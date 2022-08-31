Read full article on original website
Can You Believe These Greetings From Texarkana Vintage Postcards?
Back in the day in Texarkana, there was a time when postcards were a way of sending a greeting to someone you cared about. Some people like to buy them as a souvenir as they passed through the city and others just like collecting them as a reminder of a town they visited.
Is it Even Safe to Drive on Toll 49 in Tyler, Texas? Some Say ‘NO!’
Like many in Tyler, Texas, we were concerned to learn about another fatal accident that took place on Toll Road 49 this week. And that has re-upped a question that has been asked by quite a few people that we know, and perhaps people that you know, as to whether or not it is actually safe to drive on Toll 49. What has been your experience? If you'd like to share for the purposes of this question, please let us know at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.
KSLA
Texarkana, Texas, spokeswoman Lisa Thompson discusses Bird Scooters
Residents and business owners rush to buy water due to city-wide boil advisory. Some smaller restaurants and businesses, like ShaBaby’s Cajun Cooking, say the boil advisory has put them up to quite the task. Shreveport Volunteer Network collects water for elderly. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The group is...
Harvest Regional Food Bank Brings Relief To New Boston Next Week
For anyone living in or around the New Boston area of Bowie County, if you need help with food boxes, Harvest Regional Food Bank is coming your way next week. Harvest Regional Food Bank is planning a distribution of 400 emergency food boxes to Texas residents only on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
TxDOT allows family to keep daughter’s roadside memorial in Cherokee County
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Ally Goad will be remembered as a free spirit and a positive light who loved being around friends and family. “She was somebody that was always full of adventure and would drag anybody on those adventures with her,” said her mom Danette Goad. At just 22 years old, the Oklahoma native […]
theeasttexasweekend.com
From Family Home to an East Texas Shopping Experience
Hidden away near Gilmer you can find a shopping experience that’s bringing the community together with new and exciting ways each month!. 80 Acre Market started in October of 2021, and as the name suggests, the property is 80 acres that owners Josh and Holly Smallwood have turned into a full escape where you can shop, enjoy live music, have a drink, grab a bite, and let the kids play while you relax.
If You’re in The 903 Area Code, Get Free Food Saturday Sept 3
Did you know that tomorrow, Saturday, September 3 is 903 Day? It is the day to celebrate our area code 903 and is there any better way to celebrate the day than with free food? Not likely. There is a chain of restaurants that is celebrating the big day in...
Passenger ejected in East Texas crash, helicopter lands on I-20
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas passenger was ejected from a car during a two-vehicle crash on Monday and was severely injured. The wreck happened in Harrison County and deputies and the Texas Department of Public Safety were called the the incident on I-20 in the westbound lane. A car crashed into another […]
KTAL
Marshall man identified as driver in fatal Broadmoor motorcycle crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas who died after his motorcycle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner. The coroner says 33-year-old Micah D. Gehring of Marshall was driving his motorcycle in the 6300 block of Youree Drive just after 1 a.m. when the cycle veered off the road, struck the curb and jumped a cement ditch. Gehring was pronounced dead on the scene.
Kilgore, TX Folks Warn About Door Dasher Texting to Ask for Extra Money
Rumors have been circulated in Kilgore, Texas regarding a Door Dash Driver who has been known to text to ask for extra money. Many East Texans got VERY familiar with food delivery services over the course of the last couple of years. And it continues... And honestly, I have a...
Motorcyclist dead in Longview after crash involving fire engine
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A 60-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a Thursday evening crash involving a Longview fire engine. Officials said an initial investigation showed a fire engine was traveling west on Alpine Road and “failed to yield right of way turning onto E. Ann Drive in front of the motorcycle which was traveling East […]
Tyler Crumbl Cookies to host fundraiser for employee killed in car crash
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Crumbl Cookies store is hosting a fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 2 for Molly Reck, one of their Crumbl Crew members who passed away in an auto-accident on Aug. 17. All proceeds made that day will be donated to the family. Community members are invited to attend the fundraiser. “Crumbl’s […]
etxview.com
Authentic Kilgore taco shop with vintage flair perfect for a casual night
Just because summer has come to a close doesn’t mean you have to stop wearing colorful clothes. Lively, vibrant fashion is fun to wear year-round. View photos from our September/October Fashion Shoot here to see some fashionable young adult clothing options modeled at a lively local restaurant – one you’ll definitely want to put on your must-try list. Doc’s Taco Shop is a great place to hang out with friends and family.
1 Person Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Harrison County (Harrison County, TX)
According to the Harrison County Police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Harrison County on Monday. The officials stated that the crash occurred on I-20 in the westbound lane.
East Texas congressional candidate Jrmar Jefferson says man threatened to set him on fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – East Texas congressional candidate Jrmar Jefferson said he was threatened while he was pumping gas in Longview on Wednesday. Jefferson is a Democratic candidate in the race for US House Texas District 1 against Republican candidate Nathaniel Moran. He said the incident happened at a Sam’s Club gas station. Jefferson said […]
KLTV
Sister of 2007 Wood County murder victim reacts to arrest of suspect
WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Hope McGlone has spent more than 15 years waiting for an arrest in the murder of her sister, Brittany. Chad Earl Carr was arrested on Thursday by Captain Mike Chilson and Ranger John Vance, who traveled to the DFW area and located Carr at 2525 Stemmons Freeway in Dallas. Carr was arrested for the murder of Brittany McGlone.
September activities about at Cooper Lake State Park
There are lots of fun fall activities happening in September at Cooper Lake State Park! All events are suitable for kids. NOTE: all events are at the South Sulphur Unit (Hopkins County side of the park) 🍂 September 2: Creatures of the Night Evening Walk. Learn about the fascinating nocturnal...
Rev. Rafael Cruz and Christians Engaged President, Bunni Pounds, spoke in Tyler, Texas at Awakening Night on September 1
I am a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba) Shackelford.
KSLA
Man wanted for shooting at Texarkana Walmart Neighborhood Market arrested in Okla.
BETHANY, Okla. (KSLA) - The suspect wanted for a shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Texarkana, Texas has been arrested in Bethany, Okla., according to law enforcement officials. Zachariah Larry was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 29. Larry and his girlfriend, Kaylynn Daniels, were arrested Monday after...
KSLA
NBPD: 2 still wanted for aggravated robbery
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The New Boston Police Department (NBPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects allegedly involved in an aggravated robbery. NBPD posted a public request on Facebook asking for help in finding two men who are suspected of being involved in an aggravated robbery in New Boston on Aug. 19. One suspect of three has already been taken into custody but Neyamia Watson and Trazaivain Carlock have yet to be located.
