NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards says he takes seriously the escalating violent crime in New Orleans and some other areas of the state. “We’re not going to give up, we’re going to do everything that we can, we’re going to be the best possible partner. You’re going to continue to see elevated levels of not just state troopers but DPS officers in the New Orleans area working with the New Orleans Police Department every single day, working with our federal partners every single day,” said Edwards.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO