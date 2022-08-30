ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

STAYING POWER?

By Bill Haufe
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h2ANl_0hbneoJs00

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams now can say she has won a U.S. Open match in her teens, her 20s, her 30s and — with her daughter on hand — her 40s.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams

Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
QUEENS, NY
Daily Mail

Anett Kontaveit leaves her press conference in tears after Serena Williams US Open loss and admits the raucous Arthur Ashe crowd was 'very difficult'... as the Estonian journalist who asked the last question insists 'it wasn't my intention'

Annett Kontaveit left her media obligations with tears in her eyes following the second-round loss to Serena Williams at the US Open on Wednesday night. The Estonian world No. 2 couldn't contain her emotions any longer, beginning to cry when asked a question by a reporter in her native tongue.
TENNIS
The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

 https://www.stardem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy