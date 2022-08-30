Masonry column collapses at Lewis & Clark, kills 1, hurts 2

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 19-year-old man died and two 18-year-old women were hurt when a masonry column collapsed at Lewis & Clark College in Portland Monday night.

The column collapsed around 8:15 p.m. in a spot that was centrally located on campus, PFR officials said. There were 6 students in 3 hammocks that were attached to the columns when one collapsed inward onto them. No one was pinned underneath the column but 3 of the 6 were hurt.

Campus security helped emergency responders get personnel and equipment to the scene. An AMR crew arrived first and confirmed the death of the 19-year-old.

The two young women were taken to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries. One suffered an arm injury, the other an abdominal injury. Their exact conditions are not known at this time.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

“ We are devastated to report that earlier this evening, a tragic accident occurred on the undergraduate campus in which one of our students was killed and two others were injured,” Lewis & Clark said in a statement released overnight. “We are working to contact the students’ families and will report more information as it becomes available. We are deeply saddened by the shocking loss of a member of our community.”

Monday was the first day of classes at Lewis & Clark.

