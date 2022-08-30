There are not many accomplishments that have eluded Stephen Curry over the course of his life, but there has been one that had long haunted him, getting his college degree. Now though, he can check that one off his list as he officially graduated from Davidson College on Wednesday, August 31st in a special ceremony that included speeches from Bob McKillop, his former coach and his parents, Dell and Sonya Curry. It took place thirteen years after he left school early to follow his dream of NBA glory.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO