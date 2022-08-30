Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Take A Vacation. Enjoy Great Places To Grab A Burger This Labor Day Weekend Or Any Weekend Around Jackson, Mississippi'Insider
Is Jackson the Camp LeJeune of Mississippi?Sarah Walker GorrellJackson, MS
Pelahatchie woman sentenced to ten years for plotting ex-husband's murder on the dark webLavinia ThompsonPelahatchie, MS
Related
MSNBC
Jackson's water crisis is a racist hostage situation
In April, the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, Chokwe Antar Lumumba, called the Mississippi Legislature “paternalistic” and “racist” for continuing to ignore its majority Black capital city’s infrastructure needs. His comments echo those he made during a re-election debate last year, when Lumumba accused the state of offering a ridiculously small amount of cash for infrastructure help but only if Jackson relinquished control of Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (a charge a state official denied). Today, the water emergency in Jackson has grabbed the nation’s attention. But this crisis is not just emblematic of the crumbling of America’s cities; it doubles as a hostage situation.
CNBC
'Significant gains' made in fixing Jackson, Mississippi's water crisis
Mississippi's capital city, Jackson, is still suffering from a water crisis. But after days of work on the plant and combined efforts from the city, state and federal governments, 'significant gains' have been made toward returning the city's water service.
Tennessee Tribune
Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation Launch Response for Mississippi Water Crisis
JACKSON, MS. – Sept. 2, 2022 – The Regions Foundation, an Alabama based nonprofit initiative funded primarily by Regions Bank, on Friday announced a $25,000 grant to the United Way of the Capital Area in support of the Jackson Water Crisis Relief Fund. In addition, Regions Bank announced a range of special bank services to assist customers in the area who are directly impacted by the crisis.
Unsafe water challenges Jackson, Miss., restaurant owners, who must look elsewhere
JACKSON, Miss. — eZra Brown, owner of Soulé Coffee and Bubble Tea, starts his day differently than most other restaurant operators in the nation — traveling to neighboring cities for water and ice to serve his customers. When Brown opened his cafe less than a month ago...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston Chronicle
Jackson, Miss., shows how extreme weather can trigger a clean water crisis
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The water crisis unfolding in Mississippi's capital this week has forced schools to shift to virtual learning, led to widespread distribution of bottled water and left Jackson's mostly Black population without adequate pressure to reliably flush toilets or fight fires.
Emergency pump installed at Mississippi water treatment plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced on Wednesday that an emergency rental pump was installed at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. He said there have been challenges at the plant due to the chemistry of the water. On Wednesday morning, the plant was down to 40 PSI. Lumumba said many […]
erienewsnow.com
Opinion: The endgame to Jackson's water crisis? 'Black death'
When I am asked what makes Mississippi so special, I always point out the special ways the past and the present intersect on the physical and cultural landscape of this state. The names of Native American tribes like Biloxi and Pascagoula exist alongside the traces of the frontier and African-American culture that shaped the state.
Jackson Free Press
Gangs Control Who Eats at Mississippi Jail, Monitor Says
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Gangs inside a Mississippi jail often determine whether other inmates receive meals, a court-appointed monitor testified in a federal court hearing. Elizabeth Simpson testified Tuesday that staffing shortages are so severe at Hinds County's Raymond Detention Center that gangs and “inmate committees” control certain aspects of life, including whether some inmates get to eat, WLBT-TV reported.
RELATED PEOPLE
WLBT
Lumumba and governor united in dealing with water crisis; mayor says the two are not having ‘dueling press conferences’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says he and Gov. Tate Reeves are unified in their effort to restore water to the tens of thousands of customers impacted by the city’s latest water crisis, despite not appearing with him at press conferences on Monday and Tuesday.
WLBT
National media’s narrative on the Jackson water crisis breaks along ideological lines
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - National media outlets are wading into Jackson’s water crisis, and exactly who is to blame depends on the outlets’ ideological leanings. Left-leaning media, for instance, say the problem is the result of Mississippi’s history of racism, coupled with a white, Republican-led state government that has refused to help a majority Black, Democrat-led city.
WLBT
‘The tone of the governor’s tweet is totally unnecessary’: Reeves blasts city for erroneous press release
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves is blasting the city of Jackson for a press release announcing a 1 p.m. joint press conference between the mayor and the governor, one that the governor was apparently not privy to. “Accurate information is important - especially in times of crisis,” Reeves...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association: Pack the Trucks for Jackson
DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Sheriff’s Association is asking all departments to collect bottled water for the city of Jackson. Kemper County Sheriff James Moore Wednesday invited people to donate and bring bottled water to the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department until Sept. 8. The water will then...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vicksburg mayor to recommend deputy fire chief
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., will recommend Jessica Cade as the Vicksburg Fire Department’s (VFD) deputy chief. Fire Chief Craig Danczyk, who spent 27 years with the department, retired effective August 31. A new fire chief has yet to by named by the mayor. He plans to recommend Cade as the […]
WLBT
Jackson’s water plant operators say they’re not being paid overtime, EPA report shows
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An assessment of Jackson water submitted to the city just weeks before the system collapse in August sheds new light on staffing issues at the city’s two surface water treatment plants. On Monday, equipment failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant essentially cut water...
Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 2-4
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 2-4) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Bert Kreisher: Fully Loaded Comedy Special – Friday – Brandon Wind down and laugh the work week away Friday night […]
mageenews.com
Spill on Highway 49 Friday
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Magee Fire Department and Magee Police Department received a call at 9:30 AM informing the agencies that an 18 wheeler hauling animal waste bi products spilled a portion of its load in the highway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Actress Starts Campaign to Help Fund Youth Arts Program in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss.—Amia Edwards, 8 years old at the time, gathered in the living room with her mother and siblings. It was movie night, and the night’s pick was “The Color Purple.” The movie arrived at the scene with Sophia’s monologue at the dinner table, where she had finally broken her silence after prison and abuse made her a shell of herself. It was in this scene that Sophia came alive and was born again.
IRS announces tax relief for Jackson water crisis victims
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), victims of the water crisis in Jackson now have until February 15, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. Following the recent disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the IRS announced that affected taxpayers in certain areas will […]
Mississippi man admits to making parts to build illegal machine guns
A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty to three counts in a case that involved using a 3D printer to create devices that turn semi-automatic weapons into machine guns, federal officials said Friday. Kent Edward Newhouse, 41, of Jackson, pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in business as a firearm...
MSNBC
Hayes: Jackson water crisis is ‘utter failure’ of GOP-led Miss. government
The New Chevy Blazer EV, Available For Preorder Now. See The Specs, Prices & More. Toxic drinking water at Camp Lejeune poisoned Marines for more than three decades. New Shaftless Stair Lifts (Take a Look at the Prices) EnergyBillCruncher /. SPONSORED. Virginia Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
28K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0