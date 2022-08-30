ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

MSNBC

Jackson's water crisis is a racist hostage situation

In April, the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, Chokwe Antar Lumumba, called the Mississippi Legislature “paternalistic” and “racist” for continuing to ignore its majority Black capital city’s infrastructure needs. His comments echo those he made during a re-election debate last year, when Lumumba accused the state of offering a ridiculously small amount of cash for infrastructure help but only if Jackson relinquished control of Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (a charge a state official denied). Today, the water emergency in Jackson has grabbed the nation’s attention. But this crisis is not just emblematic of the crumbling of America’s cities; it doubles as a hostage situation.
JACKSON, MS
Tennessee Tribune

Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation Launch Response for Mississippi Water Crisis

JACKSON, MS. – Sept. 2, 2022 – The Regions Foundation, an Alabama based nonprofit initiative funded primarily by Regions Bank, on Friday announced a $25,000 grant to the United Way of the Capital Area in support of the Jackson Water Crisis Relief Fund. In addition, Regions Bank announced a range of special bank services to assist customers in the area who are directly impacted by the crisis.
JACKSON, MS
Houston Chronicle

Jackson, Miss., shows how extreme weather can trigger a clean water crisis

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The water crisis unfolding in Mississippi's capital this week has forced schools to shift to virtual learning, led to widespread distribution of bottled water and left Jackson's mostly Black population without adequate pressure to reliably flush toilets or fight fires.
JACKSON, MS
CBS 42

Emergency pump installed at Mississippi water treatment plant

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced on Wednesday that an emergency rental pump was installed at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. He said there have been challenges at the plant due to the chemistry of the water. On Wednesday morning, the plant was down to 40 PSI. Lumumba said many […]
JACKSON, MS
erienewsnow.com

Opinion: The endgame to Jackson's water crisis? 'Black death'

When I am asked what makes Mississippi so special, I always point out the special ways the past and the present intersect on the physical and cultural landscape of this state. The names of Native American tribes like Biloxi and Pascagoula exist alongside the traces of the frontier and African-American culture that shaped the state.
JACKSON, MS
Jackson Free Press

Gangs Control Who Eats at Mississippi Jail, Monitor Says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Gangs inside a Mississippi jail often determine whether other inmates receive meals, a court-appointed monitor testified in a federal court hearing. Elizabeth Simpson testified Tuesday that staffing shortages are so severe at Hinds County's Raymond Detention Center that gangs and “inmate committees” control certain aspects of life, including whether some inmates get to eat, WLBT-TV reported.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

National media’s narrative on the Jackson water crisis breaks along ideological lines

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - National media outlets are wading into Jackson’s water crisis, and exactly who is to blame depends on the outlets’ ideological leanings. Left-leaning media, for instance, say the problem is the result of Mississippi’s history of racism, coupled with a white, Republican-led state government that has refused to help a majority Black, Democrat-led city.
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association: Pack the Trucks for Jackson

DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Sheriff’s Association is asking all departments to collect bottled water for the city of Jackson. Kemper County Sheriff James Moore Wednesday invited people to donate and bring bottled water to the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department until Sept. 8. The water will then...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg mayor to recommend deputy fire chief

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., will recommend Jessica Cade as the Vicksburg Fire Department’s (VFD) deputy chief. Fire Chief Craig Danczyk, who spent 27 years with the department, retired effective August 31. A new fire chief has yet to by named by the mayor. He plans to recommend Cade as the […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 2-4

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –  Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 2-4) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Bert Kreisher: Fully Loaded Comedy Special – Friday – Brandon Wind down and laugh the work week away Friday night […]
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Spill on Highway 49 Friday

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Magee Fire Department and Magee Police Department received a call at 9:30 AM informing the agencies that an 18 wheeler hauling animal waste bi products spilled a portion of its load in the highway.
MAGEE, MS
