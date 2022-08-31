ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

I once hated America, but now I can’t wait to be an American

A recent Gallup survey shows only 38% of adults are “extremely proud” to be an American. This record-low percentage is the latest point in a downward trend that began in 2015. National pride is now 20 percentage points lower than it was a decade ago. Now, I’m not...
POLITICS
Fast Company

American Girl steps into the Harlem Renaissance with its latest doll

American Girl is going through a Harlem Renaissance. The doll company’s historical lineup of characters recently introduced Claudie Wells, a young girl finding her own creative voice during one of the peak times for Black artists in America. As is custom with American Girl dolls, Claudie comes with a book detailing her story. And New York Times bestselling author Brit Bennett (The Mothers, The Vanishing Half) was tasked with bringing Claudie to life on the page.
Vox

Reparations could heal America

How have slavery and Jim Crow policies compounded into injustices like housing inequality, health disparities, generational wealth gaps, and a fractured society? In this multimedia project, Vox explores how reparations have worked globally and what they might look like for Black Americans in the United States. Vox Conversations: 40 Acres.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Smith
Tyler Mc.

Mutualism: The Modern Anarchist Ideology That Became Popular In America

Most people imagine anarchism as chaos and an ideology where people just burn down the government without considering the consequences. But what if I told you one of the earliest anarchist ideologies actually had an idea for how to run a proper free society without needing a lot of control from the state? Mutualism was made as an ideology by P.J. Proudhon: an anarchist and libertarian socialist. In fact, P.J. is considered the first modern anarchist since he was the first person to call himself an 'anarchist' in his book What is Property?
Salon

A new holy war rises in America, Israel and Europe — people of faith must stand against it

On Aug. 7 — the day that Jews around the world celebrated Tisha B'Av, the traditional day of mourning for the disasters that have occurred throughout Jewish history — the state of Israel brutally slaughtered at least 44 people, including 15 children, in the besieged Gaza Strip. Beyond the horrible irony of this massacre, it is difficult for me not to see it as part of a larger global holy war.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black History#History Books#History Of Slavery#St Edward S University#A Black American
Andrei Tapalaga

The Lost Gospels That Never Made It to the Bible

Only four Gospels made it into the new testament, the rest were not accurate enough to make the cutPublicDomainPicture/Pixabay. The new testament is made of four Gospels that tell the tales of Jesus’s life through the myopic lenses of the Christian Message. These stories have a very specific narrative when it comes to telling life stories that should teach Christians the way to live as good samaritans.
The Independent

Voices: I asked people round the world if they’d like to move to America. The answer was a hard no

It is a truth universally acknowledged that America is the greatest country in the world. But only to Americans. Actually, only to MAGA Americans. Like the rest of the world, sane Americans now take a much broader view.I’ve been routinely confronted with what the rest of the world thinks of the US this year as I’ve traveled extensively across Europe, Asia and South America. Despite being an empire in decline, the US remains the most powerful and influential country on earth, which means that there’s no shortage of people with strong opinions on its politics and its trajectory.It’s been...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Immigration
Vox

Reviving the case for reparations

The conversation about reparations for slavery started not long after slavery ended. More than 150 years later, reparations for slavery, Jim Crow, and ongoing racial discrimination still do not have broad popular support — but activists are keeping the age-old conversation alive. The Democratic primaries for the 2020 election...
U.S. POLITICS
Tyler Mc.

Jeffersonian Democracy - An Interesting Form of American Democracy and Anarchism

Jefferson Medallion Portrait by Gilbert Stuart, 1805Wikimedia. There are many different forms of democracy that exists in the world. One of the interesting forms of democracy that was invented here in the United States of America was a form of democracy called Jeffersonian Democracy. This form of democracy was led by former president of the United States and Founding Father Thomas Jefferson. This form of democracy holds that the common citizen is the best judge of measures for the community which stressed that leadership should come from those with great ability who are chosen by the people.

Comments / 0

Community Policy