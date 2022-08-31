ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Celebration of life to be held for Tony Masamitsu, founder Tony Group

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends and family are remembering the life and legacy of Tony Masamitsu, the founder of Tony Group. Masamitsu died last month surrounded by his family. He was 94 years old. He and his wife opened the original Tony Honda in Japan. They moved their family to Hawaii...
September declared as Child Care Provider Appreciation Month

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mayor Rick Blangiardi declared September to be Child Care Provider Appreciation Month recognizing how important early children education is to keiki development and the community. More than 12,000 children currently attend licensed childcare facilities in Honolulu. City officials said many parents are able to go to work...
Blood Bank of Hawaii in dire need of universal type O blood

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- September marks 'National Disaster Preparedness Month', and this week is also 'National Blood Donation Week'. The Blood Bank of Hawaii is participating in the first-in-the-nation Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, connecting more than 30 blood centers around the country to help assist each other in times of disasters requiring mass blood transfusions.
Okinawa Week: Pamela Young Learns The History of Okinawan Cuisine

Honolulu (KHON2) – Pamela Young learns the history of Okinawan cuisine in another edition of Mixed Plate. At the 40th Anniversary of the Okinawan Festival, guests can look forward to a variety of different dishes enjoyed in Okinawan culture. “The Okinawan sweet potato is enjoyed in many dishes. It...
Chick-fil-A opens 1st Hawaiʻi location on Maui

Hawaiʻi’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant opened Thursday in Kahului, Maui. The restaurant at 14 Hoʻokele St. will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The location has approximately 160 full and part-time employees. It is owned and operated by Maui resident Sean Whaley. Chick-fil-A...
We Need To Encourage More People To Pursue Higher Education

Higher education and professional training are often out of reach for those less fortunate. The American Association of University Women Honolulu improves gender equity and economic security by offering local scholarships and grants to traditional and nontraditional female students. Earlier this year, AAUW Honolulu invited Jenny Delos Santos to share...
Danny De Gracia: How to Make a Big Difference With Your $300 Refund

Many Hawaii residents will be starting out the first week of September with their Act 115 tax refunds, which will put as much as $300 back into their bank accounts. You might be obsessing right now over how much fuel, how many items in the grocery store, or how many bills an additional $300 can cover. Or, you might not even think $300 is a big deal at all, because you’re so affluent.
Okinawa Week: Uta Sanshin with Odo Family

Honolulu (KHON2) – Guests can enjoy traditional Okinawan performances at the 2022 Okinawan Festival, featuring the Odo family. The 2022 Okinawan Festival is returning to in-person festivities on September 3rd and 4th, where guests can enjoy food, culture and traditional practices. “Our family has been playing the sanshin, a...
John A. Burns School of Medicine dean announces planned retirement

Jerris R. Hedges, MD will retire as dean of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM) on March 1, 2023 after 15 years leading the state’s only medical school. Hedges made the announcement this morning in an email to JABSOM students, faculty and staff. Announcing his planned retirement in September 2022 gives UH leadership the opportunity to recruit his replacement in advance of the next LCME (Liaison Committee on Medical Education ) medical school accreditation cycle.
New Lanai-born monk seal pup has unique ties to local mom Rocky

For many beachgoers in Waikiki, many know Hawaiian monk seal mom Rocky as the dame of Kaimana Beach -- who's not afraid to defend her offspring. She's also part of a storied family lineage -- that keeps growing around the Islands. There is now a new female pup added to...
‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
