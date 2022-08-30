Venus falls in first round for second time

Even before Seventeen took the stage during their ‘Be the Sun’ World Tour stop at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Thursday, September 1, you could hear their fans from outside the venue. In the 10 minutes before Seventeen came out, the arena was filled with screams and Carat Bongs, lightsticks named after the group’s fandom that were programmed to light up in sync with the concert’s lasers and production. No one was yet on stage, but the feeling the group could appear at any moment was imminent. Then Seventeen came out, and the screams went from loud to...

ELMONT, NY ・ 24 MINUTES AGO