The Pumpkin Spice Latte has officially returned to Starbucks and some are saying it’s got a different flavor.On 30 August, the popular coffee chain celebrated the unofficial start of autumn with the launch of its classic fall menu. The iconic pumpkin spice latte has been a longstanding staple of the season, but its return has left some Starbucks lovers feeling disappointed. Now, many customers have claimed that the pumpkin spice latte tastes different this year than in years past.Earlier this week, TikTok user Maria – who goes by @maariamarmora on the app – went viral when she asked her...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO