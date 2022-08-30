ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

MLB

What do these Mets talk about in the dugout?

This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo’s Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The scene is as predictable as any at Citi Field: Chris Bassitt walks off the mound, heads to the dugout and quickly moves to wherever Max Scherzer is standing. Or Scherzer finishes his start and immediately finds Bassitt.
QUEENS, NY
MLB

Ranking all the contenders' schedule strength

It is important to remember that every time you look at the standings, you are looking only at a snapshot. You are looking at a specific moment in time, one that captures what happened before, but not after. If two teams are tied in the standings, it does not necessarily mean they are tied tied. If one team has to play the 1927 Yankees for the next two weeks and the other one gets to play the Washington Generals, one team might as well be, in fact, ahead.
MLB
MLB

Meadows prioritizing mental health, won't return this season

DETROIT -- The sight of Austin Meadows doing running and agility drills on the field at Comerica Park on Friday afternoon was a familiar one; the Tigers outfielder has been working out daily before most of the team arrives as he rehabs from Achilles issues. The mental struggles of a difficult season, however, had been virtually invisible until he revealed them later Friday.
DETROIT, MI
MLB

Raleigh's 2 homers move Mariners toward October

CLEVELAND -- Cal Raleigh was there last year when his team scratched and clawed its way into the American League playoff picture only to have the postseason door slammed in their faces on the last day of the season. This year, Raleigh’s doing everything he can to make sure that...
SEATTLE, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
MLB

Worth the wait: Weiss' 4 outs 4 years in the making

ANAHEIM -- For Angels reliever Zack Weiss, it was well worth the wait. The right-hander, who had his contract selected from Triple-A Salt Lake as one of the Angels' September callups on Friday, had the dubious distinction of owning an infinity career ERA -- as he allowed four runs without recording an out in his lone Major League appearance with the Reds on April 12, 2018. But Weiss finally changed that more than four years later, as he threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings on Friday, retiring all four batters he faced on just 12 pitches in a 4-2 loss to the Astros at Angel Stadium.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

After season-long wait, Kreidler family gets to see Ryan's debut

DETROIT -- Mark Kreidler caught plenty of red-eye flights when he crossed the country covering Tony Gwynn and the Padres years ago, and again as a columnist in Northern California. So when he and his wife, Colleen, got a call from their son, Ryan, that the Tigers were calling him up for his Major League debut, Mark knew how to do a quick turnaround on little sleep for a big game.
DETROIT, MI
MLB

Misutā 3,000: Darvish reaches international K milestone

LOS ANGELES -- Yu Darvish has been striking out hitters professionally for a long, long time. Long enough, that he made a bit of international baseball history on Friday night at Dodger Stadium. Darvish’s fifth-inning strikeout of Cody Bellinger marked the 3,000th of his illustrious career, between Japan and MLB....
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Giants set tone for final month with offensive outburst

SAN FRANCISCO -- A miserable August may have cost the Giants a chance at making a serious run down the stretch, but they’re still determined to finish the year strong. Friday was certainly a step in the right direction. The Giants opened their September slate with a 13-1 rout...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Jerry Dipoto
Person
Félix Hernández
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Anthony Rendon
MLB

For Braves' rookie duo, splash in Majors 'a feeling unmatched'

ATLANTA -- When dynamic duos come to mind, many people think of: Tom and Jerry, Batman and Robin, Mario and Luigi. But the Braves have a young tandem on the scene ready to take over the spotlight: Michael Harris II and Vaughn Grissom. "They've handled every situation," manager Brian Snitker...
ATLANTA, TX
MLB

Indecision on defense spoils Sears' quality start

BALTIMORE -- Once again, rookie lefty JP Sears performed well and continued to progress with another quality start, but for the second straight outing, it did not end in a victory for the Athletics. Facing the Orioles for a third time on Friday night, Sears again offered his club an...
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

Lauer strong, but Crew 'struggling a little bit'

PHOENIX -- Eric Lauer needed 101 pitches for five innings in his previous outing and 98 pitches for five innings the time before that. He was determined to fill the strike zone on Friday night at Chase Field. Lauer succeeded in that. The Brewers also lost, 2-1, to the D-backs,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB

Dodgers' title hopes could hinge on this pitcher

Julio Urías has played many parts for the Dodgers since he was called up at the age of 19 in 2016. Starter. Reliever. World Series closer. Twenty-game winner. One role he hasn’t been asked to fill? Ace of a postseason pitching staff. While Urías’ October bona fides aren’t...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Rays (only 5 back) dominate Yankees

ST. PETERSBURG -- The way the Rays see it, American League Pitcher of the Month Drew Rasmussen said Friday afternoon, they’re in a tough AL Wild Card race. They’re in a virtual tie with the Mariners atop the Wild Card standings, and the Blue Jays are only two games behind them. Every game matters, so the Rays can’t afford to look too far beyond the one in front of them.
BRONX, NY
MLB

Madrigal's hot bat not enough to reignite rivalry with Cards

ST. LOUIS -- The Cubs aren’t having the kind of season to stoke one of the game’s best rivalries. They came into Friday night’s game at Busch Stadium 19 games under .500 and having lost 10 of their first 16 games to their rivals from the other side of the Mississippi River.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB

Red-hot D-backs passing a 'challenging test'

PHOENIX -- Teams in postseason contention take note: You don't want to be playing the Arizona Diamondbacks right now. The D-backs continued their winning ways Friday night as they beat the Brewers, 2-1, at Chase Field. It was Arizona's seventh win in its past eight games. It's worth noting that...
PHOENIX, AZ
MLB

Bouchard makes impression with 1st career HR

CINCINNATI -- Sean Bouchard has never exactly been a can't-miss prospect. He was a ninth-round draft pick of the Rockies in 2017. His numbers in the Minors were solid, but not good enough to earn an invite to big league camp this spring. But after Bouchard had a breakout year at Triple-A Albuquerque -- slashing .300/.404/.635 with 20 homers and 56 RBIs -- the Rockies called him up on Tuesday.
DENVER, CO
MLB

Sandy's push for Cy Young hits speed bump vs. Braves

ATLANTA -- Six days ago, National League Cy Young candidate Sandy Alcantara had his best slider in a complete-game victory over the Dodgers. He couldn’t say the same following Friday night’s 8-1 loss to the Braves at Truist Park, where he surrendered a season-high-tying six runs in five-plus frames.
ATLANTA, GA
MLB

Ohtani added a new awesome pitch, because of course he did

Shohei Ohtani was already 10-7 with a 2.68 ERA and 157 strikeouts -- and that's just what his pitcher half was doing -- when he added a brand-new weapon to his arsenal. In the middle of an MVP race, Ohtani started throwing a new pitch. It's a sinker, and it's a good one.
MLB
MLB

Mariners' surge comes at the perfect time

DETROIT -- The Mariners came into Comerica Park this week riding momentum. They saw an opportunity to capitalize against a last-place team. And they conquered their way to a three-game sweep with a dominant 7-0 victory over the Tigers on Thursday afternoon. No team in baseball will diminish their opposition,...
SEATTLE, WA

