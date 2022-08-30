Read full article on original website
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Shaq to open the first Big Chicken Restaurant in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Not 50 Cent Blasting Trey Songz For ’Crazy’ Behavior At Tycoon Weekend In Houston
50 Cent has made Trey Songz the latest focus of his frequent online beratement.
Click2Houston.com
Houston dermatologist Isha Lopez is the star of TLC’S ‘Bad Hair Day’
HOUSTON – There is a brand-new series on TLC called ‘Bad Hair Day’ featuring 3 doctors helping to restore confidence in their patients by helping them with some extreme hair-related issues. And a local dermatologist with a private practice in Southeast Houston is one of the show’s...
fox5ny.com
Houston-based rappers Trae tha Truth, Z-Ro involved in viral fight video
HOUSTON - It's the fight video that's making headlines and left people around the country talking. It happened over the weekend, and it involves two Houston based legendary rappers – Z-Ro and Trae tha Truth. In the video that’s going viral, you see Z-Ro on the ground in what...
hiphopsince1987.com
One of the Hottest, and Fastest-Growing Record Label in Houston, Black Diamond Entertainment
When you think of the evolution of the music coming out of Houston, a few names should come to mind. D.Flowers, DeeBaby, and YB Puerto Rico. D. Flowers, the neighborhood hero with such a passionate voice, expresses pain in every lyric. DeeBaby, the introverted emcee that uses his music as...
fox26houston.com
Exclusive: Houston sneaker store targeted in burglary ring
Small sneaker store owners are going through the blues. The owner of 'Full Court' speaks out after thieves target and burglarize his store.
Click2Houston.com
50 Cent celebrity Houston weekend
Monday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, artist 50 Cent now calls Houston home. Over the weekend his celebrity friends were in town for a party. At 3:00 p.m. you’ll hear our interview with 50 Cent from the floor of the UofH basketball court.
cw39.com
Victim's boyfriend has not been found
HOUSTON (CW39) A 26 year old man is being called a “person of interest” in the murder of a Houston area woman. And that man, turns out to be her boyfriend. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the department is looking for 26 year old Jose Corona. He is the boyfriend of 36 year old Insy Cruz-Flores. On Monday, August 29, 2022, Cruz-Flores’ body was found dead in a mobile home in east Harris County.
Celebrity Chef Closes 3 Popular Restaurants In Texas
This celebrity chef is saying goodbye to Houston.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Celebrate National Cinema Day with discounted tickets at theaters across Houston
The last two years have been particularly hard on movie theaters, and that's especially true for Wellborne Cinema Four. The independent theater in the Houston suburb of Alvin closed in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and did not reopen until earlier this summer, according to owner Andrew Thomas, who said technical problems with his projectors compounded the decline in business associated with pandemic-related shutdowns. Wellborne Cinema Four enjoyed somewhat of resurgence in recent months along with the rest of the film industry, but now that school is back in session and there are few new releases, Thomas said the theater lost money by operating during the last two weekends.
Click2Houston.com
Viral Houston gumbo shop
Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, have you heard about Supreme Gumbo on Almeda road? The food is so popular, the line wraps around the door. People visit it from across the country and it’s the newest hot spot for Houston celebrities. What makes the gumbo so good? When is the best time of the week for you to try out the food? The owners join us on set, Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Click2Houston.com
Houston woman claiming to have been drugged at hookah lounge says she’s now experiencing seizures, memory loss, anxiety
HOUSTON – It isn’t easy for Brittany to talk about what happened to her this past Friday night while she was listening to live music with her brother and sister-in-law at the Kulture Hookah Lounge in southwest Houston. “The waitress handed me a drink,” Brittany said. “I never...
Big Chicken Signs First Houston Lease
A restaurant concept from Shaquille O’Neal is opening in Houston with more in the works.
Man accused of robbing at least 12 food trucks across Houston arrested
HOUSTON — The man accused of robbing at least a dozen food trucks across the Houston area was arrested Friday. Edenilson Benavides-Cornelio was arrested shortly after Houston police identified him as the suspect via Twitter. He is charged with aggravated robbery. Details of his arrest were not shared. Benavides-Cornelio...
Shaq to open the first Big Chicken Restaurant in Houston
Everything Shaquille O'Neal does is big. So it was no surprise that when he decided to launch a fast-casual chicken franchise, it would be called Big Chicken. The basketball legend, who recently moved to Dallas, has announced that he will be opening the first Big Chicken restaurant in Houston. Shaq's store will be located in Woodland Square at 9660 Westheimer Road, Suite #250, close to El Tiempo on South Gessner Road.
fox26houston.com
Who killed Anthony Hipp? Loved ones of man shot in an apparent road rage want his killer caught
HOUSTON - A Houston mom is hoping you will give her family justice after her son was shot in an apparent road rage incident as Harris County Sheriff’s Office detectives also plead for help to put what they call a dangerous killer behind bars. BACKGROUND: Fiancée of man shot...
Social Media Post Comedically Explains Houston Traffic
If you have ever been to Houston, you have made some kind of reference to Houston traffic! Whether it is the neverending construction, the endless traffic jams, or extreme speeders. Houston traffic makes many people nervous. One social media post circulating made a comedic list about how to drive in Houston, which is so relatable. You can see the full post below. The original post was published by Anthony Jay Ray.
Click2Houston.com
BREAKING: Klein Forest 4-Star RB Parker Jenkins commits to Houston
Klein Forest four-star running back Parker Jenkins committed to the University of Houston on Saturday morning exclusively with VYPE after visiting the Cougars in the last weekend of July. Jenkins is a 5-foot-10, 185-pound running back with track-like speed, great vision, agility, and has the ability to play into the...
Here's Where To Find A Good, Cheap Sandwich In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of places to find a good, cheap sandwich in every state.
New court documents show state of mind of Houston nurse charged with killing 6 people in LA crash
LOS ANGELES — New court documents are shedding light on the state of mind of the Houston traveling nurse who's charged with killing six people in a high-speed crash in Los Angeles. Nicole Lorraine Linton went before a judge on Wednesday. Newly released court documents describe Linton's behavior in...
Click2Houston.com
Pct. 4 hosts fundraiser for Deputy Daryl Garrett, victim of 2021 ambush, shooting at north Houston nightclub
HOUSTON – The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office is calling on the community to help support a deputy severely injured in a shooting last year. They’re hosting a barbecue fundraiser for Deputy Darryl Garrett from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Valley Ranch BBQ at 22548 Tomball Parkway. A BBQ sandwich and chips are $10.
Blavity
