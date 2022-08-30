Read full article on original website
Billings, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Helena High School football team will have a game with Billings Senior High School on September 02, 2022, 18:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Early in season, Columbus football has sights set on playoffs
COLUMBUS--The Columbus High School football team is a group made up of those who have been attending the school since they were young, as well as a handful of transfers into the football program. But they all have the same goal--make it past the quarterfinals of the playoffs, where they've been stuck for the past two seasons.
Hardin cross country finds success running in packs
The first thing people often notice about the Hardin cross country team is that when there's one Hardin runner, there's usually multiple. In practice, the team trains in a pack so that they can push and compete with one another.
Focus is on football opener, but Montana Grizzlies on steady course toward next high-impact facilities project
BILLINGS — In the here and now, the Montana football team has Big Sky Conference championship and national title aspirations. All eyes are on game week, finally, with Northwestern State of Natchitoches, Louisiana, visiting Missoula on Saturday as the season-opening sacrificial lamb. That’s all well and good. But on...
Senior volleyball shares a workout with Billings Firefighters
BILLINGS- High school teams around the state are working hard to get in tip-top shape for their season. On Wednesday, the Billings Senior volleyball team got some help from the Billings Fire Department. On Wednesday afternoon, the Lady Broncs came to the fire station to test their fitness and strength...
Absarokee adjusting to 6-man football, working toward a more competitive season
ABSAROKEE- Last year, the Huskies played 8-man football with just ten guys on the roster. Now do the math. That means during the game, there would be just two guys standing on Absarokee's sideline, while the team they were playing would sometimes boast over forty. "You know you look at...
'Jackets come up short in hard fought match with CSU-Pueblo
BILLINGS, Mont. – Emerging with a 1-0 victory on Thursday afternoon at Yellowjacket Field, visiting Colorado State University-Pueblo used a second-half finish to top the Montana State University Billings men's soccer team in its 2022 regular-season opener at the 7th annual Rimrock Classic in memory of Trevor Wildberger. Reggie...
Softie’s “Best Ice Cream in Montana”
If you’ve lived in Billings, or just stopped by for a quick visit, you’ve heard about the personal favorite ice cream shop, of many an ice creamer lover, called “Softies.”. How is it REALLY possible to pick a fav among cult classics like the orange swirl, the...
Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised
If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana
Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
Is This Popular Montana City The Most Depressed In The Nation?
In recent years the subject of mental health has come to the forefront. In fact, it seems that every time you turn on any sort of national news, one of the top stories has some sort of connection to mental health. Experts have said that we're in the middle of...
6 Fun Things to Do in Red Lodge, Montana Labor Day Weekend
We're heading into the unofficial end of summer and with near-record high temps in the forecast for the Billings area, locals might be thinking about heading to Red Lodge sometime this Labor Day Weekend. It's still expected to be hot in the Lodge (around 90 degrees on Sat, Sun, and Mon) but that'll be a solid ten degrees cooler than the Billings area.
Let’s Rumble! Burn the Point Parade Friday night in Billings
The idea of cars lighting up the pavement in downtown Billings started in the 50’s, but “Burn the Point” Classic Car weekend is as hot as ever!. This year’s 2022 Labor Day weekend kickoff starts with a parade in downtown Billings Friday night when the first of over 500 cars will cross North 27th Street to RUMBLE down 3rd Ave. North! So exciting!
Billings West High students stage walkout to protest lack of air conditioning
Less than two weeks into the new school year and dozens of students on Thursday were walking out to protest the rising temperatures inside the school.
Girl, 11, pulled from Yellowstone River in Billings and taken to hospital
The Billings Fire Department was called to the area around the Blue Creek Fishing Access point around 12:45 p.m. for a report of a swimmer who went underwater and didn't resurface.
Truck thief drags Park City woman behind vehicle
Park City isn't the first Montana town that comes to mind for crime, but it was at the forefront of Onie Knecht's brain on Aug. 29.
Billings west end intersection closed until October
The intersection of King Avenue and 56th Street West is closed to construct a new roundabout at the intersection. The press release says a full intersection closure remains in place until the beginning of October. The public is asked to use alternate routes while crews work on the roadway. Construction...
Columbus families on the look out for potential abductor
Columbus Police say that a middle school girl was walking home from a nearby business when a man approached her claiming to be her grandpa.
Billings families remember overdose victims
International Overdose Awareness Day is a time to remember those who have lost their lives to drug overdoses and work toward ways to end a problem that has affected so many Montanans.
Proposed Red Lodge addiction treatment center getting push back from neighbors
A Billings group believes they have found the perfect spot in Red Lodge for a drug and alcohol treatment center, but neighbors are concerned with the type of people it would brig to the area.
