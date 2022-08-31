Read full article on original website
Related
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez visited President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and spoke to working-class voters about Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
CNN Correspondent Uses Last Day At Network To Send Message On Trump
Harwood weighed in on Joe Biden's primetime speech that criticized "MAGA Republicans" for trying to take the U.S. backwards.
Comments / 0