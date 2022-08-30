Read full article on original website
Please nominate Roker Report for the FCAs!
It’s been a rollercoaster of a year for Sunderland AFC and our fans, and but as we enter the final few months of 2022, there’s an opportunity to look back and take stock. At Roker Report is written by and for Sunderland supporters, and we’re really proud of what our team of writers, editors and podcasters produce. We also love the interactions we have with our readers and listeners, which help us to shape the content we create.
Two Up, Two Down: Surely, not even the most glass-half-empty person could find a negative?!
They were both class weren’t they? Stewart scoring twice from two Jack Clarke assists. Clarke then decided to score a worldie to finish off a brilliant night. There’s no signs of an Alex Neil hangover. Arguably our most complete performance of the season for the first home win of the season.
Talking Tactics: What the data shows us about savvy Sunderland’s demolition of Rotherham
Sunderland started with the same XI from Norwich and Rotherham mirrored Sunderland’s formation, lining up 3-1-4-2. Previous data helped me predict how this game might unfold. Rotherham in their two games away (QPR, Preston) recorded 1.1 xG for but 3.9 xG against. Across Sunderland’s three home games (Coventry, QPR, Norwich) recorded 6 xG for and 3.6 xG against.
Talking Points: What changes did we see under new Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray?
Despite a change of head coach, the formation and team were the same as the XI that started at home to Norwich early last Saturday afternoon. The other key trend that continued from Saturday and previous matches was the intense high press applied by the lads right from the first whistle.
Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 3-0 Rotherham Utd - Perfect start to the Mowbray era at SAFC!
Had a very comfortable night, made a couple of saves in the first half that you would expect him to make but was mostly untroubled. Looks much better suited to being in a back three, read the game well all night. Danny Batth: 7/10. Had to make an important tackle...
Opposition Lowdown: Alex Neil’s Stoke City
Stoke City finished in 14th position in the Championship last season, the exact same position they finished 2020/21. This will be their fifth consecutive season in the second tier after they were relegated from the Premier League in 2018, following 10 seasons in the top flight. The Potters currently sit...
The Daily Aubrey-Maturin: Book 21 ... and done! (pg. 6441-6542)
Welcome to the final Daily Aubrey-Maturin. It’s been a long ride. I had fun. Thanks for reading. The unfinished (barely started, in fact) 21st book in the series begins, as usual, not long after the previous one ends, with Aubrey & Maturin returning from Chile back through the Magellan Strait, and reporting to an Admiral in Buenos Aires, this time one Admiral Leyton. They change ships, to the Suffolk — with the Surprise, technically a private non-Navy ship, taken back to England — and head eastward across the Atlantic. There’s brief mention of possibly stopping on Saint Helena (where Napoleon’s imprisoned) but it doesn’t get mentioned again.
Chelsea vs. West Ham United, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
Thomas Tuchel has called this match a chance to start the season anew, so let’s see if we can indeed do that and make this a turning point. Of course we cannot erase the previous five games, but it’s a long season ahead with plenty on offer. To...
Standard: Tottenham deal for Dan James unlikely
It’s deadline day, everyone! For as long as I’ve been involved with this blog, transfer deadline day has been hugely exciting, full of last minute deals and out of nowhere rumors. Sometimes we post up to 30 articles in a single day!. This year might be the exception....
Everton Transfer Deadline Day Live | Gana announced, Kudus & Brereton Diaz updates, Gomes departure
Looks like Ajax are not interested in selling Kudus to Everton even though the player is pushing for the move. Fulham have had a second approach for striker Ben Brereton Diaz rebuffed by Blackburn Rovers. Everton are yet to put in a formal offer for the player. 4pm BST. Still...
Talking Arsenal and Manchester United w/Aaron Lerner
Colin and Pauly are joined by Aaron Lerner from The Short Fuse, SB Nation’s Arsenal blog. They discuss Arsenal’s great start to the season, their rebuild process in comparison to Manchester United’s, and the match between the two clubs on Sunday. Be sure to like, share, rate...
Marcel Lavinier leaves Tottenham, signs with Swindon Town
We have an official tweet from Tottenham Hotspur to talk about, but it’s probably not going to rank too highly on transfers that you’ve been tracking today. Spurs announced on social media that 21-year old reserve team fullback Marcel Lavinier has left the club after the conclusion of his contract and signed with Swindon Town as a free agent.
Liverpool Team News
Forced into more starts than he might have had otherwise, Firmino has impressed. It looks like they are going on the pitch to play together, says the club no. 1 goalkeeper about Liverpool fans. By Avantika Goswami September 2. Notable journalist believes that the Reds’ surprise deadline day signing can...
Lampard provides squad update ahead of Merseyside Derby
With the transfer window now firmly shut, it’s back to the drawing board for Frank Lampard and his coaching staff as they attempt to convert Everton’s awkward start to the Premier League season into wins and more points on the board. That starts with a challenging ask tomorrow...
Klopp Talk: Firmino Finds his “Real Shape”
Roberto Firmino might have expected to play a smaller role this season given the signing of Darwin Núñez and continued good form of Diogo Jota and Luis Díaz as options in the front three. Injuries, however, have limited Jürgen Klopp’s options in both midfield and for the...
Lampard ‘very pleased’, explains why no forwards were signed on deadline day
Everton host Liverpool tomorrow in the latest edition of the Merseyside Derby, but with the summer transfer window closing last night, all the questions right now centre around the club’s transfer activity and latest two signings, Idrissa Gueye making a return to the Blues and local-born youngster James Garner joining from Manchester United on deadline day.
Liverpool 2, Newcastle United 1 - Match Recap: Magpies Waste Enough Time For Reds Winner
Jurgen Klopp has decided to go with the same exact Liverpool starting lineup that won 9-0 just a few days ago. The manager is bolstered by having the addition of Joel Matip and Curtis Jones as substitutes. Newcastle United are without key players in Allan Saint-Maximin and Bruno Guimaraes, but they did get some news today that Alexander Isak’s work permit was granted by the government, so he lines up at striker.
Transfer Deadline Roundup: No one in, five out led by Dubravka’s loan to Manchester United
It took until the very last minute of the summer transfer market but Newcastle United finally went down to work on some offloading business and completed the sale of one player (Federico Fernandez) while also sending out four more (Martin Dubravka, Lucas de Bolle, Matty Longstaff, and Kell Watts) on loan.
Everton 0-0 Liverpool: Match Recap | Dogged determination
As far as footballing spectacles go, the Merseyside Derby as a Saturday early kickoff was never going to be one for the ages. However, the performance Everton put in is going to be one that Frank Lampard points to when he’s talking about how he is changing things on the Blue half of Merseyside. In the end the 0-0 scoreline was fair to both sides even though both clubs will know they could have won this one too.
Klopp Talk: It’s Not the Start to the Season That We Wanted
It’s difficult to identify exactly what’s gone wrong for the Reds so far this season. A campaign that many had expected to include a challenge for the league title has instead gotten off to disinterested start, as a 0-0 draw against Everton in the Merseyside derby sees Jurgen Klopp’s men set to potentially fall as low as ninth in the table by the end of the matchday.
