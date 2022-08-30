ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

montanarightnow.com

Early in season, Columbus football has sights set on playoffs

COLUMBUS--The Columbus High School football team is a group made up of those who have been attending the school since they were young, as well as a handful of transfers into the football program. But they all have the same goal--make it past the quarterfinals of the playoffs, where they've been stuck for the past two seasons.
COLUMBUS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Hardin cross country finds success running in packs

The first thing people often notice about the Hardin cross country team is that when there's one Hardin runner, there's usually multiple. In practice, the team trains in a pack so that they can push and compete with one another.
HARDIN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Senior volleyball shares a workout with Billings Firefighters

BILLINGS- High school teams around the state are working hard to get in tip-top shape for their season. On Wednesday, the Billings Senior volleyball team got some help from the Billings Fire Department. On Wednesday afternoon, the Lady Broncs came to the fire station to test their fitness and strength...
BILLINGS, MT
montanarightnow.com

'Jackets come up short in hard fought match with CSU-Pueblo

BILLINGS, Mont. – Emerging with a 1-0 victory on Thursday afternoon at Yellowjacket Field, visiting Colorado State University-Pueblo used a second-half finish to top the Montana State University Billings men's soccer team in its 2022 regular-season opener at the 7th annual Rimrock Classic in memory of Trevor Wildberger. Reggie...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Softie’s “Best Ice Cream in Montana”

If you’ve lived in Billings, or just stopped by for a quick visit, you’ve heard about the personal favorite ice cream shop, of many an ice creamer lover, called “Softies.”. How is it REALLY possible to pick a fav among cult classics like the orange swirl, the...
BILLINGS, MT
#American Football
96.3 The Blaze

Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised

If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
BILLINGS, MT
MY 103.5

Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana

Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
MONTANA STATE
97.1 KISS FM

6 Fun Things to Do in Red Lodge, Montana Labor Day Weekend

We're heading into the unofficial end of summer and with near-record high temps in the forecast for the Billings area, locals might be thinking about heading to Red Lodge sometime this Labor Day Weekend. It's still expected to be hot in the Lodge (around 90 degrees on Sat, Sun, and Mon) but that'll be a solid ten degrees cooler than the Billings area.
RED LODGE, MT
yourbigsky.com

Let’s Rumble! Burn the Point Parade Friday night in Billings

The idea of cars lighting up the pavement in downtown Billings started in the 50’s, but “Burn the Point” Classic Car weekend is as hot as ever!. This year’s 2022 Labor Day weekend kickoff starts with a parade in downtown Billings Friday night when the first of over 500 cars will cross North 27th Street to RUMBLE down 3rd Ave. North! So exciting!
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Billings west end intersection closed until October

The intersection of King Avenue and 56th Street West is closed to construct a new roundabout at the intersection. The press release says a full intersection closure remains in place until the beginning of October. The public is asked to use alternate routes while crews work on the roadway. Construction...
BILLINGS, MT

