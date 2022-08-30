ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Abandoned Maui home creates problems for local residents

WAILUKU, Maui (KITV4) -- The lease for a boarded up home in Waiehu Kou was canceled back in 2017, because the previous lessee defaulted on the mortgage. "From 2017 to 2022, nothing has happened," explains nearby resident Punahele Ho’opi’i.
Public input sought For Maui County plans for aging and caregivers

From Sept. 1 through Dec. 1, 2022, the Maui County Office on Aging invites residents to provide input of future programs and services for older adults, persons with disabilities and caregivers. Residents may complete surveys for a countywide needs assessment. The online surveys can be found at:. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/OlderAdultMaui This survey...
Maui Ocean Treasures offers mineral sunscreen promotion for Labor Day weekend

Maui Ocean Treasures, the gift shop at Maui Ocean Center, has teamed up with mineral-based sunscreen pioneer Raw Elements to offer a free gift with the purchase of $25 or more (while supplies last) of Raw Elements mineral-based products over the Labor Day weekend–from Saturday, Sept. 3, through Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Public input sought about highway crossing for new high school in Kīhei

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education is seeking community input on alternatives for a grade-separated pedestrian crossing at Pi‘ilani Highway to serve the new Kūlanihāko‘i High School being built in Kīhei. The online survey asking questions about long-term and short-term solutions takes approximately five...
Aug. 25-31, 2022 COVID-19 update: 12 deaths, 1,777 new infections in Hawaiʻi

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reported 1,777 new COVID-19 cases for the week of Aug. 15-31, 2022, which is 442 less cases than the previous week. This is well below the recent peak of 8,924 new infections reported during the week of May 19-25, 2022. There were 12 COVID-19 deaths this week, one less than what was reported last week.
Chick-fil-A opens 1st Hawaiʻi location on Maui

Hawaiʻi’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant opened Thursday in Kahului, Maui. The restaurant at 14 Hoʻokele St. will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The location has approximately 160 full and part-time employees. It is owned and operated by Maui resident Sean Whaley. Chick-fil-A...
Maui police launch Labor Day impaired driving enforcement campaign

Starting today, Sept. 2, and continuing through the Labor Day holiday weekend, the Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division will be out conducting impaired driving enforcement. On Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, the Maui Police Department will participate in the MADD Saturation Saturday enforcement event. Motorists can expect to see patrols,...
Major changes at Maui’s main airport to minimize congestion

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Major changes are being made at Maui’s main airport to relieve the congestion. Airport officials say approximately 26,000 travelers currently pass through the Kahului Airport each day – surpassing pre-pandemic counts. One of the changes include a dedicated TSA PreCheck checkpoint which includes two lanes....
Hawaii airports top-ranked for least-cancelled flights

While summer travel may have been a headache for travelers coming to and from Hawaii, two airports here on the Islands were top-ranked in a recent airport study. The Insure My Trip website aggregated data from the Department of Transportation on cancelled flights, and found that Maui airport Kahului Airport and Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye Airport had the least amount of cancelled flights, coming in at #1, and #5 nationally.
22 arrested for 70 outstanding warrants during US Marshals’ Sweep on Maui

A five day warrant sweep conducted by the US Marshals Service in Maui County, netted the arrest of 22 individuals for a total of 70 outstanding warrants. The sweep was conducted between Aug. 22-26, 2022, in conjunction with the Maui Police Department’s Crime Reduction Unit and Special Response Team, the FBI, and Honolulu Police Department’s Crime Reduction Unit.
