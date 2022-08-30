ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Claim Notable Quarterback Off Waivers

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly kicking the tires on a former star QB out of the SEC. According to ESPN's Field Yates, "The Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond." Mond was a third-round draft pick of the Vikings last year but only appeared in one game during time in Minnesota. In his lone regular season action, the 23-year-old completed 2 of his 3 attempts for five yards.
CLEVELAND, OH
RadarOnline

Cam Newton’s Ex Accuses NFL Star Of Refusing To Pay $20k Utility Bill, Demands He Be Found In Contempt

Ex-Patriots star Cam Newton’s ex has rushed to court accusing him of failing to pay the utility bill for the home where she raises their 4 kids, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kia Proctor, Cam’s ex and mother to four of his children, has asked a judge to find him in contempt of court.In the filing, Kia said Cam hasn’t produced all records in their custody case and failed to pay utilities for her home as he had agreed to in their temporary agreement. He currently pays Kia $14,268 per month in support and covers...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Outsider.com

LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting

As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

Gisele Had Some Telling Comments Before Tom Brady's Leave

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's recent absence sparked a plethora of rumors about his life on and off the field. Brady addressed his absence following the Buccaneers' preseason finale. "Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady told reporters. "I'm...
TAMPA, FL
Vibe

Lil Baby Spreads The Wealth After Winning $1M At Vegas Casino

As portrayed in his recent documentary Untrapped, Lil Baby has always been a hustler and unafraid of taking chances with his money. After gifting Sixers guard James Harden $250,000 for his birthday earlier this week, Lil Baby received some good karma on Tuesday (Aug. 30). According to reports, the “In A Minute” rapper reportedly made a single bet at a Las Vegas casino over the weekend and won a million-dollar jackpot. Once he cashed out, he allegedly hooked his crew up with $10,000 each.More from VIBE.comLil Baby And 21 Savage Host Back-To-School Giveaway With Footlocker AtlantaDrake Earns Most Top 5 Hits...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marshawn Lynch
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Sign Former Steelers Quarterback

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed a depth quarterback. According to Doug Kyed, the team has added former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun to their practice squad. Oladokun was a seven-round pick in this year's NFL Draft. Oladokun was cut last week after he wasn't given many reps in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week. One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns. Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Bears could bring in former All-Pro to help Justin Fields?

One former All-Pro player may be answering Justin Fields’ distress signal. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports Thursday that the Chicago Bears are working out veteran offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele. The 33-year-old Osemele has not played since the early part of the 2020 campaign after suffering torn tendons in both his knees.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Re-Signing Notable Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers have added a wide receiver on Wednesday. Sort of, at least. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Packers are re-signing wide receiver Travis Fulgham. He is being added to their practice squad just hours after being waived by the team. The Packers initially claimed Fulgham...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Tmz Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Jae Crowder hinting at interest in 1 opposing team?

Jae Crowder is entering the final season of his contract with the Phoenix Suns, but he may not exactly want to play it out with them. The veteran forward Crowder did something interesting on his Instagram page this week. He had posted a series of pictures of himself working out and received a comment from a fan that tagged the Miami Heat.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady, Gisele reportedly having relationship issues

Tom Brady has not looked like himself during training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year, and we may finally know why. According to a new report from Emily Smith and Sara Nathan of Page Six, Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are having serious marital issues. Gisele is said to have left hers and Brady’s home in Tampa and gone to Costa Rica amid “a series of heated arguments” over Brady’s decision to continue playing in the NFL.
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Running Back

The Los Angeles Chargers just got a boost at the running back position. On Wednesday, the team announced it has signed Sony Michel to the active roster. The details of Michel's contract were not disclosed, according to ESPN. Michel comes to the Chargers after being released by the Miami Dolphins earlier this week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
152K+
Followers
19K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy