Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Alicia Keys Calls Out Fan Who Grabbed and Kissed Her During Performance
Alicia Keys recently had the un-thinkable happen during one of her concerts. The impromptu moment occurred when the Grammy-award winner performed her hit, "Empire State of Mind," at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Aug. 29. While walking through the crowd as she continued to sing, one fan decided to grab the singer and kiss her on the cheek—which, as seen in a clip shared to social media—led to an understandably stunned reaction.
21-Year-Old TikTok Star Dies in Tragic Skydiving Accident
TikTok star Tanya Pardazi has died during her first solo skydiving jump. The 21-year-old Toronto University student and 2017 Miss Canada semi-finalist opened her parachute at too “low an altitude,” according to SkyDive Toronto. The chute failed to deploy properly, and she was pronounced dead after being immediately transported to the hospital near Innisfil, Ontario, where she had jumped with Skydive Toronto. The company makes jumpers, including Tanya, complete training courses before they perform a solo dive. “Tanya had an interest in anything that was new and adventurous,” Tanya's friend, Melody Ozgoli, was quoted telling CTV News Toronto. “Life was too boring for her, and she was always trying to do something adventurous. She really lived every second to the fullest.”Read it at Daily Mail
Seventeen ‘Be the Sun’ Review: New York Concert Proves K-Pop Group Is the Most ‘Powerful’ With All 13 Members
Even before Seventeen took the stage during their ‘Be the Sun’ World Tour stop at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Thursday, September 1, you could hear their fans from outside the venue. In the 10 minutes before Seventeen came out, the arena was filled with screams and Carat Bongs, lightsticks named after the group’s fandom that were programmed to light up in sync with the concert’s lasers and production. No one was yet on stage, but the feeling the group could appear at any moment was imminent. Then Seventeen came out, and the screams went from loud to...
Timothée Chalamet's Backless Red Haider Ackermann Is Going Viral For Obvious Reasons
The movie apparently got a 8.5 minute standing ovation, which I think this look also deserves.
