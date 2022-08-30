ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Click2Houston.com

50 Cent celebrity Houston weekend

Monday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, artist 50 Cent now calls Houston home. Over the weekend his celebrity friends were in town for a party. At 3:00 p.m. you’ll hear our interview with 50 Cent from the floor of the UofH basketball court.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Victim's boyfriend has not been found

HOUSTON (CW39) A 26 year old man is being called a “person of interest” in the murder of a Houston area woman. And that man, turns out to be her boyfriend. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the department is looking for 26 year old Jose Corona. He is the boyfriend of 36 year old Insy Cruz-Flores. On Monday, August 29, 2022, Cruz-Flores’ body was found dead in a mobile home in east Harris County.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Celebrate National Cinema Day with discounted tickets at theaters across Houston

The last two years have been particularly hard on movie theaters, and that's especially true for Wellborne Cinema Four. The independent theater in the Houston suburb of Alvin closed in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and did not reopen until earlier this summer, according to owner Andrew Thomas, who said technical problems with his projectors compounded the decline in business associated with pandemic-related shutdowns. Wellborne Cinema Four enjoyed somewhat of resurgence in recent months along with the rest of the film industry, but now that school is back in session and there are few new releases, Thomas said the theater lost money by operating during the last two weekends.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Viral Houston gumbo shop

Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, have you heard about Supreme Gumbo on Almeda road? The food is so popular, the line wraps around the door. People visit it from across the country and it’s the newest hot spot for Houston celebrities. What makes the gumbo so good? When is the best time of the week for you to try out the food? The owners join us on set, Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man accused of robbing at least 12 food trucks across Houston arrested

HOUSTON — The man accused of robbing at least a dozen food trucks across the Houston area was arrested Friday. Edenilson Benavides-Cornelio was arrested shortly after Houston police identified him as the suspect via Twitter. He is charged with aggravated robbery. Details of his arrest were not shared. Benavides-Cornelio...
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

Shaq to open the first Big Chicken Restaurant in Houston

Everything Shaquille O'Neal does is big. So it was no surprise that when he decided to launch a fast-casual chicken franchise, it would be called Big Chicken. The basketball legend, who recently moved to Dallas, has announced that he will be opening the first Big Chicken restaurant in Houston. Shaq's store will be located in Woodland Square at 9660 Westheimer Road, Suite #250, close to El Tiempo on South Gessner Road.
HOUSTON, TX
Klub Tejano

Social Media Post Comedically Explains Houston Traffic

If you have ever been to Houston, you have made some kind of reference to Houston traffic! Whether it is the neverending construction, the endless traffic jams, or extreme speeders. Houston traffic makes many people nervous. One social media post circulating made a comedic list about how to drive in Houston, which is so relatable. You can see the full post below. The original post was published by Anthony Jay Ray.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

BREAKING: Klein Forest 4-Star RB Parker Jenkins commits to Houston

Klein Forest four-star running back Parker Jenkins committed to the University of Houston on Saturday morning exclusively with VYPE after visiting the Cougars in the last weekend of July. Jenkins is a 5-foot-10, 185-pound running back with track-like speed, great vision, agility, and has the ability to play into the...
HOUSTON, TX
Blavity

Blavity

Hard hitting and culturally relevant news, insights, and commentary, from voices unique voices across the Diaspora. If it's happening in the culture, you'll find it at Blavity : News online.

 https://blavity.com/

