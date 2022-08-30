ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: 2 lesser-known Lakers players standing out in workouts

A couple of players appear to be thriving in spite of the chaos in Tinseltown. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Friday that Los Angeles Lakers players Austin Reaves and Thomas Bryant have been two of the standouts during player workouts this summer. Buha notes that Bryant is starting to regain his mobility after his 2021 ACL tear and that Reaves has bulked up to 209 pounds on top of improving his three-point shot.
Jae Crowder hinting at interest in 1 opposing team?

Jae Crowder is entering the final season of his contract with the Phoenix Suns, but he may not exactly want to play it out with them. The veteran forward Crowder did something interesting on his Instagram page this week. He had posted a series of pictures of himself working out and received a comment from a fan that tagged the Miami Heat.
US Open under heat as Serena Williams montages claimed ‘disrespectful’

Editor’s note (11 p.m. ET): Williams lost to Tomljanović on Friday night. She was interviewed about her legacy before Tomljanović did the traditional winner’s interview at center court. Every match Serena Williams has played at the 2022 U.S. Open has included a pre-match montage of the...
Anett Kontaveit leaves her press conference in tears after Serena Williams US Open loss and admits the raucous Arthur Ashe crowd was 'very difficult'... as the Estonian journalist who asked the last question insists 'it wasn't my intention'

Annett Kontaveit left her media obligations with tears in her eyes following the second-round loss to Serena Williams at the US Open on Wednesday night. The Estonian world No. 2 couldn't contain her emotions any longer, beginning to cry when asked a question by a reporter in her native tongue.
Video: Rafael Nadal bloodied after whacking himself in nose with racquet

Rafael Nadal was left bloodied after hurting himself on a fluke play in his match at the US Open on Thursday night. Nadal beat Fabio Fognini 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 in the second round at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Fognini was serving down 0-3 in the fourth set and wrong-footed Nadal with a backhand down the line. Nadal reached in an attempt to return the shot, but his racquet bounced off the court and hit himself in the nose.
Gilbert Arenas Explains Why He Said Giannis Antetokounmpo Does Not Understand Basketball: "Give Him Tim Duncan's Knowledge, A Whole Different Player Isn't He?"

Giannis Antetokounmpo is widely considered to be the best player in the league today due to the combination of athleticism, offensive firepower, and DPOY-caliber defense that is his playstyle. He has won almost every single award possible in the game, including a championship in 2021. Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's achievements and...
Warriors taking shot on 2018 NBA draft bust

The Golden State Warriors will be trying to wave their magic wand with a former draft bust. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Wednesday that the Warriors have signed swingman Jerome Robinson to a one-year training camp deal. The 25-year-old will compete for one of Golden State’s final remaining open roster spots.
JR Smith has odd conspiracy theory about NBA

JR Smith has a Charlie Kelly-esque conspiracy theory that he wants to get out there. In an interview this week with Complex Sports, the ex-Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Smith said that he believes he has been blackballed by the NBA. “A hundred percent [I feel like I was blackballed],” said Smith....
Carmelo Anthony is backup plan for 1 top contender?

One top NBA contender could have a 38-year-old insurance plan. Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports reports that Carmelo Anthony has been considered a potential signee in recent days by the Boston Celtics. The ten-time All-Star forward remains an unsigned free agent. The Celtics’ reported interest in...
Nick Young wants to fight his old NBA enemy in boxing match

Retired from the NBA, Nick Young is now going around blaring Guns N’ Roses’ “Get In The Ring” to his former enemies. The former Los Angeles Lakers swingman Young appeared this week on Chris Mannix’s podcast for The Volume. Now a celebrity boxer, Young was asked by Mannix if there was an NBA player he would like to fight some day.
Allen Iverson’s Career Record vs. NBA Legends And Superstars: He Beat LeBron James But Struggled Against Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant

After two successful seasons at Georgetown University, a 6-foot-0 guard declared for the NBA Draft. That height never mattered, as he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick. Since that night in 1996, Allen Iverson became a Rookie of the Year, a four-time scoring champion, and eventually one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history. He remains the shortest player in league history to win an MVP Award in a season where he played in the NBA Finals.
West Notes: Mavericks, Mark Cuban, Kings, Jazz

Mavs owner Mark Cuban traveled to Germany to watch Dirk Nowitzki‘s national team jersey retirement ceremony, then caught Luka Doncic in Slovenia’s EuroBasket opener vs. Lithuania. “I love just watching Luka play, because he loves to play so much,” Cuban told Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews. “It’s always a...
