Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Overdose survivors warn the Portland community about the dangers of fentanyl
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One day before International Overdose Awareness day, two survivors of overdoses spoke to FOX 12 about their experience being trapped in addiction. Kyle Rochez and Elizabeth Smith come from different communities, different generations, and different families. But they share one thing in common, they broke free of their drug addiction.
‘Psychotic behavior caused by drugs’ fuels paramedic attacks
Paramedic Chris Tabor works the night shift in Multnomah County. "It's almost like a different world" when it gets dark in Portland, he said.
Readers respond: New law, not racial profiling, behind verdict
As the presiding juror in the lawsuit filed by Michael Mangum against Walmart, I wanted to point out a missed opportunity for The Oregonian/OregonLive to educate the public on a new law that could affect anyone, (“Shopping while Black: Walmart ordered to pay Portland area man $4.4M for summoning police on bogus charges,” Aug. 22).
More than 1,600 homeless people connected with housing thanks to taxpayer fund
PORTLAND, Ore. — The greater Portland area has been working to get people off the streets and into housing. It’s part of the voter-approved Metro Supportive Housing Fund, which was passed in May 2020. It’s a ten-year effort but the results from the first year were just released.
‘Nobody does anything’: New Portland resident, Timbers employee feels unsafe in city
Demetryus Bright recently took a job with the Portland Timbers as an account executive and moved his family from Ohio to Portland, hoping to escape the rampant gun violence. But after four months, his wife already wants their family to leave.
12 arrested, 21K plants seized in Oregon marijuana grow busts
Two large, unlicensed, unpermitted marijuana grows have been busted in a rural area of Yamhill County, southwest of Portland, according to law enforcement officials. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that multiple complaints about two properties in Dayton led them to start investigating and serve search warrants. One...
Man who supplied drugs to Mexico-based trafficking operation in Portland gets 15 years
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Mexican National living in Portland was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for supplying large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin to a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization operating in the Portland metro area, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Eduardo Barbosa Lopez, 44, also known as...
Farmers and Non Profit Find Ways to Fight Oregon Hunger
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of people in Oregon do not have reliable access to fresh and affordable food. That’s the essential problem of food insecurity. At the non-profit Farmers Market Fund, Executive Director Molly Notarianni has noticed a change. Times are tougher. “Oregon has the sixth highest cost of living in the country, inflation is really being felt by a lot of folks, we’ve seen food prices go up 9% in the last year,” said Notarianni.
Pastor tired of people using North Portland church property as personal dumping ground
PORTLAND, Ore. — St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church sits at the corner of North Fiske and Drew Street in North Portland. Craig Brown has been pastor for about seven years. "I love the church because it's what I consider a family-oriented church," he said. "There are a lot of legacy families here."
2 women attacked by escaped Oregon prisoner paid $9 million in state settlement
The state has paid a total of $9 million to two women who were viciously attacked last year by a prisoner who walked away from a work crew and took off in a car belonging to one of the women. The women still suffer from their injuries, said their attorney,...
Family blames Portland Freedom Fund for woman's death after bailing suspect out of jail
PORTLAND, Ore. — On a quiet porch in Northeast Portland, loved ones of Rachael Abraham gathered to remember the mother of six after she was murdered in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood on Aug. 27. "Racheal was quiet if she didn't know you. But once she knew, you, she would talk...
5 Portland-area men arrested following child predator sting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Five men were arrested Thursday following a child predator sting on social media, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. During the investigation, officers posed as underage boys and girls on a variety of online platforms. The arrested men all requested in-person meetings with who they believed was a child for sex.
5 face felonies in connection with undercover child predator sting
An undercover sting operation captured five alleged child predators Thursday.
Crews prevent field fire from reaching home in Washington County
A growing field fire is threatening to reach a home in Washington County, officials say.
SEIZED: OVER 11,000 PLANTS, METH, PILLS, FIREARMS AND VEHICLES DURING EXECUTION OF WARRANTS AT TWO WOODBURN-AREA ILLEGAL MARIJUANA GROWS IN OREGON
WOODBURN-AREA, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, August 26, 2022, Oregon State Police, Drug Enforcement Section, Northwest Region Marijuana Team (OSP NWR MJ) and the Clackamas County Interagency Task Force (CCITF) served search warrants at two nearby locations on South Schneider Road north of Woodburn, OR.
Record number of 1st-year students withdraw from University of Portland, contributing to $13.4M shortfall
A near record number of first-year students signaled their intent to start classes at the University of Portland this fall, a seeming boon for the school after two years of small class sizes during the pandemic. But then a record number canceled their deposits. After originally receiving deposits from almost...
Mayor Rebukes Portland Police Bureau’s Claims of Understaffing: “Bullshit”
When Portlanders call 911, they can’t rely on the police to show up. When bicyclists called the police in fear of an apparently armed man who was driving down a closed street, the cops didn’t come, WW reported last week. When neighbors called the cops after street racers shut down the intersection of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Fremont Street over the weekend, they were told nothing could be done, KGW reported on Monday.
Dallas mother and daughter charged with neglect of 18 horses
DALLAS Ore. (KPTV) - Polk County sheriff’s deputies arrested two women in Dallas on Tuesday in connection with alleged animal neglect at a horse stable. At about 8 a.m., deputies executed a search warrant at 2527 James Howe Road, where they found multiple horses in poor condition, officials said. Three of the animals were in such poor condition they had to be euthanized by a vet on site that day.
Portland’s Louis Vuitton store stiffs city, Multnomah County on local tax bill, lawsuit claims
Sacré bleu! One of the world’s largest luxury brands — and a target of widespread looting during a downtown Portland riot — is shortchanging the city and Multnomah County on taxes, court records allege. Louis Vuitton owes the pair of governments a combined $42,000 after the...
New book by Oregon journalist focuses on religious extremism
Portland journalist Leah Sottile’s book “When the Moon Turns to Blood” centers on the case of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. The couple will be on trial next year, accused of killing two of Vallow’s children whose bodies were found in Daybell’s backyard. But the book is about much more than just true crime. Sottile digs into the couple’s apocalyptic beliefs and the history of the extremism that exists on the fringes of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also known as the Mormon church. We talk with Sottile about what this case reveals about religious extremism in the American West.
