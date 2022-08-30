Read full article on original website
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/2: Quarterback Explosion, Teller Returns, and Talking Mond
I hope everyone is looking forward to the long weekend with Labor Day on the way. I’m planning on breaking out the smoker and doing up some wings for the OSU-Notre Dame game Saturday night, and my wife and I are going to buy a new refrigerator. Exciting! The critical element of the new fridge is that the old one moves to the garage to serve as a beer refrigerator, a development I’m unreasonably excited about. Access to a cold beer at any time is a significant and perhaps dangerous development in the McBride household, so if you don’t hear from me much over the weekend, you’ll know why.
What Notre Dame players said about Ohio State heading into top-five matchup
The primetime matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Notre Dame is just around the corner. The Fighting Irish come to Ohio Stadium on Saturday night in what many believe is the best game of the year in the 2022 college football season. This contest marks the first...
How to Watch, Listen: Kentucky-Miami (OH)
No. 20 Kentucky is set to kick off its 2022 season on Saturday night at 7pm ET against the Miami (OH) Redhawks. As the Wildcats look to build on the 10-win campaign from last fall, excitement is at an all-time high in Lexington. If you cannot make it to Kroger Field for Saturday's opener, we have ...
Player Reaction To Donovan Mitchell's Trade To The Cavaliers
Rip Hamilton gives his reactions as a former player to the blockbuster trade of Donovan Mitchell to the Cavaliers.
Georgia vs Oregon score prediction given by ESPN college football analyst
Many feel that Georgia's biggest test of the 2022 season will come in the season opener, a neutral site matchup against Oregon in Atlanta. Both teams are ranked in the top 15 of most preseason Top 25 lists, making this the highly anticipated game in Week 1. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. ESPN statistician Bill Connelly released his SP+ picks this week, including his projection for the Dawgs and the Ducks.
Analysis: What Tennessee is getting in four-star center JP Estrella
Tennessee basketball added one of the best big men in the 2023 class on Friday afternoon when four-star center JP Estrella picked the Vols over Syracuse and Iowa. The Vols added one of the most unique bigs, too. “Estrella is a late-bloomer who has grown eight inches since his freshman...
Kansas State Injury Report: South Dakota
How healthy is Kansas State entering the first game of the season versus the South Dakota Coyotes?. With several players returning from injuries and others making their way onto the injury report, GoPowercat has compiled a list that we will track throughout the season. Each player listed will remain on the list until they are fully healthy.
Game day in Ann Arbor: What to expect for Michigan vs. Colorado State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — More than 100,000 people will pack Michigan Stadium on Saturday afternoon to watch the Michigan football team begin its season against Colorado State (12 p.m., ABC). Here’s what to expect in and around the Big House on Saturday:. Michigan vs. Colorado State: Official pregame...
Neal Brown discusses officiating, fourth down calls in loss to Pitt
West Virginia fell to No. 17 Pittsburgh on Thursday evening, 38-31, in a heartbreaking loss for the Mountaineers that saw Neal Brown's team go up seven and with the ball in the fourth quarter before blowing the lead late. One of the decisions that ultimately led to the loss was a choice with about six minutes to go when WVU elected to punt instead of going for it on fourth-and-a-foot.
Details on FSU coach Mike Norvell’s contract extension, raise (from Dec. of 2021)
Florida State and coach Mike Norvell agreed to a one-year contract extension back on Dec. 14 of 2021, and the deal was verbally announced by FSU that day. That amendment to Norvell’s original contract was put in writing, and signed by Norvell as well as FSU president Richard McCullough and the university’s associate general counsel the following day on Dec. 15 according to a contract obtained by Noles247 via a records request.
Updated scouting report on 4-star receiver Freddie Dubose
Spring Branch (Texas) Smithson Valley's Freddie Dubose suffered a season-ending knee injury in his team's opener this past week, but while that obviously puts a damper on Fall 2022, Dubose still maintains immense long-term potential. A top 15 player in Texas and No. 119 overall in the 2024 Top247 rankings, Dubose has garnered more than a dozen offers, including Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Baylor, Tennessee, hometown UTSA, and plenty of others.
Five things Ole Miss fans want to see Saturday
Ole Miss opens its 2022 season Saturday in Oxford versus the Troy Trojans. The game is set for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff and will be televised on the SEC Network. Ole Miss opens the season ranked No. 21 and No. 24 in the major polls, but many believe this team is even better than that. The first test comes Saturday. Today we take a look at five things we believe all Ole Miss fans would like to see in the Rebels' first game to help further the belief this is a team than can challenge for a SEC West title.
Pitt lands commitment from Jordan Bass
Prior to the return of the 'Backyard Brawl,' Pittsburgh received some good news on the recruiting front. Jordan Bass, a Top 10 player in Virginia in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite, announced his commitment to the Panthers. The Hampton (Va.) Phoebus prospect can play either safety of linebacker in college. He...
WLKY.com
WLKY Sports Director Fred Cowgill withdraws legal complaint against Trinity High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY Sports Director Fred Cowgill has decided to withdraw his legal complaint against Trinity High School. The complaint was in connection with a serious knee injury he suffered during a 2021 football game at the school's stadium. As previously reported, this is a personal legal matter....
Top WR target hears from entire Wolverine staff
College programs could directly contact junior prospects right when the clock struck midnight on Wednesday night and one of the first recruits to hear from the Wolverines was Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan 2024 four-star wide receiver Jordan Anderson. “I did I heard from the entire staff,” Anderson told The Michigan...
Top 30 senior Isaiah Miranda is down to eight finalists
One of the nation's top big men, Isaiah Miranda, tells 247Sports that he is down to a final eight of Connecticut, Georgetown, Louisville, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, UCLA and USC. A seven-footer from Rhode Island who is playing this season at Southern California Academy, Miranda currently ranks No. 30 nationally...
Brandon's Breakdown: What JP Estrella's commitment means for Tennessee
This afternoon, Tennessee added their second top 150 prospect in the senior class in four-star big man JP Estrella. Estrella's commitment gives Rick Barnes the No. 8 recruiting class in the country. This pledge caters to the trend that has been a big reason why Barnes has found success in...
Everything Karl Dorrell said following Colorado's 38-13 loss to TCU
Since winning its first four games under Karl Dorrell in 2020, Colorado has gone 4-11. The Buffaloes had a second-half collapse in their 2022 season opener on Friday night, getting outscored by the Horned Frogs, 31-7, after halftime. Below are the comments Dorrell made to the media after the loss:
Four-star forward Brandon Williams breaks down his final two schools, nearing decision
Four-star senior Brandon Williams is down to two schools and nearing a decision. The 6-foot-7 forward from (New York) Christ the King, is down to UCLA and St. John’s and has visited both programs. “I’ll probably be making my decision by the end of this week,” Williams said....
