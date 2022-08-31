Montana State's Lance McCutcheon, Lewis Kidd make 53-man NFL rosters; Kevin Kassis waived

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Detroit Lions waive RB Jermar Jefferson, sign 13 to practice squad
The Detroit Lions are down to three running backs on their 53-man roster. The Lions waived second-year running back Jermar Jefferson on Wednesday to make room for waiver-claim nose tackle Benito Jones. A 2021 seventh-round pick out of Oregon State, Jefferson was perhaps the most surprising player to survive the...
Cowboys Adding 2 Quarterbacks To Practice Squad
When the Cowboys cut Cooper Rush and Will Grier on Tuesday, Dak Prescott was the only quarterback left in the building. Now, according to NFL.com's Tom Pelissero, Dallas has re-signed both QB's to the team's practice squad. Rush is entering his fifth NFL season, all of which have been with...
Fans react to Eagles trading Jalen Reagor to Vikings after he was drafted ahead of Justin Jefferson
Philadelphia Eagles fans were likely overjoyed to learn that the organization had traded underachieving former first round pick Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2023 seventh round pick and a 2024 conditional fifth round choice. However, that wasn’t the only noteworthy fan reaction. NFL fans, amused by...
7 College Quarterbacks for Detroit Lions to Watch
Identifying which quarterbacks could be drafted by the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL Draft.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
35 Michigan football players make initial NFL 53-man rosters
It was cut day in the NFL on Tuesday. Each NFL team had to make some tough decisions to get their respective teams down to the maximum roster it can carry during the regular season which is 53. We went thru each NFL roster and 35 former Michigan football stars...
NBC Sports
Vikings officially add David Blough to practice squad
For two of the teams of the NFC North, it was a strange week for backup quarterbacks. And the week ended with one of those backup quarterbacks going from one of those two teams to the other. David Blough officially has joined the Minnesota practice squad. Blough and Tim Boyle...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for September 2, 2022 | Presented by Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Cardinals re-signed TE Stephen Anderson, LS Aaron Brewer, and CB Christian Matthew. Cardinals signed LB Devon Kennard, S Steven Parker, S Josh Thomas, and OL Badara Traore to their PS. Chicago Bears. Bears claimed WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette off waivers. Bears hosted OL Kelechi Osemele for a visit. Bears signed OL...
thecomeback.com
Manti Te’o addresses potential return to football
It’s been 10 years since Notre Dame star linebacker Manti Te’o’s infamous catfishing incident and two years since he last appeared in an NFL football game, but it doesn’t sound like Te’o has any plans to return to the gridiron anytime soon. While walking his...
RELATED PEOPLE
2024 Brownsburg Forward Kanon Catchings Commits to Purdue Basketball
Kanon Catchings, a 2024 forward from Brownsburg High School, announced his commitment to the Purdue basketball program on Friday.
Comments / 0