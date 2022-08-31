ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kptv.com

Overdose survivors warn the Portland community about the dangers of fentanyl

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One day before International Overdose Awareness day, two survivors of overdoses spoke to FOX 12 about their experience being trapped in addiction. Kyle Rochez and Elizabeth Smith come from different communities, different generations, and different families. But they share one thing in common, they broke free of their drug addiction.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: New law, not racial profiling, behind verdict

As the presiding juror in the lawsuit filed by Michael Mangum against Walmart, I wanted to point out a missed opportunity for The Oregonian/OregonLive to educate the public on a new law that could affect anyone, (“Shopping while Black: Walmart ordered to pay Portland area man $4.4M for summoning police on bogus charges,” Aug. 22).
kptv.com

5 Portland-area men arrested following child predator sting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Five men were arrested Thursday following a child predator sting on social media, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. During the investigation, officers posed as underage boys and girls on a variety of online platforms. The arrested men all requested in-person meetings with who they believed was a child for sex.
clayconews.com

SEIZED: OVER 11,000 PLANTS, METH, PILLS, FIREARMS AND VEHICLES DURING EXECUTION OF WARRANTS AT TWO WOODBURN-AREA ILLEGAL MARIJUANA GROWS IN OREGON

WOODBURN-AREA, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, August 26, 2022, Oregon State Police, Drug Enforcement Section, Northwest Region Marijuana Team (OSP NWR MJ) and the Clackamas County Interagency Task Force (CCITF) served search warrants at two nearby locations on South Schneider Road north of Woodburn, OR.
WWEEK

Mayor Rebukes Portland Police Bureau’s Claims of Understaffing: “Bullshit”

When Portlanders call 911, they can’t rely on the police to show up. When bicyclists called the police in fear of an apparently armed man who was driving down a closed street, the cops didn’t come, WW reported last week. When neighbors called the cops after street racers shut down the intersection of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Fremont Street over the weekend, they were told nothing could be done, KGW reported on Monday.
PORTLAND, OR

