ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Statement from Superintendent of Haywood County Schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A statement from the Superintendent of Haywood County Schools denies any wrongdoing financially. Superintendent Hassell Joey remarked after being suspended by Mayor Livingston that Hassell had stolen money from the school district. In joey’s statement, he admitted to the school board that he had used his...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Rev. ignites movement tackling police shortages, safe neighborhoods

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police departments nationwide are coping with critical staff shortages and are struggling to hire patrol officers, 911 operators and more. Reverend Markel Hutchin, CEO of MovementForward and civil rights activist, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the work happening in the city of Memphis and what it will take to ensure safe neighborhoods across America.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
actionnews5.com

East High stripped of Penny Hardaway-era championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - East High School is facing sanctions over Penny Hardaway’s recruitment of James Wiseman. The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) deems that Wiseman was competing without eligibility as a student-athlete. The sanctions date back to the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, which includes a 2018 state...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

DA’s office: Amy Weirich shares what she wants people to know

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Outgoing District Attorney Amy Weirich spoke on Wednesday about her time in office since 2011. One thing she hopes the public knows about the DA’s office is the work done on behalf of the citizens. “There’s so much that we do every day, much of...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MLGW recommends staying with TVA, board and City Council to decide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Is it the beginning of the end of a multi-year process for MLGW? The question is whether the utility company will stick with its power supplier Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). MLGW and its consulting firm is recommending staying with TVA. After decades of relying on TVA...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Delta Fair returns to Mid-South in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 17th annual Delta Fair and Music Festival returns to the Memphis area Friday afternoon. Fairgrounds at Agricenter International will open at 4 p.m. Friday. The fair will be open at varying times everyday following until Sept. 11. Fair Director Mark Lovell said the fair will...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superintendents#K12#Mscs#Board
actionnews5.com

Census undercounted Memphis by 16,000 residents, mayor says

The mayor of Memphis, Tennessee, says the 2020 census undercounted his city by almost 16,000 residents, leading him to join other big cities in challenging the results of the once-a-decade head count in the U.S. Mayor Jim Strickland says the census missed 15,895 residents, and that Memphis actually grew for...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MLGW is in need of modernized water systems

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW is in standing by, ready to send crews to Jackson, Mississippi, to help fix their broken water treatment system. Both cities have century-old infrastructures. And Memphis experienced its own water crisis last year when several wells and pumps faltered during an extended stretch of freezing weather. We often take for granted that Memphis tap water is some of the best in the country. Action News 5 toured one of MLGW’s water treatment stations back in the 90′s, and our crew revisited the same facility today. The process through which we get our drinking water hasn’t changed. The trick for MLGW is modernizing a system that is as old as Jackson’s.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

City of Memphis, Grand Hyatt developer reach deal for One Beale development

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis and developers for the Grand Hyatt reached a deal Thursday for the One Beale development in downtown Memphis. The city shared the announcement saying the multi-million dollar deal to build the hotel “greatly limits the risk of financial loss and eliminates any impact on our bond rating and debt capacity.”
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

WLOK’s Soul Stone Picnic returns to the Bluff City

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WLOK’s Stone Soul picnic is back in the Bluff City this Saturday, September 3. It’s a Labor Day weekend tradition for Memphis, filling Overton Park Shell with the sounds of foot tapping music, and the holy ghost. “I’ve never been to a city like...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
actionnews5.com

3 detained after MPD officer shot in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was shot Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened at the corner of Horn Lake Road and Horn Lake Cove just before 12:30 p.m. The officer was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition. The suspect is still on the run, police...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

10 thousand CrimeStoppers reward for man killed in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A $10,000 CrimeStoppers reward for a man that was killed in Raleigh during a carjacking. Terry Henderson Jr. was murdered in a carjacking on August 12, 2022. Henderson was found dead at the intersection of Kerwin and Battlefield Drive. The victim’s car was found at Breezy...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

USPS to host job fair in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting a job fair in Olive Branch on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The job fair will be held at the Olive Branch Post Office located at 8850 Midsouth Drive and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, according to the release.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
actionnews5.com

Tenant at a rooming house was indicted in a triple homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tenant at a rooming house was indicted for a triple homicide after he claimed he “just lost it,” said Shelby County District Attorney, General Amy Weirich. On June 27, 2021, at 8:30 p.m., at the rooming house in Dune Avenue near Lamar Avenue,...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Parking and traffic details for 2022 Southern Heritage Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the continued redevelopment of Liberty Park, there are a few things patrons should prepare for on game day of the Southern Heritage Classic at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Details of game day parking and traffic plans are below:. Stadium parking lots. All stadium lots, including...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Witness recounts moment suspects ambushed, shot Memphis police officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The affidavit from Wednesday’s shooting that injured a Memphis police officer tells us two men have been charged with criminal attempted first-degree murder and people in the neighborhood saw it all unfold. Keyon Moore, 19, and Zancarrion Johnson, 18, are the two men charged with...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy