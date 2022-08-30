Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Abandoned Maui home creates problems for local residents
WAILUKU, Maui (KITV4) -- The lease for a boarded up home in Waiehu Kou was canceled back in 2017, because the previous lessee defaulted on the mortgage. "From 2017 to 2022, nothing has happened," explains nearby resident Punahele Ho’opi’i.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Traffic, flooding among many concerns with new affordable housing project in Maui
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several residents are pushing to stop a new affordable housing development from going up in South Maui. The Kihei residents are worried about traffic and flooding in the area. Larry Stephens has lived on Hoonani Street since 1975. He said heavy rain from Upcountry often funnels down...
mauinow.com
$30K grant to expand Bayanihan free meals program for elderly residents on Maui
Nareit Hawaiʻi awarded a $30,000 grant to the Binhi At Ani Filipino Community Center to support the expansion of its Bayanihan Feeding Program, the beneficiaries of which are seniors on fixed incomes who have free meals prepared and delivered to them at home. Melen Agcolicol, president of Binhi At...
mauinow.com
Public input sought For Maui County plans for aging and caregivers
From Sept. 1 through Dec. 1, 2022, the Maui County Office on Aging invites residents to provide input of future programs and services for older adults, persons with disabilities and caregivers. Residents may complete surveys for a countywide needs assessment. The online surveys can be found at:. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/OlderAdultMaui This survey...
mauinow.com
Maui Ocean Treasures offers mineral sunscreen promotion for Labor Day weekend
Maui Ocean Treasures, the gift shop at Maui Ocean Center, has teamed up with mineral-based sunscreen pioneer Raw Elements to offer a free gift with the purchase of $25 or more (while supplies last) of Raw Elements mineral-based products over the Labor Day weekend–from Saturday, Sept. 3, through Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
mauinow.com
Public input sought about highway crossing for new high school in Kīhei
The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education is seeking community input on alternatives for a grade-separated pedestrian crossing at Pi‘ilani Highway to serve the new Kūlanihāko‘i High School being built in Kīhei. The online survey asking questions about long-term and short-term solutions takes approximately five...
mauinow.com
Aug. 25-31, 2022 COVID-19 update: 12 deaths, 1,777 new infections in Hawaiʻi
The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reported 1,777 new COVID-19 cases for the week of Aug. 15-31, 2022, which is 442 less cases than the previous week. This is well below the recent peak of 8,924 new infections reported during the week of May 19-25, 2022. There were 12 COVID-19 deaths this week, one less than what was reported last week.
mauinow.com
County Council considering new methods for determining sales price of affordable housing
At its Friday meeting at 9 a.m., the Maui County Council will consider a bill to establish new methods for determining the sales price of an affordable dwelling unit and create a program that allows for developer and homebuyer subsidies to bring the cost of the affordable homes down. Councilmember...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Chick-fil-A opens 1st Hawaiʻi location on Maui
Hawaiʻi’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant opened Thursday in Kahului, Maui. The restaurant at 14 Hoʻokele St. will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The location has approximately 160 full and part-time employees. It is owned and operated by Maui resident Sean Whaley. Chick-fil-A...
mauinow.com
Maui police launch Labor Day impaired driving enforcement campaign
Starting today, Sept. 2, and continuing through the Labor Day holiday weekend, the Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division will be out conducting impaired driving enforcement. On Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, the Maui Police Department will participate in the MADD Saturation Saturday enforcement event. Motorists can expect to see patrols,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Major changes at Maui’s main airport to minimize congestion
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Major changes are being made at Maui’s main airport to relieve the congestion. Airport officials say approximately 26,000 travelers currently pass through the Kahului Airport each day – surpassing pre-pandemic counts. One of the changes include a dedicated TSA PreCheck checkpoint which includes two lanes....
mauinow.com
Former lifeguard, now Hale Makua resident, Jojo Apo, returns to the Wailuku Pool
Maui’s Jojo Apo served more than 40 years as a Maui County lifeguard at the Wailuku Pool. Over that period, she taught countless keiki to swim, led decades of water aerobics classes for seniors, and joyfully opened the pool up for Hale Makua residents to come swimming. Now, a...
KITV.com
Hawaii airports top-ranked for least-cancelled flights
While summer travel may have been a headache for travelers coming to and from Hawaii, two airports here on the Islands were top-ranked in a recent airport study. The Insure My Trip website aggregated data from the Department of Transportation on cancelled flights, and found that Maui airport Kahului Airport and Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye Airport had the least amount of cancelled flights, coming in at #1, and #5 nationally.
Exclusive look at confiscated items at Hawaii’s airports
From boomerangs, to hair combs that turn into knives, to a Las Vegas torch lighter that looks like a pack of cards, make sure not to bring these items in your carry-on bags. Chances are you'll never see them again.
mauinow.com
Maui and Hawaiʻi film offices nominated for LMGI Outstanding Film Commission Award
The Hawai‘i Film Office and Maui County Film Office were nominated together in the “Outstanding Film Commission” category for the 9th Annual Locations Managers Guild International-LMGI Awards in Los Angeles on Aug. 27, 2022. The local film offices shared the spotlight with five other prestigious film commission nominees in the nation.
Maui PD enforce zero-tolerance for impaired driving
One of the deadliest times of the years for impaired driving accidents and fatalities is over Labor Day weekend according to the Maui Police Department (MPD).
mauinow.com
Kaiser mental health strike enters Day 3 with picket line moving to Maui
The mental health strike at Kaiser moves to Maui today as the open-ended event enters Day 3. Clinicians with the National Union of Healthcare Workers will hold a picket today, Aug. 31, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kaiser Maui Lani Medical Office, located at 55 Maui Lani Parkway in Wailuku.
mauinow.com
22 arrested for 70 outstanding warrants during US Marshals’ Sweep on Maui
A five day warrant sweep conducted by the US Marshals Service in Maui County, netted the arrest of 22 individuals for a total of 70 outstanding warrants. The sweep was conducted between Aug. 22-26, 2022, in conjunction with the Maui Police Department’s Crime Reduction Unit and Special Response Team, the FBI, and Honolulu Police Department’s Crime Reduction Unit.
LIST: Yelp’s 10 Best Pupus on Maui
Yelp ranks the best pupu spots within a region and came out with their list of best pupu near Kihei for August 2022.
mauinow.com
Department of Education a no show at committee meeting about new Kīhei high school
The superintendent of the Hawai’i State Department of Education and an architect with the agency were invited to attend Thursday’s Maui County Council committee meeting to discuss the pedestrian highway crossing to the new high school in Kīhei that is supposed to open in just four months.
