One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
NOLA.com
Rahn Broady makes creative flavors for The New 7th Ward Ice Cream Speakeasy
Rahn Broady is a career educator who teaches biology and horticulture at the Living School. He also makes ice cream and runs The New 7th Ward Ice Cream Speakeasy and does pop-ups. He came to New Orleans to work at the Edible Schoolyard, which combined his interests in teaching and food. Since the pandemic began, he’s made ice cream to support mutual aid efforts. Find information about his events on the Facebook group The New 7th Ward Ice Cream Speakeasy, or follow @7thwardicecream on Instagram.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Tiny but mighty: How a 100-pound Louisiana teen won a women's world powerlifting title
An 18-year-old Louisiana girl, who lived in Cut Off as a baby, has won a world champion title in powerlifting. Lola Blue Cheramie stands 4 feet 11 inches and weighed in at 100 pounds when she competed Aug. 29 in the International Powerlifting Federation World Championships in Istanbul, Turkey. She...
Eater
New Orleans Pitmaster Known for His Smoked Meat Inventions Will Lead New Downtown Restaurant
A local pop-up chef and pitmaster known for smoked meat creations like meatloaf sausage and a pastrami banh mi is set to lead the kitchen for two promising downtown restaurants, a craft brewery called Brewery Saint X and a barbecue restaurant, Devil Moon Barbecue. The two restaurants will share a...
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish property transfers for Aug. 15-19, 2022; see list and other sales
Palmyra St. 2736: $285,000, Paul N. Sens to Hazlebrook Capital LLC. S. Peters St. 1107: $265,000, Insanis LLC to Makenli Shea Essert. S. Peters St. 1111: $219,000, Richard Jon Lazes to Joseph Robert Edward Tingley. St. Charles Ave. 1224: $186,000, Teresa O. Preston, William N. Preston Jr., William and Teresa...
myneworleans.com
Is a Bad Idea Headed to the Marigny?
There is a place at the corner of Poydras and Loyola called Dave & Buster’s. It’s the sort of place that reminds you of Reno, Nevada, if Reno, Nevada, were on the Mississippi coast. There are no windows, they sell alcohol, and they have a lot of arcade...
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Sept. 2-4
Labor Day weekend in the Crescent City brings fun for all ages. The WESTBANK HERITAGE FESTIVAL kicks into gear Sunday and Monday at Segnette Field at Westwego's Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd. Starting at noon each day, the fest draws lots of great food from local vendors, artisans and experiences. Plus, entertainers like Musiq Soulchild, Choppa, Cherchez La Femme, Tucka, Brass-A-Holics and Gerald Albright get everyone dancing. Check it out here.
NOLA.com
Red Bull Street Kings battle of the brass bands is back
It’s been nearly a decade, but high-octane energy drink Red Bull is back in town to pit some of the city's baddest brass bands against one another to claim the title of kings of these here streets. Although the 2010 and 2013 Red Bull Street Kings events were held...
NOLA.com
Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area
High school football season has arrived in New Orleans, and this will be the place to keeep up with scores across the metro area and South Louisiana. There's an impressive slate of games on tap for Friday night in the New Orleans area, including Madison Prep-Brother Martin and Arch Manning's senior season debut in Newman-Hahnville.
WDSU
Circle K promoting one-day sale on gas at certain New Orleans locations
NEW ORLEANS — Some New Orleans area Circle K gas stations are providing cheaper gas, but only on Thursday. Circle K is hosting its Circle K Fuel Day, where gas will be 40 cents cheaper at certain locations. The drop in gas prices at these locations will only be...
Hurricane Katrina evacuee still calls East Texas home 17 years later
TYLER, Texas — It's been 17 years since Hurricane Katrina made landfall in New Orleans. It changed the lives of some 250,000 people who were evacuated and those that stayed behind. East Texas also felt an impact, with many people coming here to seek shelter. A New Orleans native...
Man died in sweltering senior apartment after Hurricane Ida, family still searching for answers
NEW ORLEANS — After Hurricane Ida, five people living in senior apartments in New Orleans died in the sweltering heat. Some didn't have enough food or water and were stuck on upper floors. One year later, one family is still looking for answers. The Archdiocese of New Orleans runs...
NOLA.com
‘A significant milestone’: New Orleans wins Biden's Build Back Better challenge for clean energy
New Orleans has been selected as one of the Biden administration’s “Build Back Better Regional Challenge” cities and will receive a hefty check to help boost the growing renewable energy sector, officials announced on Sept. 2. The federal government will give the city $50 million, with the...
WDSU
Central Grocery's muffulettas on sale across metro area as business recovers from Ida
NEW ORLEANS — An iconic New Orleans business is still on the road to recovery, but you can still get their famed food around the metro area. Central Grocery, the historic Italian market in the French Quarter, is selling its muffulettas at businesses and grocery stores across southeast Louisiana.
fox8live.com
Tropical Storm Danielle forms after record quiet stretch
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time in nearly two months a tropical system has developed in the Atlantic Basin. Tropical Storm Danielle has been named over the far North Atlantic and is expected to become the seasons first hurricane. The forecast track meanders Danielle over the open ocean before it slowly lift north and goes out to sea. As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Danielle could become a strong Cat 1 or maybe even a Cat 2 hurricane by next week.
bizneworleans.com
Crescent Towing is Pulling (and Pushing) Much More Than Their Weight
There is something timeless and majestic about watching huge commercial ships make their way up and down the Mississippi River. But as they glide gracefully by, few observers are aware of the powerful factors and considerable work that underpin each vessel’s call in the Port of New Orleans. Consider...
WDSU
New Orleans announces utility assistance event
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has announced a utility assistance event to help renters at risk of having their water or electricity disconnected. The events will be held on Sept. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joe Brown Park Recreational Center.
fox8live.com
‘We’re going to do everything that we can’: Gov. Edwards and LSP discuss crime-fighting strategies
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards says he takes seriously the escalating violent crime in New Orleans and some other areas of the state. “We’re not going to give up, we’re going to do everything that we can, we’re going to be the best possible partner. You’re going to continue to see elevated levels of not just state troopers but DPS officers in the New Orleans area working with the New Orleans Police Department every single day, working with our federal partners every single day,” said Edwards.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Asking for Volunteers for Elmer’s Island Beach Cleanup
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Asking for Volunteers for Elmer’s Island Beach Cleanup. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is looking for volunteers for their next beach cleanup at Elmer’s Island on Saturday, September 17, 2022, in collaboration with the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program and Nicholls State University. The program, which runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., is being hosted in conjunction with the Ocean Conservancy’s annual International Coastal Cleanup Day.
NOLA.com
Where Black NOLA Eats is bringing influencers to New Orleans' Black-owned restaurants
Nice Guys NOLA stayed busy last Friday. The Saints game was playing, and DJ Captain Charles kept getting people to leave their tables on the outdoor patio and dance — sometimes with the waiters. And a table of social media influencers were there to document it all. The Earhart...
theadvocate.com
Forever Dolls at Capitol Park Museum, scholarship lunch for dancers and new exhibits at Hilliard
Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship in "A Class Act from 1969 to 2022" from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. This free event is a chance to hear the Forever Dolls' stories and explore the museum.
