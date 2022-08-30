PORTLAND, Ore. — A mother of young children is dead, and her family blames a local fund for letting the murder suspect out of jail. Didi Williams Mott considers herself to be like an aunt to Racheal Abraham. She believes if the bail fund hadn’t paid to get her abusive ex-partner Mohamed Adan out of jail, Rachael would still be alive.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 23 HOURS AGO