Network television veteran and founder of Kenect, Graham Anderson, will lead a discussion panel and deliver a separate workshop at the 2022 RV Dealers Convention/Expo Nov. 7-11 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Anderson will host “Service Department Best Practices with Dealers Like You,” a panel discussion, at 9:30 a.m....

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO