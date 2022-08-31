ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California CARE Court bill heads to Newsom

(The Center Square) – California lawmakers gave the final stamp of approval Wednesday to a bill backed by Gov. Gavin Newsom that provides court-ordered treatment plans and supportive services for people on the schizophrenia spectrum or with psychotic disorders. The bill, which establishes the Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment...
