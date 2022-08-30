ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lili Reinhart Channels ’60s Mod Style in Sequined Miu Miu Dress and Crystalized Heels at the 79th Venice International Film Festival

Lili Reinhart graced the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy for the Miu Miu “Women’s Tales” event. The red carpet affair was attended by only women, clad in the Italian designer brand from head to toe. Reinhart was no exception to this occurrence, the star wearing a 1960s Mod-style lavender midi dress with a drop waist, high neck, and short sleeves. The top half of the dress was covered in pearlescent beads and iridescent sequins reminiscent of “The Rainbow Fish,” each scale reflecting the camera’s flash. Crystal trim lined the hem of the sleeves and mock neckline, acting as...
