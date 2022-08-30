ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Miami cross country team opened its season on Friday night with three top-10 finishes at the UCF Cross Country Invitational. “This is our very first race of the season,”coach Cody Halsey said. “We have a lot of new people. So, the job was to get out there and see where we’re at and where we need to go from here.”

CORAL GABLES, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO