ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

What Can You Expect During The Upcoming Mid-Term Elections In November?

By Get Up!
Praise 102.5
Praise 102.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=021xlK_0hbnv3if00

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital


Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. ( Terms and conditions )

The Mid-Term elections are less than 3 months away and we need to be prepared for not only the candidates but the some of the new laws that have been put in place. Judge Melodee Armstrong comes to the Get Up Church today to give us what we need to know.

LISTEN BELOW


CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

READ BELOW

Erica Campbell: So let’s jump right in the midterm elections coming up in November. What can we expect?

Judge Melodee Armstrong: Since World War II, the party of the incumbent president loses ground during the midterm elections and with allegations of voter fraud that often failed in court, lack of new voting laws. So expect a little confusion and a recommitment to voting? Is go time.

Erica: With all the new voting laws around the country. Where does the Voting Rights Act of 1965, where does it stand in 2022?

Judge Melodee: Some say leaning on one leg? Georgia recently and visited briefly with Senator Raphael Warnock who is on the ballot there, the US Supreme Court weakened the Voting Rights Act and Shelby County, Alabama vs Eric Holder in 2013. Section five required certain state governments to get federal preclearance before changing voting laws. Preclearance lead to more minority congressional representation and voter turnout. Section four B was the formula to determine who needed preclearance based on their history of voting discrimination. Erica, the Supreme (Court) struck (down) section four B. So by 2018, nearly 1000 polling places closed many in majority black counties, which led to reduced voter turnout, cut to early voting, voting ID laws and purging voter roles. So how did we get here, Deborah Cox?

Erica: So what are some new voting laws and how these laws affect us?

Judge Melodee: Sure. Some examples are:

  • Alabama: voting curbside is curved, so people with infirmities, a fear of COVID, you’ve gotta go in.
  • Texas: new rules and possible crimes for voter assistance, and you must give your Social Security or driver’s license number for mail in ballots.
  • Florida: new restrictions on dropboxes, mail in voting, and new laws for election crime.
  • Georgia: Reduced the ballot drop boxes and commissioners have more control over election. But they extended early voting so voter turnout and registration appear to be increasing because of anger over new laws.
  • And Arizona, Connecticut, New York and Oregon passed laws making it easier for eligible voters.

You can learn how to register through USA.Gov and 45 days before an election confirmed you’re still on the voting roles, or re-register ASAP. If someone lost voting rights because of felony convictions Be not dismayed. Check Unlock Our Vote campaign and the US vote foundation because those rights may be restored. And remember Florida voters restored voting rights for about 1.4 million people. The voting must be valuable if someone is trying to keep you from it. Right. We need to have a plan and we want to be as devoted and excited about voting at school kids with summer break. As you Erica, are we spending time with your family and as possible student loan forgiveness.

Erica: Absolutely. Thank you so much for sharing this knowledge and information. And I think that for a long time we’ve they tried to make it as difficult as possible and it’s worth your time. It’s worth your energy. It’s worth taking the time off going to get in that line and making sure that you can let your voice be heard. We appreciate you for being with us. Judge mellow, tell us how we can follow you on social media.

Judge Melodee: You can follow me at @JudgeMelodeeArmstrong on Instagram On Facebook Judge Melodee Armstrong and we all can’t bless the mic like you Miss Erica, but we all have a voice your vote is your voice. So stay vocal America. Stay vocal.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM :


HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Trump brands Biden 'enemy of the state' at Pennsylvania rally

Ex-president Donald Trump branded his successor Joe Biden an "enemy of the state" during a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday, as he slammed last month's FBI raid of his Florida home. Biden gave the "most vicious, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president," Trump told supporters  "He's an enemy of the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no plans to back his party’s nominee for Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz — “no way, no how.” Mitko doesn’t feel like he knows the celebrity heart surgeon, who only narrowly won his May primary with Trump’s backing. Instead, Mitko plans to vote for Oz’s Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a name he’s been familiar with since Fetterman’s days as mayor of nearby Braddock. “Dr. Oz hasn’t showed me one thing to get me to vote for him,” he said. “I won’t vote for someone I don’t know.” Mitko’s thinking underscores the political challenges facing Trump and the rest of the Republican Party as the former president shifts to general election mode with a rally Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the first of the fall campaign.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Praise 102.5

Praise 102.5

110
Followers
722
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's inspiration station!

 https://mypraiseatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy