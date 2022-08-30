ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OR

5 Portland-area men arrested following child predator sting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Five men were arrested Thursday following a child predator sting on social media, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. During the investigation, officers posed as underage boys and girls on a variety of online platforms. The arrested men all requested in-person meetings with who they believed was a child for sex.
PORTLAND, OR
Family Blames Fund After Woman Strangled In Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A mother of young children is dead, and her family blames a local fund for letting the murder suspect out of jail. Didi Williams Mott considers herself to be like an aunt to Racheal Abraham. She believes if the bail fund hadn’t paid to get her abusive ex-partner Mohamed Adan out of jail, Rachael would still be alive.
PORTLAND, OR
SEIZED: OVER 11,000 PLANTS, METH, PILLS, FIREARMS AND VEHICLES DURING EXECUTION OF WARRANTS AT TWO WOODBURN-AREA ILLEGAL MARIJUANA GROWS IN OREGON

WOODBURN-AREA, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, August 26, 2022, Oregon State Police, Drug Enforcement Section, Northwest Region Marijuana Team (OSP NWR MJ) and the Clackamas County Interagency Task Force (CCITF) served search warrants at two nearby locations on South Schneider Road north of Woodburn, OR.
WOODBURN, OR
NE Portland Shooting Takes Man’s Life

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed on Friday morning in the city’s 63rd homicide of the year. He was shot on Northeast 65th Avenue near Beech Street around 7:20am. The man has not yet been identified. There is no word on a suspect.
PORTLAND, OR
Dallas mother and daughter charged with neglect of 18 horses

DALLAS Ore. (KPTV) - Polk County sheriff’s deputies arrested two women in Dallas on Tuesday in connection with alleged animal neglect at a horse stable. At about 8 a.m., deputies executed a search warrant at 2527 James Howe Road, where they found multiple horses in poor condition, officials said. Three of the animals were in such poor condition they had to be euthanized by a vet on site that day.
DALLAS, OR
Man Shot & Killed In Portland’s Old Town Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who was shot and killed last Friday night in the Old Town district has been identified. 70-year-old Clarence Smith was shot at Northwest 6th and Glisan around 9:30pm on August 26th. His killer has not yet been caught. This was the first of four...
PORTLAND, OR

