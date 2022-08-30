Read full article on original website
Woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver' says she looked at her phone to see directions, then heard a 'boom'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom PostedBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
This Philadelphia Hotel Gave Away Free Wedding Ceremonies during the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Philadelphia, PA
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of New JerseyTravel MavenTabernacle, NJ
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Hodgson, Allison, Injuries, Training Camp
The Philadelphia Flyers locked up the last of their restricted free agents (RFAs) in the past week by signing Wade Allison, Linus Högberg, and Hayden Hodgson. However, their biggest step toward the future came through an attempt to address the rampant injury concerns the organization has faced in prospect development and at the NHL level in recent seasons. Plus, preseason is right around the corner in a Friday edition of Flyers New & Rumors.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Pittsburgh Penguins
The Detroit Red Wings have had an extremely eventful summer, but general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman still has a good amount of cap space to work with. As a result, he will be in a position where he could make more additions to his roster before the start of the 2022-23 campaign. When looking at teams who he should consider doing business with, the Pittsburgh Penguins stand out. They are low in cap space and could be willing to make a move before the season begins. Let’s look at three players who the Red Wings should target from Pittsburgh.
markerzone.com
MONTREAL CANADIENS MAKING STRONG PUSH FOR TWO RANGERS PROSPECTS
Just the other day, New York sports' writing legend Larry Brooks reported that New York Rangers prospect Nils Lundkvist has no intentions of reporting to camp this summer. Naturally, the rumor mill has been firing on all cylinders, suggesting possible landing spots for the young Swede. Another issue facing the Rangers' prospect pipeline, is the fate of Russian standout Vitaly Kravtsov, who New York drafted 9th overall in 2018. The Rangers have yet to work out a long-term solution for Kravtsov, leading many to suspect that he won't be a Ranger for long.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Must Find Right Linemates for Panarin
Last season, the New York Rangers’ stars led them to the postseason for the first time in five years and helped them advance to the Eastern Conference Final. Artemi Panarin had another fantastic season despite spending much of it on a line with Ryan Strome and Dryden Hunt rather than the team’s other star forwards. This season, New York must prioritize finding better linemates for Panarin, who will help him play to his full potential at even strength.
Yardbarker
New York Rangers sign Jimmy Vesey to Professional Tryout
The New York Rangers have brought back a familiar face in Jimmy Vesey. Per CapFriendly, the forward has signed a Professional Tryout (PTO) deal and will be at training camp to fight for a roster spot. Larry Brooks was the first to report the Rangers interest in a possible reunion.
The Hockey Writers
3 Red Wings Likely Heading Into Their Final Season in Detroit
The Detroit Red Wings have several players who are heading into the final year of their contracts. As a result, we may see the Red Wings have a fairly different roster during the 2023-24 season. Of the nine players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents (UFA) next summer, these three most likely will not stick around. Here’s a look at each of them.
The Hockey Writers
Penguins Headed For Stanley Cup Contending Season in 2022-23
It’s win-now mode for the Pittsburgh Penguins, a mindset that really hasn’t changed much since Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin arrived on the scene nearly two decades ago. Regardless of the management and coaching changes throughout the years, the constant has been a winning attitude and a focused mindset with eyes on championships. With three Stanley Cups already on the mantel for this Penguins core, the fourth could very well be on the way next spring.
Yardbarker
Zac Jones already in New York for Rangers training camp
Zac Jones is currently in New York training with a small group of players in preparation for Rangers training camp in the coming weeks. “Zac has been thrilled with his first two pro stints with the organization,” his agent Shawn Hunwick told Forever Blueshirts. “Zac is already back in New York preparing for the season with a small group of players.”
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: Time’s Up for Simmonds & Clifford?
This is our ninth and 10th Toronto Maple Leafs’ player review. Thus far, we’ve reviewed Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Michael Bunting, William Nylander, John Tavares, Alex Kerfoot, Pierre Engvall, and yesterday David Kampf. Today, we will complete our look at those forwards who are returning for the Maple Leafs. On the docket are Wayne Simmonds and Kyle Clifford.
Yardbarker
Likeliest Canadiens to Re-Sign as Pending UFAs After 2022-23
The easiest part of any good rebuild isn’t necessarily to tank. Playing the waiting game is far easier as the Montreal Canadiens for example look ahead for unwanted contracts to expire. It just takes a great deal of patience, as many of these deals are potentially unwanted by other teams too.
The Hockey Writers
Montreal Canadiens a Fit for Rangers’ Nils Lundkvist
As what usually happens as teams approach training camps, there will be players jockeying for their best chances to earn NHL jobs. Some enter camp ready to compete, others see franchise cornerstones and top young assets as their competition. The latter is the case for New York Rangers defenceman Nils Lundkvist.
