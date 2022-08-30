ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beach Beacon

Madeira Beach Social Club members enjoy Pinellas County’s retirement life

MADEIRA BEACH — Sponsored by the city’s recreation department, the Madeira Beach Social Club is an active group for older adults that was established in the late 1970s. The club runs September through June every year, with monthly meetings taking place on first Mondays. This year’s first meeting will be Monday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m., at Madeira Beach City Hall, 300 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

The most anticipated new restaurants coming to Tampa Bay this fall

It's time to fall into some restaurant openings, Tampa Bay. Supply chain issues aside, we totally think most of these much-anticipated spots (including two breweries) will open before the year is over (hell, one of 'em opened today as this went online). For those who love vegan food, Asian-fusion and beer—this is gonna be a great fall for you.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Society
City
Tampa, FL
cltampa.com

Photos: Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick finally play Tampa's Amalie Arena

Two Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees were in Tampa Bay last night when Sir Rod Stewart finally made it to downtown Tampa's Amalie Arena after being forced to postpone the show. Hometown hero Cheap Trick, featuring Robin Zander, opened the show with songs from the band's new album, In Another World. And, yes, Stewart is still sexy.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Planning#Wedding Party#Downtown Tampa#Armature#Coastal Coordinating
Bon Appétit

Where to Eat in Tampa, Florida

It’s pretty much always sunny in Tampa. And in that warmth, the city prospers. The early cigar industry brought together Cuban, Italian, and Spanish communities and cuisines. Over time, Tampeños have folded in Colombian, Puerto Rican, and Vietnamese influences. The food culture here blends these diverse influences, creating a restaurant scene that celebrates both classic establishments, as well as exciting newcomers.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Lakelander Magazine

Sit-Down with Jennifer Smurr at LoveBird

Born & Bread Bakehouse is just a few blocks from LoveBird. Founder and head baker Jenn Smurr was named one of America’s Top 1,000 rising entrepreneurs in 2021. Jenn loves all things related to good food and supporting local businesses. She recently met up with "The Lakelander" for lunch to share her thoughts on LoveBird’s food and atmosphere, and how she sees the restaurant through her unique perspective.
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

Tahitian Inn sold for $9.7 million to Tampa real estate company

TAMPA, Fla. - A long-standing Tampa hotel that has undergone numerous changes is about to exchange hands once again. For 70 years, it's been a Tampa landmark, a place to relax, to see and be seen, and, on occasion, stir up a little excitement. The Tahitian Inn, which started as the Tahiti Motor Court, has gone through its share of changes.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Why the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Will Be Lit Purple Tonight

If you’re doing that heart-racing drive over the Sunshine Skyway tonight, you’ll notice a unique color pattern on those new bridge lights. Families will gather at sunset for a lighting ceremony as the Skyway will be lit up in purple. You might even see some today wearing a silver badge. Why purple? What’s the occasion?
wild941.com

Tampa Man Charged After Allegedly Robbing 4 Banks

According to the Department of Justice, A Tampa man has been charged with 4 counts of alleged bank robberies. 44-year-old James Junior Williams has had a history of robbing banks. In February of this year he allegedly robed a bank in Tampa and did it again in March. In April he attempted to rob a bank but it didn’t pan out the way he wanted. That didn’t stop Williams however because he drove to another bank and was successful. The Department of justice tell’s us that an indictment is only a formal charge and that every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy