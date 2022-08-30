ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Opens Season at UCF Cross Country Invitational

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Miami cross country team opened its season on Friday night with three top-10 finishes at the UCF Cross Country Invitational. “This is our very first race of the season,”coach Cody Halsey said. “We have a lot of new people. So, the job was to get out there and see where we’re at and where we need to go from here.”
Miami Records Fourth Straight Shutout Victory

LAS VEGAS – The University of Miami volleyball team made history on Friday when it defeated the St. John’s Red Storm, 3-0, in its first game of the Rebel Challenge. The Hurricanes have yet to concede a set, marking the first time in program history that Miami has started the season with four straight shutout victories.
