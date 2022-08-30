ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Devil in Ohio’ Boss on Suzanne’s ‘Real Horror Moment,’ Plus Will There Be a Season 2?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for all of Devil in Ohio.]. Netflix’s new limited series thriller ends on a very unsettling note, which is what makes it so good. In Devil in Ohio, hospital psychiatrist Suzanne (Emily Deschanel) brings a cult escapee, Mae (Madeleine Arthur), into her home. The rest of her family is less than pleased, especially as the cult want her back and the teen exhibits strange behavior. By series’ end, Suzanne and her husband Peter (Sam Jaeger) are separated, and he’s living with the kids. Suzanne is with Mae… but learns, in the final moments, that the teen staged her own kidnapping and had willingly returned to the cult. (The psychiatrist rescued her.)
‘Last Light’: 3 Reasons to Watch Peacock’s Matthew Fox-Led Drama

Lost anchor Matthew Fox bursts back onto TV after a 12-year absence in this action thriller based on Alex Scarrow’s bestseller. Read on for three reasons to turn on Last Light. We repeat: Matthew Fox. He plays petrochemist Andy Yeats. After the global oil supply is contaminated, “He finds...
‘The Good Doctor’ Season 6 Trailer Teases Multiple Docs in Danger (VIDEO)

The first trailer for The Good Doctor Season 6 is finally here, and Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) may not be the only one we need to be worried about!. Even though the new video (which you can watch below) begins with a happy look at newlyweds Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara) sharing a romantic dance on the roof of the hospital, things then take a frightening turn. Owen (Villanueva’s abusive and awful ex-boyfriend, who pretended to be a flower delivery man to get into St. Bonaventure and stabbed Lim and the nurse) holds several people hostage, and among them: Dr. Morgan Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) and Dr. Asher Wolke (Noah Galvin). Lea begs her new husband not to go downstairs, but Shaun argues, “Dr. Lim may need my help.”
‘Cornered’: How ‘The Sandman’ Star Kirby Howell-Baptiste Relaxes

Kirby Howell-Baptiste might play Death in Netflix’s hit adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, but she was very lively when sharing with us more about herself in TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, at San Diego Comic-Con. In addition to taking us...
McEnroe Then and Now, Anthony Edwards Meets the Dead, Project Artemis, Rick and Morty

John McEnroe, busy this weekend as an ESPN commentator at the U.S. Open, is the subject of a documentary reliving his bad-boy days on the courts. ER’s Anthony Edwards plays a scientist studying the “homo mortis” species of zombie in the latest chapter of Tales of the Walking Dead. Smithsonian Channel checks in on NASA’s Artemis program with eyes on the moon. The Emmy-winning cult cartoon Rick and Morty returns for a sixth season.
Q’orianka Kilcher Returns to ‘Yellowstone’ for Season 5

Q’orianka Kilcher, who plays the enterprising attorney Angela Blue Thunder in Yellowstone, is set to return to the series in Season 5. She last appeared in the hit Paramount drama back in the Season 3 finale, “The World Is Purple,” so fans who missed the ambitious character in Season 4 will be happy to hear she is back for more.
‘Chesapeake Shores’ Recap: Mick’s Addiction Leads to an O’Brien Intervention

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 4 “That’s All There Is to That.”]. First, let’s get the good news out of the way: Sarah’s (Jessica Sipos) pregnant again, and she and Kevin (Brendan Penny) are thrilled. After saying “I love you,” Connor (Andrew Francis) and Margaret (Mariesa Crouse) signal making their relationship official with a handshake and a kiss.
The Vampire Diaries’ Left Netflix: Where to Stream All 3 ‘TVD’ Universe Shows

As of today, The Vampire Diaries is no longer available on Netflix, but you can still catch it elsewhere. The hit supernatural teen drama aired on The CW from 2009-2017, and in 2011, The CW signed a deal with Netflix to provide each season of the series to the streamer eight days after its finale aired. This deal also stipulated that Netflix would be the exclusive streamer of the series for five years after the series finale.
‘Yellowstone’: Will Someone Die in Season 5?

Yellowstone is coming back on Sunday, November 13, but it won’t be the normal 10-episode run fans have come to expect. The Paramount Network series is back for an extended Season 5, with 14 episodes to enjoy. The cast and co-creator Taylor Sheridan spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the...
‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Changes Showrunner Again

More changes are happening behind the scenes on Law & Order: Organized Crime as the NBC procedural is once again switching showrunners ahead of the third season. As reported by Deadline, Sean Jablonski is set to take over as showrunner for Season 3, just three months after Law & Order: SVU veteran Bryan Goluboff took the reins. Goluboff had previously replaced Barry O’Brien, who was serving as interim showrunner after the departure of Ilene Chaiken in February. That means the show has been through four different showrunners in less than a year.
