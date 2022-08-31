ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

POSITIVE MONKEY POX CASE REPORTED IN PETTIS COUNTY

The Pettis County Health Center has been notified of a preliminary positive test result in a case of monkey pox in a Pettis County resident. Based upon the information available, the exposure did not occur in Pettis County. A news release says there is minimal risk of the disease spreading...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Greitens' child custody case moves to Texas, attorney says

A Boone County judge ruled in favor of Sheena Greitens’ request to move the child custody dispute with former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to Texas, the former Missouri first lady’s lawyer has confirmed. The ruling was filed in Boone County Circuit Court Friday but has been sealed by...
MISSOURI STATE
NECAC offering free meat for qualifying clients

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is helping to beat inflation by offering free meat to income-qualifying clients in eight Missouri counties. Pictured is NECAC’s Kayla Wasson loading frozen beef into a bag. The meat is available at NECAC Service Center food pantries in Lewis, Macon, Monroe, Pike, Ralls, St. Charles, Shelby and Warren counties.
PIKE COUNTY, MO
Man threatens people at bank; gets into pursuit with cops

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Columbia police were in pursuit of a man who threatened patrons of a bank with guns Friday morning, according to a spokesperson. According to police, officers received a call at around 11:00 Friday morning about a man at the U.S. Bank located in the parking lot of Parkade Plaza threatening to shoot people "with guns."
COLUMBIA, MO
Now is the time for low-income families to apply for weatherization assistance

A Columbia-based nonprofit that serves low-income individuals in eleven mid-Missouri counties says now is the time to get signed up for their free weatherization program. The purpose of Central Missouri Community Action’s weatherization program is to increase the energy efficiency of homes occupied by disadvantaged persons, particularly elderly people with disabilities and families with children. Housing Development Director Ben Burgett says the program helps their clients save money while protecting the environment through lower energy usage.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia woman accused of stealing from elderly couple and their disabled daughter

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman stole tens of thousands of dollars from the bank accounts of an elderly couple and their disabled daughter, a Boone County Sheriff's Office detective wrote in a statement used to justify a felony charge against her. Ana Cristina Lopez-Clark, 54, was arrested and booked into the Boone County Jail The post Columbia woman accused of stealing from elderly couple and their disabled daughter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Here Are Three Really Lousy Sedalia Hotels and One Great One

When you want a great lodging experience in Sedalia, the no-brainer choice is the Hotel Bothwell, an Ascend Collection Hotel in downtown Sedalia. A lot of the other hotel choices in town, well let's just say whether they're great, a hellish nightmare, or an off-the-beaten-path adventure, is determined by the stomach of the person who has to stay the night at that hotel.
SEDALIA, MO
Misdemeanor Charges Catch up to Coach

A first-year teacher and cross country coach at Liberty High School spent the weekend before school started in Callaway County Jail. Jackson Q. Conner, 22, of Mountain View, served two days of shock incarceration from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, confirms court documents. The sentence stems from a 2019 driving...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO
Police chase through Columbia ends in crash on Highway 63

BOONE COUNTY − A police chase in south Columbia ended after a suspect crashed into a guardrail on southbound Highway 63 Friday evening. Southbound Highway 63 is down to one lane as Columbia police and Boone County Sheriff's deputies clean up the scene. The crash happened just after the...
COLUMBIA, MO
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED AFTER THREE-HOUR STANDOFF

A Marshall man has been charged with four felonies after a standoff in Saline County. According to a probable cause statement, Marshall Police were called to 585 West North at approximately 12:27 a.m September 1, in regards to an incident involving Gilbert Thomas. An officer made contact with Thomas, who appeared irate. While speaking to Thomas, the officer observed a female in the residence. The officer also observed blood on the woman’s face and shirt. The officer requested Thomas let the woman go and also retrieved another subject off the couch. Thomas then slammed the door and began to barricade himself.
MARSHALL, MO
Columbia shooting suspect not found after search at apartment complex

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia shooting suspect remains at large after a search at an apartment complex in east Columbia Wednesday night. Police initially believed a man involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon may have been barricaded in an apartment at The Links on Clark Lane. At least five patrol cars responded to the scene The post Columbia shooting suspect not found after search at apartment complex appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO

