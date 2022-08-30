Read full article on original website
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
5 Things to Do in Clearwater BeachBecca CClearwater, FL
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
727area.com
5 Best Places to Enjoy BBQ in St Petersburg & Clearwater This Labor Day Weekend
Every American wants to celebrate Labor Day weekend with delicious food, pleasant vibes, and a relaxing atmosphere. Wouldn’t smoked brisket, pork ribs, and smoked meats be the perfect weekend companion? After all, don't we all love tearing through soft meats with our favorite beer at hand as we catch up with friends and family?
fox13news.com
New Tampa reality show is latest example of Bay Area’s flourishing film industry
TAMPA, Fla. - From ‘Selling Tampa’ on Netflix to Hallmark movies, the Bay Area keeps growing in popularity with the film industry. There’s a new reality television series called ‘Meet My Abuela’ that filmed around the Bay Area this year, and tourism leaders plan to share a preview of the new show later this month.
Beach Beacon
Madeira Beach Social Club members enjoy Pinellas County’s retirement life
MADEIRA BEACH — Sponsored by the city’s recreation department, the Madeira Beach Social Club is an active group for older adults that was established in the late 1970s. The club runs September through June every year, with monthly meetings taking place on first Mondays. This year’s first meeting will be Monday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m., at Madeira Beach City Hall, 300 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach.
cltampa.com
The most anticipated new restaurants coming to Tampa Bay this fall
It's time to fall into some restaurant openings, Tampa Bay. Supply chain issues aside, we totally think most of these much-anticipated spots (including two breweries) will open before the year is over (hell, one of 'em opened today as this went online). For those who love vegan food, Asian-fusion and beer—this is gonna be a great fall for you.
cltampa.com
Photos: Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick finally play Tampa's Amalie Arena
Two Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees were in Tampa Bay last night when Sir Rod Stewart finally made it to downtown Tampa's Amalie Arena after being forced to postpone the show. Hometown hero Cheap Trick, featuring Robin Zander, opened the show with songs from the band's new album, In Another World. And, yes, Stewart is still sexy.
fox13news.com
Plant City man turns love of Legos into booming business one brick at a time
PLANT CITY, Fla. - Before you curse those little Lego pieces that pierce your bare foot at night, know that your little one's love for the tiny brick building sets might one day help pay for their college. Maybe college tuition is too far to go, but those old Lego...
Robot servers are rolling through Tampa Bay area restaurants
TAMPA, Fla. — If a robot delivers your food to the table, do you still have to tip?. It's a question that more restaurant-goers in the Tampa Bay area may soon need to consider. Two tech companies spoke about the future of robots in restaurants at a Florida-Israel Business...
30 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this weekend
Including Fana Hues, who's opening for Giveon at Jannus Live.
Chef Richard Hales' modern Chinese restaurant Blackbrick opens in Tampa next month
Its highly-anticipated soft opening will take place on Oct. 25.
St. Pete woman cuts boyfriend with cleaver for turning on a fan: affidavit
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Friday after deputies say she attacked her boyfriend with a cleaver.
Bon Appétit
Where to Eat in Tampa, Florida
It’s pretty much always sunny in Tampa. And in that warmth, the city prospers. The early cigar industry brought together Cuban, Italian, and Spanish communities and cuisines. Over time, Tampeños have folded in Colombian, Puerto Rican, and Vietnamese influences. The food culture here blends these diverse influences, creating a restaurant scene that celebrates both classic establishments, as well as exciting newcomers.
Largo Townhome Association Sue D. R. Horton Home Builders As Lawsuits Abound
LARGO, Fla. – D. R. Horton, Inc. has been sued by a homeowner’s association in Largo for myriad construction defects. The top-volume homebuilder in the U.S. is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. It is also the subject of a class action lawsuit filed in March by
St. Pete's Red Mesa will open second 'Mercado' location at the old Two Graces
The group also unveiled its new 'Quatro' food truck outside Webb's City Cellar.
Sit-Down with Jennifer Smurr at LoveBird
Born & Bread Bakehouse is just a few blocks from LoveBird. Founder and head baker Jenn Smurr was named one of America’s Top 1,000 rising entrepreneurs in 2021. Jenn loves all things related to good food and supporting local businesses. She recently met up with "The Lakelander" for lunch to share her thoughts on LoveBird’s food and atmosphere, and how she sees the restaurant through her unique perspective.
fox13news.com
Tahitian Inn sold for $9.7 million to Tampa real estate company
TAMPA, Fla. - A long-standing Tampa hotel that has undergone numerous changes is about to exchange hands once again. For 70 years, it's been a Tampa landmark, a place to relax, to see and be seen, and, on occasion, stir up a little excitement. The Tahitian Inn, which started as the Tahiti Motor Court, has gone through its share of changes.
Shaquille O’Neal is bringing his Big Chicken franchise to Tampa Bay
Other Florida locations will debut in Orlando, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami.
fox13news.com
Valrico family fighting for dream home — allegedly owned by a 'Mr. Lucky' — after falling for rental scam
VALRICO, Fla. - Noemy Gonzalez and her husband thought they found the perfect house in Valrico to rent for their family of six while scrolling through Facebook marketplace. It was a three bedroom, two bath with a one-year lease of $1,350 a month including all utilities, cable, WiFi, and water.
995qyk.com
Why the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Will Be Lit Purple Tonight
If you’re doing that heart-racing drive over the Sunshine Skyway tonight, you’ll notice a unique color pattern on those new bridge lights. Families will gather at sunset for a lighting ceremony as the Skyway will be lit up in purple. You might even see some today wearing a silver badge. Why purple? What’s the occasion?
What’s happening at the AMC movie theater in Brandon?
Reports of a large police presence at the Brandon AMC movie theater are circulating around social media.
wild941.com
Tampa Man Charged After Allegedly Robbing 4 Banks
According to the Department of Justice, A Tampa man has been charged with 4 counts of alleged bank robberies. 44-year-old James Junior Williams has had a history of robbing banks. In February of this year he allegedly robed a bank in Tampa and did it again in March. In April he attempted to rob a bank but it didn’t pan out the way he wanted. That didn’t stop Williams however because he drove to another bank and was successful. The Department of justice tell’s us that an indictment is only a formal charge and that every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
