According to the Department of Justice, A Tampa man has been charged with 4 counts of alleged bank robberies. 44-year-old James Junior Williams has had a history of robbing banks. In February of this year he allegedly robed a bank in Tampa and did it again in March. In April he attempted to rob a bank but it didn’t pan out the way he wanted. That didn’t stop Williams however because he drove to another bank and was successful. The Department of justice tell’s us that an indictment is only a formal charge and that every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TAMPA, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO