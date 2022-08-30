Welcome to the final Daily Aubrey-Maturin. It’s been a long ride. I had fun. Thanks for reading. The unfinished (barely started, in fact) 21st book in the series begins, as usual, not long after the previous one ends, with Aubrey & Maturin returning from Chile back through the Magellan Strait, and reporting to an Admiral in Buenos Aires, this time one Admiral Leyton. They change ships, to the Suffolk — with the Surprise, technically a private non-Navy ship, taken back to England — and head eastward across the Atlantic. There’s brief mention of possibly stopping on Saint Helena (where Napoleon’s imprisoned) but it doesn’t get mentioned again.

