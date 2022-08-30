The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reported 1,777 new COVID-19 cases for the week of Aug. 15-31, 2022, which is 442 less cases than the previous week. This is well below the recent peak of 8,924 new infections reported during the week of May 19-25, 2022. There were 12 COVID-19 deaths this week, one less than what was reported last week.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO