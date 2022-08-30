ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Rahn Broady makes creative flavors for The New 7th Ward Ice Cream Speakeasy

Rahn Broady is a career educator who teaches biology and horticulture at the Living School. He also makes ice cream and runs The New 7th Ward Ice Cream Speakeasy and does pop-ups. He came to New Orleans to work at the Edible Schoolyard, which combined his interests in teaching and food. Since the pandemic began, he’s made ice cream to support mutual aid efforts. Find information about his events on the Facebook group The New 7th Ward Ice Cream Speakeasy, or follow @7thwardicecream on Instagram.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Is a Bad Idea Headed to the Marigny?

There is a place at the corner of Poydras and Loyola called Dave & Buster’s. It’s the sort of place that reminds you of Reno, Nevada, if Reno, Nevada, were on the Mississippi coast. There are no windows, they sell alcohol, and they have a lot of arcade...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Sept. 2-4

Labor Day weekend in the Crescent City brings fun for all ages. The WESTBANK HERITAGE FESTIVAL kicks into gear Sunday and Monday at Segnette Field at Westwego's Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd. Starting at noon each day, the fest draws lots of great food from local vendors, artisans and experiences. Plus, entertainers like Musiq Soulchild, Choppa, Cherchez La Femme, Tucka, Brass-A-Holics and Gerald Albright get everyone dancing. Check it out here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Red Bull Street Kings battle of the brass bands is back

It’s been nearly a decade, but high-octane energy drink Red Bull is back in town to pit some of the city's baddest brass bands against one another to claim the title of kings of these here streets. Although the 2010 and 2013 Red Bull Street Kings events were held...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area

High school football season has arrived in New Orleans, and this will be the place to keeep up with scores across the metro area and South Louisiana. There's an impressive slate of games on tap for Friday night in the New Orleans area, including Madison Prep-Brother Martin and Arch Manning's senior season debut in Newman-Hahnville.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Tropical Storm Danielle forms after record quiet stretch

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time in nearly two months a tropical system has developed in the Atlantic Basin. Tropical Storm Danielle has been named over the far North Atlantic and is expected to become the seasons first hurricane. The forecast track meanders Danielle over the open ocean before it slowly lift north and goes out to sea. As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Danielle could become a strong Cat 1 or maybe even a Cat 2 hurricane by next week.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Crescent Towing is Pulling (and Pushing) Much More Than Their Weight

There is something timeless and majestic about watching huge commercial ships make their way up and down the Mississippi River. But as they glide gracefully by, few observers are aware of the powerful factors and considerable work that underpin each vessel’s call in the Port of New Orleans. Consider...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans announces utility assistance event

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has announced a utility assistance event to help renters at risk of having their water or electricity disconnected. The events will be held on Sept. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joe Brown Park Recreational Center.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

‘We’re going to do everything that we can’: Gov. Edwards and LSP discuss crime-fighting strategies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards says he takes seriously the escalating violent crime in New Orleans and some other areas of the state. “We’re not going to give up, we’re going to do everything that we can, we’re going to be the best possible partner. You’re going to continue to see elevated levels of not just state troopers but DPS officers in the New Orleans area working with the New Orleans Police Department every single day, working with our federal partners every single day,” said Edwards.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Asking for Volunteers for Elmer’s Island Beach Cleanup

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Asking for Volunteers for Elmer’s Island Beach Cleanup. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is looking for volunteers for their next beach cleanup at Elmer’s Island on Saturday, September 17, 2022, in collaboration with the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program and Nicholls State University. The program, which runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., is being hosted in conjunction with the Ocean Conservancy’s annual International Coastal Cleanup Day.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Forever Dolls at Capitol Park Museum, scholarship lunch for dancers and new exhibits at Hilliard

Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship in "A Class Act from 1969 to 2022" from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. This free event is a chance to hear the Forever Dolls' stories and explore the museum.
LAFAYETTE, LA

