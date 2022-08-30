Read full article on original website
Related
tvinsider.com
51’s at Work in ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 Premiere — What About That Cliffhanger? (PHOTOS)
Firehouse 51 is back saving lives when Chicago Fire returns for its 11th season, with photos from the premiere, “Hold on Tight,” offering a look at a couple of the calls for the firefighters and paramedics. But what about the cliffhanger from the Season 10 finale?. Last season...
tvinsider.com
‘Devil in Ohio’ Boss on Suzanne’s ‘Real Horror Moment,’ Plus Will There Be a Season 2?
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for all of Devil in Ohio.]. Netflix’s new limited series thriller ends on a very unsettling note, which is what makes it so good. In Devil in Ohio, hospital psychiatrist Suzanne (Emily Deschanel) brings a cult escapee, Mae (Madeleine Arthur), into her home. The rest of her family is less than pleased, especially as the cult want her back and the teen exhibits strange behavior. By series’ end, Suzanne and her husband Peter (Sam Jaeger) are separated, and he’s living with the kids. Suzanne is with Mae… but learns, in the final moments, that the teen staged her own kidnapping and had willingly returned to the cult. (The psychiatrist rescued her.)
tvinsider.com
‘Last Light’: 3 Reasons to Watch Peacock’s Matthew Fox-Led Drama
Lost anchor Matthew Fox bursts back onto TV after a 12-year absence in this action thriller based on Alex Scarrow’s bestseller. Read on for three reasons to turn on Last Light. We repeat: Matthew Fox. He plays petrochemist Andy Yeats. After the global oil supply is contaminated, “He finds...
tvinsider.com
‘So Help Me Todd’: He Said/She Said With Skylar Astin & Marcia Gay Harden
Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show) and Skylar Astin (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) are a top-notch comedy duo in So Help Me Todd, a drama about a distinguished law partner, Margaret Wright, who hires her black sheep son, disgraced private detective Todd, to be an in-house investigator at her Oregon firm.
RELATED PEOPLE
tvinsider.com
‘The Good Doctor’ Season 6 Trailer Teases Multiple Docs in Danger (VIDEO)
The first trailer for The Good Doctor Season 6 is finally here, and Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) may not be the only one we need to be worried about!. Even though the new video (which you can watch below) begins with a happy look at newlyweds Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara) sharing a romantic dance on the roof of the hospital, things then take a frightening turn. Owen (Villanueva’s abusive and awful ex-boyfriend, who pretended to be a flower delivery man to get into St. Bonaventure and stabbed Lim and the nurse) holds several people hostage, and among them: Dr. Morgan Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) and Dr. Asher Wolke (Noah Galvin). Lea begs her new husband not to go downstairs, but Shaun argues, “Dr. Lim may need my help.”
tvinsider.com
Kelly Clarkson Won ‘American Idol’ 20 Years Ago: Relive Her Best TV Performances (VIDEO)
Not every American Idol winner has gone on to success and fortune; then again, not every Idol winner has Kelly Clarkson’s talent and appeal. Since winning the debut Idol season 20 years ago, Clarkson has only gotten. famous, selling over 25 million albums, charting more than 100 Billboard No....
tvinsider.com
‘Cornered’: How ‘The Sandman’ Star Kirby Howell-Baptiste Relaxes
Kirby Howell-Baptiste might play Death in Netflix’s hit adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, but she was very lively when sharing with us more about herself in TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, at San Diego Comic-Con. In addition to taking us...
tvinsider.com
McEnroe Then and Now, Anthony Edwards Meets the Dead, Project Artemis, Rick and Morty
John McEnroe, busy this weekend as an ESPN commentator at the U.S. Open, is the subject of a documentary reliving his bad-boy days on the courts. ER’s Anthony Edwards plays a scientist studying the “homo mortis” species of zombie in the latest chapter of Tales of the Walking Dead. Smithsonian Channel checks in on NASA’s Artemis program with eyes on the moon. The Emmy-winning cult cartoon Rick and Morty returns for a sixth season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tvinsider.com
‘New Amsterdam’ Season 5 Premiere: How’s Max Doing Without Helen? (PHOTOS)
Life without Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) officially begins for Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) in the New Amsterdam Season 5 premiere, but is he looking down in some of the photos because he’s just missing her or is there bad news on the way for Sharpwin?. The Season...
tvinsider.com
Former ‘NCIS’ Star Pauley Perrette Updates Fans on Anniversary of Stroke: ‘I’m Still Here’
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette is deeply missed by fans, but after her stroke last year, fans are just grateful she is still with us. And so is she. Perrette recently acknowledged the one-year anniversary of her stroke in a tweet, and celebrated her strength throughout the many challenges life has thrown her way in recent years.
tvinsider.com
Jennifer Hudson’s First Talk Show Guest Will Be Simon Cowell, 18 Years After ‘Idol’
Oh, you just love to see it. Jennifer Hudson will host Simon Cowell as her first guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show when the series premieres Monday, September 12. This will mark their first reunion since Cowell was famously brutal in his judgment of Hudson in American Idol Season 3 — and it will be her 41st birthday, to boot.
tvinsider.com
Q’orianka Kilcher Returns to ‘Yellowstone’ for Season 5
Q’orianka Kilcher, who plays the enterprising attorney Angela Blue Thunder in Yellowstone, is set to return to the series in Season 5. She last appeared in the hit Paramount drama back in the Season 3 finale, “The World Is Purple,” so fans who missed the ambitious character in Season 4 will be happy to hear she is back for more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tvinsider.com
Sam Heughan Plays Against Type as a ‘Quite Unstable’ Potential Perp in ‘Suspect’
You’ll quickly ID one prime suspect in this drama about a veteran detective, Danny Frater (James Nesbitt), investigating the possible murder of his estranged daughter, Christina (Imogen King), and retracing her last days and hours in hopes of discovering the truth. Outlander’s Sam Heughan appears in the fifth of...
tvinsider.com
Emily Deschanel Says ‘Devil in Ohio’ Plays With ‘What’s Good, What’s Bad, What’s Evil’ (VIDEO)
A hospital psychiatrist, Suzanne Mathis (Emily Deschanel) takes in a mysterious, traumatized teen patient, Mae (Madeleine Arthur), in Devil in Ohio, Netflix‘s new suspense thriller based on the novel by Daria Polatin. Mae wants to assimilate with the Mathis family, including Suzanne’s three daughters, but she’s also trying to...
tvinsider.com
‘Chesapeake Shores’ Recap: Mick’s Addiction Leads to an O’Brien Intervention
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 4 “That’s All There Is to That.”]. First, let’s get the good news out of the way: Sarah’s (Jessica Sipos) pregnant again, and she and Kevin (Brendan Penny) are thrilled. After saying “I love you,” Connor (Andrew Francis) and Margaret (Mariesa Crouse) signal making their relationship official with a handshake and a kiss.
tvinsider.com
The Vampire Diaries’ Left Netflix: Where to Stream All 3 ‘TVD’ Universe Shows
As of today, The Vampire Diaries is no longer available on Netflix, but you can still catch it elsewhere. The hit supernatural teen drama aired on The CW from 2009-2017, and in 2011, The CW signed a deal with Netflix to provide each season of the series to the streamer eight days after its finale aired. This deal also stipulated that Netflix would be the exclusive streamer of the series for five years after the series finale.
tvinsider.com
‘Yellowstone’: Will Someone Die in Season 5?
Yellowstone is coming back on Sunday, November 13, but it won’t be the normal 10-episode run fans have come to expect. The Paramount Network series is back for an extended Season 5, with 14 episodes to enjoy. The cast and co-creator Taylor Sheridan spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the...
tvinsider.com
‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Changes Showrunner Again
More changes are happening behind the scenes on Law & Order: Organized Crime as the NBC procedural is once again switching showrunners ahead of the third season. As reported by Deadline, Sean Jablonski is set to take over as showrunner for Season 3, just three months after Law & Order: SVU veteran Bryan Goluboff took the reins. Goluboff had previously replaced Barry O’Brien, who was serving as interim showrunner after the departure of Ilene Chaiken in February. That means the show has been through four different showrunners in less than a year.
tvinsider.com
‘Big Brother’: Kyle Capener Promises to ‘Learn & Grow’ After Comments About Race Exposed
Kyle Capener, the latest houseguest to be evicted from the Big Brother house, has caused a wave of controversy in the outside world. And in recent weeks, live feed viewers initially accused the show producers of protecting the contestant by not showing the racist statements he made. Now, the show and Kyle are finally addressing the situation.
tvinsider.com
‘Blue Bloods’: An Offer for Erin & Frank’s Mission in Season 13 Premiere (PHOTOS)
Look who’s coming to family dinner! The Reagans have another special guest for the weekly gathering that rarely includes non-Reagans in the Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere: Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach). That coveted invite is going to come as “Keeping the Faith” sees him and Frank (Tom Selleck) go...
Comments / 0