MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW is in standing by, ready to send crews to Jackson, Mississippi, to help fix their broken water treatment system. Both cities have century-old infrastructures. And Memphis experienced its own water crisis last year when several wells and pumps faltered during an extended stretch of freezing weather. We often take for granted that Memphis tap water is some of the best in the country. Action News 5 toured one of MLGW’s water treatment stations back in the 90′s, and our crew revisited the same facility today. The process through which we get our drinking water hasn’t changed. The trick for MLGW is modernizing a system that is as old as Jackson’s.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO