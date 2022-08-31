ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 KNUE

Is it Even Safe to Drive on Toll 49 in Tyler, Texas? Some Say ‘NO!’

Like many in Tyler, Texas, we were concerned to learn about another fatal accident that took place on Toll Road 49 this week. And that has re-upped a question that has been asked by quite a few people that we know, and perhaps people that you know, as to whether or not it is actually safe to drive on Toll 49. What has been your experience? If you'd like to share for the purposes of this question, please let us know at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.
TYLER, TX
KSLA

Texarkana, Texas, spokeswoman Lisa Thompson discusses Bird Scooters

Residents and business owners rush to buy water due to city-wide boil advisory. Some smaller restaurants and businesses, like ShaBaby’s Cajun Cooking, say the boil advisory has put them up to quite the task. Shreveport Volunteer Network collects water for elderly. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The group is...
TEXARKANA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Mount Pleasant, TX
Mount Pleasant, TX
Government
theeasttexasweekend.com

From Family Home to an East Texas Shopping Experience

Hidden away near Gilmer you can find a shopping experience that’s bringing the community together with new and exciting ways each month!. 80 Acre Market started in October of 2021, and as the name suggests, the property is 80 acres that owners Josh and Holly Smallwood have turned into a full escape where you can shop, enjoy live music, have a drink, grab a bite, and let the kids play while you relax.
GILMER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Warbirds#Mike Hall
KTAL

Marshall man identified as driver in fatal Broadmoor motorcycle crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas who died after his motorcycle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner. The coroner says 33-year-old Micah D. Gehring of Marshall was driving his motorcycle in the 6300 block of Youree Drive just after 1 a.m. when the cycle veered off the road, struck the curb and jumped a cement ditch. Gehring was pronounced dead on the scene.
MARSHALL, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
etxview.com

Authentic Kilgore taco shop with vintage flair perfect for a casual night

Just because summer has come to a close doesn’t mean you have to stop wearing colorful clothes. Lively, vibrant fashion is fun to wear year-round. View photos from our September/October Fashion Shoot here to see some fashionable young adult clothing options modeled at a lively local restaurant – one you’ll definitely want to put on your must-try list. Doc’s Taco Shop is a great place to hang out with friends and family.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Sister of 2007 Wood County murder victim reacts to arrest of suspect

WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Hope McGlone has spent more than 15 years waiting for an arrest in the murder of her sister, Brittany. Chad Earl Carr was arrested on Thursday by Captain Mike Chilson and Ranger John Vance, who traveled to the DFW area and located Carr at 2525 Stemmons Freeway in Dallas. Carr was arrested for the murder of Brittany McGlone.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
Tour Tyler Texas

Rev. Rafael Cruz and Christians Engaged President, Bunni Pounds, spoke in Tyler, Texas at Awakening Night on September 1

I am a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba) Shackelford.
TYLER, TX
KSLA

NBPD: 2 still wanted for aggravated robbery

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The New Boston Police Department (NBPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects allegedly involved in an aggravated robbery. NBPD posted a public request on Facebook asking for help in finding two men who are suspected of being involved in an aggravated robbery in New Boston on Aug. 19. One suspect of three has already been taken into custody but Neyamia Watson and Trazaivain Carlock have yet to be located.
NEW BOSTON, TX
Power 95.9

Power 95.9

Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy