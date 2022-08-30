ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood

The Chicago Bears, a season after finishing 6-11 and well out of the postseason, are looking to improve on the margins as they continue to build around quarterback Justin Fields, who had an impressive showing against the Cleveland Browns in his last preseason game, running back David Montgomery, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, and tight end […] The post Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Claim Notable Quarterback Off Waivers

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly kicking the tires on a former star QB out of the SEC. According to ESPN's Field Yates, "The Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond." Mond was a third-round draft pick of the Vikings last year but only appeared in one game during time in Minnesota. In his lone regular season action, the 23-year-old completed 2 of his 3 attempts for five yards.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Eagles Trade News

The Philadelphia Eagles made a big trade with the Minnesota Vikings earlier today, sending wide receiver Jalen Reagor to Minnesota in exchange for a pair of Day 3 draft picks. But Dallas Cowboys fans are understandably frustrated by this deal. RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys pointed out that the Eagles stand to get more compensation for Reagor than Dallas got for former Cowboys Pro Bowler Amari Cooper.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week. One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns. Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: Mike McCarthy Is Hinting At Big Potential Move

Clearly, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy isn't afraid to hint at the team's next move. When asked Wednesday if the Cowboys will add a veteran offensive lineman, McCarthy responded, "Stay tuned." The timing of this comment from McCarthy is interesting to say the least. ESPN's Todd Archer reported Wednesday...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season

The Dallas Cowboys could be adding veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters to their roster. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has reported that Peters has a schedule to pay the Cowboy a visit Thursday. “Eight-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jason Peters is scheduled to visit the Cowboys on Thursday, person familiar with plan said. […] The post Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Gisele Had Some Telling Comments Before Tom Brady's Leave

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's recent absence sparked a plethora of rumors about his life on and off the field. Brady addressed his absence following the Buccaneers' preseason finale. "Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady told reporters. "I'm...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday

During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Cowboys Adding 2 Quarterbacks To Practice Squad

When the Cowboys cut Cooper Rush and Will Grier on Tuesday, Dak Prescott was the only quarterback left in the building. Now, according to NFL.com's Tom Pelissero, Dallas has re-signed both QB's to the team's practice squad. Rush is entering his fifth NFL season, all of which have been with...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Wide Receiver Trade

The Dallas Cowboys were reportedly among four teams that called the New York Jets to inquire about a trade for third-year wide receiver Denzel Mims earlier this preseason. According to New York insider Connor Hughes, the Jets were asking for a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for Mims — a price no team was ultimately willing to pay.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agency News

With Tyron Smith out for an extended period of time with an injury, the Dallas Cowboys are exploring every option at left tackle. Well, it turns out one of those options is signing Jason Peters. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys are scheduled to visit with Peters this week.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch

Josh Gordon has a new NFL home, having latched on with the Tennessee Titans after he cleared waivers following the Chiefs’ 53-man roster cuts. Adam Schefter reports that Gordon’s agent informed him that the 31-year-old would be signing with the Titans as a member of their practice squad ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Titans […] The post Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX

