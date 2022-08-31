Read full article on original website
New York, California AGs take a shot at gun industry
(The Center Square) – Attorneys general from New York and California sent a letter Friday to the CEOs of three major credit card companies asking them to establish a specific code to identify purchases from gun stores. That code, called a merchant category code, could then be used to...
Newsom’s in-laws donated to DeSantis before California governor attacked him in campaign ad
(The Center Square) – Before California Gov. Gavin Newsom attacked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a campaign ad, his in-laws donated money to DeSantis’ campaign through a trust they control, campaign finance records show. Both governors are running for their second term and are favored to win reelection....
California CARE Court bill heads to Newsom
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers gave the final stamp of approval Wednesday to a bill backed by Gov. Gavin Newsom that provides court-ordered treatment plans and supportive services for people on the schizophrenia spectrum or with psychotic disorders. The bill, which establishes the Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment...
Washington no longer seeking child support collection for kids in foster care
(The Center Square) – Citing financial hardships for parents and longer stays in foster care for children, the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families has stopped referring parents to child support collection after a child is placed into foster care. “We know that most parents are already...
Hobbs formally refuses to debate Lake in Arizona governor race
(The Center Square) – Democrat Katie Hobbs is refusing to debate Republican Kari Lake in their race for Arizona governor. In her response to the Citizens Clean Elections Commission, Hobbs’ campaign said the current secretary of state wouldn’t participate in something that will make Arizona “the butt of late-night TV jokes and national ridicule,” referring to the criticism the rowdy GOP primary debate garnered.
Prison staff rep: Pritzker admin ‘placates social justice at expense of accountability’
(The Center Square) – Fentanyl-laced mail is making its way into Illinois' corrections system and some are demanding a change in policy to make it stop. Scot Ward, president of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Corrections Lodge 263, said there are ongoing issues concerning safety of staff and inmates.
Business groups, advocates want Ohio to spend on affordable housing
(The Center Square) – Business and advocacy groups in Ohio recently urged Gov. Mike DeWine to spend federal COVID-19 relief money on affordable housing after a new report showed rent in the state increased more than the typical prepandemic year. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released...
North Carolina residents to see state tax hit for forgiven student loans
(The Center Square) – North Carolinians who receive student loan forgiveness won’t be required to pay federal taxes on the amount, but it will be treated as taxable income under current state law. When President Joe Biden announced a plan to forgive student loans last week, a fact...
Income tax: Pennsylvania's flexible option, attractive lure
(The Center Square) – As the economy still recovers from and adjusts to the pandemic, Pennsylvania looks to make tax season easier for remote workers and businesses. Critics, however, worry that the adjustments may not go far enough. Senate Bill 1315, introduced by Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York, would make...
Study names South Dakota fourth hardest-working state in the U..S.
(The Center Square) - South Dakota ranked fourth in a Wallethub study of the hardest-working states in the U.S. The Mount Rushmore State ranked high in direct work factors that average workweek hours, the share of households where no adults worked, the share of workers leaving vacation time unused, the share of engaged workers and idle youth. The state ranked 21st in indirect work factors that included commute time, workers with multiple jobs, annual volunteer hours and average leisure time per day.
Larkin and Rep. Schrier spar over support for Washington law enforcement
(The Center Square) – Congresswoman Kim Schrier’s efforts to fund the King County Sheriff's Office for body cameras is a motion her opponent Matt Larkin can get behind. Larkin, legal counsel for his family-owned manufacturing company, has focused his campaign for the Washington State's 8th Congressional Distric on reducing crime throughout the state.
California lawmakers closer to expanding COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave
(The Center Square) – California could soon extend COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave through December and offer grants to certain nonprofits and businesses under a budget bill advanced by lawmakers on Monday. The bill expands upon existing supplemental paid sick leave provisions passed in February that offer California workers...
Costs, sloppy state paperwork mire Wisconsin broadband audit
(The Center Square) – A new state audit raises questions about where Wisconsin’s broadband money was actually spent. The Legislative Audit Bureau released its report Thursday. Auditors say the state’s Public Service Commission didn’t track just how much internet companies actually spent to expand broadband service across the state.
Georgia teacher supply supplement will cost $20M
(The Center Square) — Georgia plans to spend about $20 million on a program to give teachers and school employees a $125 bonus, a state official confirmed on Friday. Georgia announced the "Back-to-School Supply Supplement" program in July. Under the plan, the state will give a $125 supplement to teachers and school staff members "who work to provide instructional and supportive services directly to students on a daily basis."
Brady makes electronic lien and title filing a priority in bid for secretary of state
(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois Secretary of State says he’ll be the one to finally bring about electronic lien and title, or ELT, processing to the state of Illinois. State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, is running for secretary of state, which handles lien and...
Bill allowing state panel to set fast food worker wages, benefits heads to Newsom
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers in the Senate and Assembly passed a bill Monday that aims to improve work conditions and wages for fast food workers, sending the bill to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk in the waning days of the legislative session. The measure, Assembly Bill 257, would...
Arkansas panel approves $188 million in COVID relief funds to school districts
(The Center Square) - Arkansas lawmakers approved $188.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the Department of Education on Thursday after previously voting to rescind hundreds of millions in COVID-19 relief funds from the department. The Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Subcommittee of the Arkansas Legislative Council approved...
Obstacles persist in providing broadband to many Illinois communities
(The Center Square) – Despite increasing awareness of the importance of broadband, many residents of rural areas, federally subsidized public and multifamily housing have no access to high-speed internet service. According to research by Pew Charitable Trusts, an internet access survey found that only 34% of public housing households...
Kansas tax relief program will be available soon, but too late for some businesses
(The Center Square) – Kansas small businesses will soon be able to apply for a new tax relief program that's launching in the state, but some business groups say the relief is too little, too late. House Bill 2136, also known as the COVID-19 Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief...
Virginia Supreme Court OKs investigation of Loudoun County School Board
(The Center Square) – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares can continue his investigation into how the Loudoun County School Board handled a sexual assault last year, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled. Earlier this year, Miyares commissioned a special grand jury to investigate whether school board members and school administrators...
