Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler pledges support for PPB amid increase in crime and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: McDaniel High School among first to offer AP African American Studies course this fallEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Wednesday in Portland: Black Futures Farm, other local producers give back to community through 'Double Up Food Bucks'Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Federal judge limits stays at Oregon State Hospital and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
kptv.com
Overdose survivors warn the Portland community about the dangers of fentanyl
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One day before International Overdose Awareness day, two survivors of overdoses spoke to FOX 12 about their experience being trapped in addiction. Kyle Rochez and Elizabeth Smith come from different communities, different generations, and different families. But they share one thing in common, they broke free of their drug addiction.
‘Psychotic behavior caused by drugs’ fuels paramedic attacks
Paramedic Chris Tabor works the night shift in Multnomah County. "It's almost like a different world" when it gets dark in Portland, he said.
Readers respond: New law, not racial profiling, behind verdict
As the presiding juror in the lawsuit filed by Michael Mangum against Walmart, I wanted to point out a missed opportunity for The Oregonian/OregonLive to educate the public on a new law that could affect anyone, (“Shopping while Black: Walmart ordered to pay Portland area man $4.4M for summoning police on bogus charges,” Aug. 22).
More than 1,600 homeless people connected with housing thanks to taxpayer fund
PORTLAND, Ore. — The greater Portland area has been working to get people off the streets and into housing. It’s part of the voter-approved Metro Supportive Housing Fund, which was passed in May 2020. It’s a ten-year effort but the results from the first year were just released.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Nobody does anything’: New Portland resident, Timbers employee feels unsafe in city
Demetryus Bright recently took a job with the Portland Timbers as an account executive and moved his family from Ohio to Portland, hoping to escape the rampant gun violence. But after four months, his wife already wants their family to leave.
KGW
Data shows inmates bailed out of jail by Portland Freedom Court often skipped court
The Portland Freedom Fund bails people of color out of jail with a promise that they'll return for court. But data shows that often doesn't happen.
Portland area homelessness tax houses 1,600 in its first year
For six years, Donna Farrar experienced both homelessness and housing instability in Portland area suburbs, moving between living on the street with just the clothes on her back to staying at a friend’s home for free following her divorce. It wasn’t until she severely fractured bones in her right...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Coalition Receives $41 Million In Federal Funding To Promote Massive Timber’ For Housing
The White House announced Friday that a large infusion of government funding will be given to a nonprofit in Oregon that is working to provide affordable housing and grow the state’s forestry business. The Mass Timber Coalition, an organization led by the Port of Portland and made up of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com
Man who supplied drugs to Mexico-based trafficking operation in Portland gets 15 years
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Mexican National living in Portland was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for supplying large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin to a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization operating in the Portland metro area, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Eduardo Barbosa Lopez, 44, also known as...
Pastor tired of people using North Portland church property as personal dumping ground
PORTLAND, Ore. — St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church sits at the corner of North Fiske and Drew Street in North Portland. Craig Brown has been pastor for about seven years. "I love the church because it's what I consider a family-oriented church," he said. "There are a lot of legacy families here."
2 women attacked by escaped Oregon prisoner paid $9 million in state settlement
The state has paid a total of $9 million to two women who were viciously attacked last year by a prisoner who walked away from a work crew and took off in a car belonging to one of the women. The women still suffer from their injuries, said their attorney,...
Family blames Portland Freedom Fund for woman's death after bailing suspect out of jail
PORTLAND, Ore. — On a quiet porch in Northeast Portland, loved ones of Rachael Abraham gathered to remember the mother of six after she was murdered in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood on Aug. 27. "Racheal was quiet if she didn't know you. But once she knew, you, she would talk...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kptv.com
5 Portland-area men arrested following child predator sting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Five men were arrested Thursday following a child predator sting on social media, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. During the investigation, officers posed as underage boys and girls on a variety of online platforms. The arrested men all requested in-person meetings with who they believed was a child for sex.
Free rapid COVID test program ending, when do tests expire?
This is the last week to get your free rapid COVID-19 tests from the U.S. government.
5 face felonies in connection with undercover child predator sting
An undercover sting operation captured five alleged child predators Thursday.
Record number of 1st-year students withdraw from University of Portland, contributing to $13.4M shortfall
PORTLAND, Ore. — A near record number of first-year students signaled their intent to start classes at the University of Portland this fall, a seeming boon for the school after two years of small class sizes during the pandemic. But then a record number canceled their deposits. After originally...
clayconews.com
SEIZED: OVER 11,000 PLANTS, METH, PILLS, FIREARMS AND VEHICLES DURING EXECUTION OF WARRANTS AT TWO WOODBURN-AREA ILLEGAL MARIJUANA GROWS IN OREGON
WOODBURN-AREA, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, August 26, 2022, Oregon State Police, Drug Enforcement Section, Northwest Region Marijuana Team (OSP NWR MJ) and the Clackamas County Interagency Task Force (CCITF) served search warrants at two nearby locations on South Schneider Road north of Woodburn, OR.
Portland saw hottest month on record in August. September’s outlook isn’t much better
August was the hottest month in Portland's history, records show.
Tuesday in Portland: Federal judge limits stays at Oregon State Hospital and more top stories
(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Aug. 30 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Federal judge rules Oregon State Hospital stays must be strictly limited.
WWEEK
Mayor Rebukes Portland Police Bureau’s Claims of Understaffing: “Bullshit”
When Portlanders call 911, they can’t rely on the police to show up. When bicyclists called the police in fear of an apparently armed man who was driving down a closed street, the cops didn’t come, WW reported last week. When neighbors called the cops after street racers shut down the intersection of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Fremont Street over the weekend, they were told nothing could be done, KGW reported on Monday.
Comments / 0