is much wider from the 5th Circuit

The five-county judicial circuit in and around The Villages is one of the tops in the state at sending criminals to prison compared with the majority of circuits in Florida’s court system. In the first six months of this year, 5th Circuit State Attorney Bill Gladson and his team...
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Wawa employee charged with pocketing $25,000 from cash register

A Lady Lake woman has been charged with pocketing more than $25,000 from the cash register at a Wawa convenience store and gas station where she was working. Kristina Calkins, 36, who lives at Recreation Plantation on County Road 466, is facing a charge of grand theft following her arrest last week by Ocala police.
LADY LAKE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida parents react over video circulating among students which they say has racist tones

OVIEDO, Fla. - A Florida middle school wants to see disciplinary action after a video with strong racist tones circulated on social media. The video which surfaced at Jackson Heights Middle School in Oviedo, Florida, shows students' faces with audio dubbed over them – the audio is referring to someone who knits, but some feel it sounds similar to a highly-offensive word.
OVIEDO, FL
villages-news.com

Canadian snowbird to pay $116 fine in crash at Winn-Dixie that killed couple

An 89-year-old Canadian snowbird has been fined $116 in a crash that claimed the lives of a Stonecrest couple who had been buying groceries at a Winn-Dixie in The Villages. Wilfred Maybee offered a plea in abstenia last month in Lake County Court to a reduced charge of driving on an expired license (of less than six months.) The Collingwood, Ontario resident was fined $116 and ordered to pay $100 in prosecution costs, according to a plea agreement.
THE VILLAGES, FL
americanmilitarynews.com

FL county giving AR-15 rifles to its schools

One school district in Florida has added AR-15 rifles in a safe in all schools to better prepare school resource officers for a possible active shooter situation. Flowers said keeping rifles on campus at Indian River County schools will allow school resource officers to “respond immediately” to a threat. More than 15,000 students are enrolled in the district’s schools.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Victims ID’d in Lake County beating deaths

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identities Thursday of the two people beaten to death near Clermont. Deputies said Sandra Gaudino, 38, and Ty Finister, 17, were both killed at a mobile home located at 244 Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Mount Dora man charged with selling drugs at John L. Johnson Park

A Mount Dora man is in the Lake County Jail after being arrested for allegedly selling drugs and having a gun at a city park in Leesburg. Jasper Evan Tate, 43, of 1111 Grant Ave. in Mount Dora, was charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a municipal park, possession of controlled substances, delivery or manufacture of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by a convicted Florida felon.
LEESBURG, FL

