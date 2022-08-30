Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler pledges support for PPB amid increase in crime and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: McDaniel High School among first to offer AP African American Studies course this fallEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Wednesday in Portland: Black Futures Farm, other local producers give back to community through 'Double Up Food Bucks'Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Dine and Dash Suspect Caught With Stolen CarOregon Coast Breaking NewsLincoln City, OR
Reward offered for suspects in street racing homicide investigation
Officials are seeking help in identifying the suspects in a shooting at an illegal street racing event in Portland that injured several people and left Cameron Taylor dead.
kptv.com
5 Portland-area men arrested following child predator sting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Five men were arrested Thursday following a child predator sting on social media, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. During the investigation, officers posed as underage boys and girls on a variety of online platforms. The arrested men all requested in-person meetings with who they believed was a child for sex.
KXL
Family Blames Fund After Woman Strangled In Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A mother of young children is dead, and her family blames a local fund for letting the murder suspect out of jail. Didi Williams Mott considers herself to be like an aunt to Racheal Abraham. She believes if the bail fund hadn’t paid to get her abusive ex-partner Mohamed Adan out of jail, Rachael would still be alive.
5 face felonies in connection with undercover child predator sting
An undercover sting operation captured five alleged child predators Thursday.
Man found dead in NE Portland, investigation underway
An investigation was launched Friday after a man was found dead in Portland's Roseway neighborhood, officials said.
Body found in Willamette River near St. Johns Bridge
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office confirmed with KOIN 6 a body was pulled from the Willamette River in North Portland Friday morning.
clayconews.com
PICKUP VERSUS CMV CRITICAL INJURY CRASH ON HIGHWAY 26 IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 3:55 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 at Stone Road. The preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet pickup, operated by Blake Welding (22) of Damascus, was...
Driver charged with DUII, manslaughter in Hillsboro crash
The Hillsboro Police Department said officers arrested a man Wednesday who was involved in a deadly rollover crash in Hillsboro two months ago.
clayconews.com
SEIZED: OVER 11,000 PLANTS, METH, PILLS, FIREARMS AND VEHICLES DURING EXECUTION OF WARRANTS AT TWO WOODBURN-AREA ILLEGAL MARIJUANA GROWS IN OREGON
WOODBURN-AREA, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, August 26, 2022, Oregon State Police, Drug Enforcement Section, Northwest Region Marijuana Team (OSP NWR MJ) and the Clackamas County Interagency Task Force (CCITF) served search warrants at two nearby locations on South Schneider Road north of Woodburn, OR.
12 arrested, 22K+ illegal marijuana plants destroyed in Dayton
A dozen people were arrested after authorities raided the largest illegal marijuana grow operation found in Yamhill County, officials announced Wednesday.
Crews prevent field fire from reaching home in Washington County
A growing field fire is threatening to reach a home in Washington County, officials say.
kptv.com
Family of Oregon woman whose body was found in landfill say suspect ‘took the easy way out’
ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) - In August, the body of 27-year-old Kaylee Birdzell, was found in a landfill days after being reported missing. Police say she was killed by her former partner and thrown in a dumpster in Aloha. The suspect in this case, is now dead, leaving her family without answers.
Officials: Driver jumps from garbage truck heading down embankment
A driver allegedly jumped out of a garbage truck as it headed down an embankment in North Portland Friday morning, fire officials said.
KXL
NE Portland Shooting Takes Man’s Life
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed on Friday morning in the city’s 63rd homicide of the year. He was shot on Northeast 65th Avenue near Beech Street around 7:20am. The man has not yet been identified. There is no word on a suspect.
Vehicle struck by multiple bullets off I-205 in NE Portland
Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened on an Interstate 205 off-ramp in Northeast Portland early Friday morning.
Dozens of inmates bailed out by Portland Freedom Fund violated release conditions or skipped court
PORTLAND, Ore. — On its Facebook page, the Portland Freedom Fund has posted photos of cash, checks and receipts used to bail inmates out of jail — with the promise they’ll return to court. A KGW investigation found that this often doesn’t happen and in some cases, defendants charged with serious offenses commit new crimes after being released.
kptv.com
Dallas mother and daughter charged with neglect of 18 horses
DALLAS Ore. (KPTV) - Polk County sheriff’s deputies arrested two women in Dallas on Tuesday in connection with alleged animal neglect at a horse stable. At about 8 a.m., deputies executed a search warrant at 2527 James Howe Road, where they found multiple horses in poor condition, officials said. Three of the animals were in such poor condition they had to be euthanized by a vet on site that day.
KXL
Man Shot & Killed In Portland’s Old Town Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who was shot and killed last Friday night in the Old Town district has been identified. 70-year-old Clarence Smith was shot at Northwest 6th and Glisan around 9:30pm on August 26th. His killer has not yet been caught. This was the first of four...
nbc16.com
11,000 plants, stolen vehicles and firearms seized at illegal Woodburn marijuana grows
WOODBURN, Ore. — Multiple agencies served search warrants at two nearby locations on South Schneider Road north of Woodburn on Friday, August 26, Oregon State Police announced. According to OSP, the investigation began after law enforcement was alerted by businesspersons working in the regulated cannabis industry. Investigators found 57...
