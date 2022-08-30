Read full article on original website
whatcom-news.com
Early morning fire in Blaine leaves 1 person dead
BLAINE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the 4300 block of Sweet Road about 2:50am, Friday, September 2nd, due to a report of a residential structure fire. North Whatcom Fire & Rescue Fire Chief Jason Van der Veen told Whatcom News a neighbor had reported the fire. When firefighters arrived, they found the structure, a single-story manufactured home, 80% involved with flames coming through the roof. Seeing that there were vehicles parked outside and persons seen outside the residence, firefighters immediately launched what Van der Veen referred to as “an aggressive search” inside the burning structure. They did locate 1 deceased person during the search.
kpug1170.com
Anacortes trail bridge burns
ANACORTES, Wash. – Police and fire investigators are trying to determine how a bridge on Anacortes’ Tommy Thompson Trail caught fire early Tuesday. The Anacortes Police Department reports that officers responded at about 1:45 a.m. and found a section in the middle of the repurposed train trestle engulfed in flames.
1 Person Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Arlington (Arlington, WA)
The police reported that the crash involved two vehicles, a white Chevy Silverado and a semi-truck. According to trooper Jacob Kennett, the driver of the truck rear-ended the white Silverado. The car driver had suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim was not disclosed by the...
whatcom-news.com
1 arrested for DUI after I-5 rollover crash in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the northbound lanes of I-5, north of the Main Street interchange in Ferndale, about 10:40pm, Thursday, September 1st, due to a report of an injury crash. Washington State Patrol Trooper Anthony Reese told Whatcom News that troopers arrived to find a...
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Bellingham (Bellingham, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motorcycle crash occurred near the Alger exit at around 12:26 p.m. The crash happened when the Washington State Department of Transportation was replacing some guardrails. According to the officials, the crash involved two motorcycles and a 2019 Ford Transit Van. The Van driver...
Eastbound SR 20 reopens after fatal crash west of Burlington
All lanes of eastbound state Route 20 were blocked by a fatal crash a few miles west of Burlington Friday morning. The lanes reopened at 10:30 a.m. The lanes were blocked at Avon-Allen Road. Two vehicles were involved in the collision. Washington State Department of Transportation first tweeted about the...
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Crash blocks all northbound I-5 lanes in Skagit
Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said at 12:45pm today, September 1st, that all I-5 northbound lanes at Lake Samish Road at the Alger interchange were blocked due to a collision. As of 1:20pm, traffic was backed up to the Bow Hill interchange. Washington State Patrol Trooper...
Three-car crash involving 2 semis blocking SR-530 near Smokey Point
State Route 530 at 27th Avenue Northeast just north of Smokey Point is fully blocked by a three-vehicle crash involving two semitrucks. Arlington police are investigating the incident with assistance from Washington State Patrol troopers. A detour is in place at Smokey Point Boulevard. More news from KIRO 7. Thurston...
Here’s how I-5 crash that injured two and stopped traffic south of Bellingham occurred
Multiple cars, including a motorcycle, are reported to have been involved in the crash.
Flower pot starts fire, scorches home near Lake Stevens
Home security video shows a potted plant starting a fire in Snohomish County yesterday around 3:50 p.m. Snohomish County Regional Fire and Rescue responded to the scene at 3100 block of 78th Avenue SE in Lake Stevens, arriving at the scene where the entire backside of the house had caught fire and flames had started to reach up to the attic.
Burlington officer attacked at hospital by suspect in earlier standoff
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A Burlington police officer was attacked at a hospital by a suspect who was arrested in an earlier standoff. Early Wednesday morning, Skagit County deputies and officers from Burlington and Mount Vernon tried to serve a warrant in the 1000 block of East Hazel Avenue in Burlington.
Kenmore man found injured in parking lot behind Lacey hotel now dead
LACEY, Wash. — A 36-year-old Kenmore man who was found injured in a parking lot behind a Lacey hotel on Tuesday night has died, police said. At 9:26 p.m., Lacey officers were called to the 100 block of College Street Southeast for a physical disturbance after a 911 caller reported that a man was lying in a parking lot.
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale woman taken into custody after crashing into a parked car and then into a WCSO patrol vehicle
FERNDALE, Wash. — A Ferndale woman is in custody after failing to stop her vehicle for a traffic stop and then leading Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies on a meandering slow-speed pursuit that ended with her backing into a deputy’s patrol vehicle. WCSO Spokesperson Deb Slater...
My Clallam County
Hurricane Ridge Road set to close for safety repairs
PORT ANGELES, Wash. – Hurricane Ridge Road in Olympic National Park is going to be closed to the public for 5 weeks starting this month while a road crew makes some safety improvements. Work will begin next Tuesday, September 6, and they’ll wrap it up on October 27. But...
Another boat sinks in Bellingham waters
This one comes after a 36-foot sailboat sank in the Whatcom Creek Waterway last month.
Suspected mail thief arrested in Sequim after alert neighbors call deputies
CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies with the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman suspected of breaking into mailboxes in Sequim early Tuesday. Deputies were called to Olson Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle checking mailboxes. When law enforcement arrived in the area, they noticed a...
q13fox.com
Missing Indigenous woman last seen barefoot, crying for help on SR 305
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - A woman has been found safe over a day after a Missing Indigenous Person Alert went out for her. Washington State Patrol said a 39-year-old was last seen barefoot, crying loudly for help on SR 305, near Port Madison Indian Reservation - Suquamish. Troopers say she...
Man suspected in Whatcom County attempted murder in June arrested in Eastern Washington
The man is currently in jail in Snohomish County, where he reportedly shot at Lynnwood Police officers when they attempted to arrest him.
Kitsap County traffic stop nets several guns, drugs and $21,000 in cash
A sheriff’s deputy seized thousands of pills and several pounds of other drugs, three guns and more than $20,000 in cash while making a traffic stop Monday, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced. Around 1 a.m. on Monday, a deputy conducted the traffic stop after observing a driver...
Home renovation turns into nightmare for Lake Stevens family
LAKE STEVENS, Wash — It started as a simple plan to turn their garage into an apartment for Shawn Alameda's elderly parents, but things came apart quickly. "It's a nightmare," said Shawn. "This is honesty the worst thing we've ever experienced as adults in our lives." The Alamedas say...
