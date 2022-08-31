Read full article on original website
Columbia police sent to ‘incident’ at Business Loop bank
Columbia police were called to U.S. Bank on Business Loop 70 on Friday morning for an incident that might have involved a weapon. The post Columbia police sent to ‘incident’ at Business Loop bank appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
POSITIVE MONKEY POX CASE REPORTED IN PETTIS COUNTY
The Pettis County Health Center has been notified of a preliminary positive test result in a case of monkey pox in a Pettis County resident. Based upon the information available, the exposure did not occur in Pettis County. A news release says there is minimal risk of the disease spreading...
gladstonedispatch.com
Greitens' child custody case moves to Texas, attorney says
A Boone County judge ruled in favor of Sheena Greitens’ request to move the child custody dispute with former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to Texas, the former Missouri first lady’s lawyer has confirmed. The ruling was filed in Boone County Circuit Court Friday but has been sealed by...
kjfmradio.com
NECAC offering free meat for qualifying clients
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is helping to beat inflation by offering free meat to income-qualifying clients in eight Missouri counties. Pictured is NECAC’s Kayla Wasson loading frozen beef into a bag. The meat is available at NECAC Service Center food pantries in Lewis, Macon, Monroe, Pike, Ralls, St. Charles, Shelby and Warren counties.
krcgtv.com
Man threatens people at bank; gets into pursuit with cops
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Columbia police were in pursuit of a man who threatened patrons of a bank with guns Friday morning, according to a spokesperson. According to police, officers received a call at around 11:00 Friday morning about a man at the U.S. Bank located in the parking lot of Parkade Plaza threatening to shoot people "with guns."
Want To Make Your Stay At Hotel A Nightmare? Try These 6 Missouri Hotels
Halloween is about 2 months away. A time of year when anything that can be seem spooky or haunted become more popular. If you love this time of year, and perhaps like the idea of staying in a haunted hotel (or allegedly haunted) there are 6 of them in Missouri including a popular one here in Sedalia. Lets begin.
kjluradio.com
Now is the time for low-income families to apply for weatherization assistance
A Columbia-based nonprofit that serves low-income individuals in eleven mid-Missouri counties says now is the time to get signed up for their free weatherization program. The purpose of Central Missouri Community Action’s weatherization program is to increase the energy efficiency of homes occupied by disadvantaged persons, particularly elderly people with disabilities and families with children. Housing Development Director Ben Burgett says the program helps their clients save money while protecting the environment through lower energy usage.
Columbia woman accused of stealing from elderly couple and their disabled daughter
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman stole tens of thousands of dollars from the bank accounts of an elderly couple and their disabled daughter, a Boone County Sheriff's Office detective wrote in a statement used to justify a felony charge against her. Ana Cristina Lopez-Clark, 54, was arrested and booked into the Boone County Jail The post Columbia woman accused of stealing from elderly couple and their disabled daughter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Law enforcement blocks off large scene south of Ashland
Several law enforcement agencies had blocked off a large area along a road south of Ashland on Friday night. The post Law enforcement blocks off large scene south of Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Suspect lifts woman off the ground by her neck; attacks dog
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody in the Boone County jail on charges of Kidnapping, Domestic Assault, and Animal Abuse after allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend Thursday. According to court documents, officers were called by the former girlfriend of 24-year-old Jordan Londo who told them Londo had...
Columbia police tie Old 63 shooting suspect to crime through rental car
Prosecutors have filed six felony charges against a man wanted in connection with a midday shooting on a city street. The post Columbia police tie Old 63 shooting suspect to crime through rental car appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man shot in vehicle on Columbia street
Police closed off part of an east-central Columbia street Tuesday. The post Man shot in vehicle on Columbia street appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Here Are Three Really Lousy Sedalia Hotels and One Great One
When you want a great lodging experience in Sedalia, the no-brainer choice is the Hotel Bothwell, an Ascend Collection Hotel in downtown Sedalia. A lot of the other hotel choices in town, well let's just say whether they're great, a hellish nightmare, or an off-the-beaten-path adventure, is determined by the stomach of the person who has to stay the night at that hotel.
Missouri’s ‘stand your ground’ law explained after Howard County man’s self-defense plea
A man charged with first-degree murder claimed self defense in a Howard County courtroom Tuesday morning. The post Missouri’s ‘stand your ground’ law explained after Howard County man’s self-defense plea appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
howellcountynews.com
Misdemeanor Charges Catch up to Coach
A first-year teacher and cross country coach at Liberty High School spent the weekend before school started in Callaway County Jail. Jackson Q. Conner, 22, of Mountain View, served two days of shock incarceration from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, confirms court documents. The sentence stems from a 2019 driving...
Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide south of Ashland
Several law enforcement agencies had blocked off a large area along a road south of Ashland on Friday night. The post Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide south of Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Police chase through Columbia ends in crash on Highway 63
BOONE COUNTY − A police chase in south Columbia ended after a suspect crashed into a guardrail on southbound Highway 63 Friday evening. Southbound Highway 63 is down to one lane as Columbia police and Boone County Sheriff's deputies clean up the scene. The crash happened just after the...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED AFTER THREE-HOUR STANDOFF
A Marshall man has been charged with four felonies after a standoff in Saline County. According to a probable cause statement, Marshall Police were called to 585 West North at approximately 12:27 a.m September 1, in regards to an incident involving Gilbert Thomas. An officer made contact with Thomas, who appeared irate. While speaking to Thomas, the officer observed a female in the residence. The officer also observed blood on the woman’s face and shirt. The officer requested Thomas let the woman go and also retrieved another subject off the couch. Thomas then slammed the door and began to barricade himself.
Troopers warn of crash block eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County
Highway patrol troopers were investigating a crash Wednesday afternoon that blocked eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County. The post Troopers warn of crash block eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia shooting suspect not found after search at apartment complex
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia shooting suspect remains at large after a search at an apartment complex in east Columbia Wednesday night. Police initially believed a man involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon may have been barricaded in an apartment at The Links on Clark Lane. At least five patrol cars responded to the scene The post Columbia shooting suspect not found after search at apartment complex appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
