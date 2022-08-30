ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstead, NH

Boy badly burned after sunscreen bottle tossed on campfire explodes

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ShUXQ_0hbnKJw500

BARNSTEAD, N.H. — A New Hampshire boy was seriously burned after a bottle of sunscreen exploded after being tossed on a campfire Monday afternoon.

The 12-year-old boy, who has not been identified publicly, was with another boy in the woods near his home at around 2:45 p.m. EDT when the pair threw a 12-ounce can of sunscreen into the flames, Barnstead Fire Chief Al Poulin told the Seacoast Current.

“It was a thin aluminum can under pressure,” Poulin said.

The can exploded, and the boy was airlifted to the burn center at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with burns on his face and hand, WMUR-TV reported.

Poulin told the Seacoast Current that the boy also suffered burns to the back of his leg and singed hair.

Fire officials confirmed to WMUR that the boy suffered the injuries on his parents’ property.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

UPDATE: Arrest made in the death of a 75-year-old man near popular Manchester walking trail

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire officials have announced an arrest in the stabbing death of a 75-year-old man in Manchester, Friday. Manchester Police responded to a 911 call stating that an adult man suffered stab wounds along a walking trail near Nutt Pond. The call came in to police shortly after 10:30 a.m. according to the N.H. Attorney General’s office.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Investigators announce cause of massive explosion that destroyed bus yard in New Hampshire

BRADFORD, N.H. — Investigators on Wednesday announced the cause of a massive explosion that destroyed a bus yard in New Hampshire earlier this year. Propane vapors released from a school bus that was being worked on at Student Transportation of America in Bradford back in March were ignited by an undetermined ignition source, which caused the explosion and fire, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Bradford Fire Chief Bryan Nowell, and Bradford Police Chief Edward Shaughnessy said in a joint news release.
BRADFORD, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barnstead, NH
Crime & Safety
State
New Hampshire State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Barnstead, NH
whdh.com

Teen street race leads to rollover crash in New Hampshire

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an alleged street race between two teens ended with a rollover crash in Hudson, New Hampshire Thursday. The crash happened just after 12:00 p.m. when police said two 17-year-old drivers were racing on Old Derry Road. The two vehicles collided, sending one,...
HUDSON, NH
whdh.com

Two cars heavily damaged after alleged street racing crash in New Hampshire

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating two vehicles that were heavily damaged after crashing during an alleged street race in New Hampshire Thursday. The crash happened just after 12:00 p.m. when police said two 17-year-old drivers were racing on Old Derry Road in Hudson. The two vehicles collided, sending...
HUDSON, NH
WCVB

Black bear spends summer afternoon on Boxford family's porch

BOXFORD, Mass. — A Merrimack Valley bear spent the start of the Labor Day weekend on a Massachusetts family's back porch, enjoying some food intended for area birds. The Boxford family told WCVB's John Atwater that the bear came right up onto the deck while they were inside the home.
BOXFORD, MA
Daily Voice

Massachusetts Corrections Officer Fighting For Life After Brutal Prison Attack

A Massachusetts corrections officer is fighting for his life after he was brutally attacked by an inmate while on duty, sources tell Daily Voice. Officer Matthew Tidman, age 36, was attacked by an inmate with a metal object in the gymnasium at MCI-Shirley in Shirley on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 31. Tidman is now in a coma where he remains in critical condition, a GoFundMe organized on his behalf says.
SHIRLEY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreen#Campfire#Burn Center#Boston#Accident#Wmur Tv#Cox Media Group
whdh.com

Mass. woman’s death on Maine family vacation ruled a homicide

LOVELL, Maine (WHDH) — A Dighton woman who died on a vacation to Lovell, Maine in February is now the subject of a homicide investigation after the return of toxicology results, according to Maine State Police. On Thursday, Feb. 24, at around 1:34 a.m., the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office...
LOVELL, ME
CBS Boston

Arrest made after 75-year-old stabbed to death on Manchester, NH trail

MANCHESTER, N.H - Investigators in New Hampshire have made an arrest after a man in his 70s was found stabbed to death by a pond in Manchester Friday morning.Raymond Moore, a 40-year-old with no current address, is in custody and charged with second-degree murder, Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said in a statement.The 75-year-old victim was found at about 10:30 a.m. on a trail at the western edge of Nutt Pond. He received emergency medical treatment but died at the scene. His name has not been released.Moore will be in court on Tuesday. Authorities said he previously lived in Forest, Mississippi.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

Rescued emu named Jerry finds a new home

METHUEN - Jerry the emu, recently rescued from a farm along with 100 goats, has been adopted.The MSPCA told WBZ-TV Wednesday that Jerry will leave Nevins Farm and go to a home with other emus.Rescuers say they will miss Jerry, but are excited for him to have siblings.The MSPCA said earlier this week it has lined up adopters for about half of the rescued goats. The previous owner of the goats is involved in an ongoing law enforcement case and did not pay a $100,000 security bond that was overdue.Jerry seemed to really love the time he spent with his goat friends."The emu has proven himself to be an entertaining character on the farm," the MSPCA said.
METHUEN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fallriverreporter.com

41-year-old Dighton mother’s death ruled homicide after found in home with two young children

Officials have ruled the death of a local woman as a homicide. According to Maine State Police, on Thursday, February 24, 2022, shortly after 01:34 a.m., the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home at 82 Pleasant Point Road in Lovell to conduct a welfare check on 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard of Dighton, Massachusetts. Lingard was in Lovell vacationing at her family’s home. Deputies arrived to find Jennifer deceased inside the home with her two young children who were unharmed. Maine State Police Major Crime Unit Detectives were called to assist in the investigation and worked with witnesses and family members to gather statements and evidence. Maine State Police Detectives worked with the Newport, Rhode Island Police to locate and speak with 33-year-old Sami Daou of Newport, Rhode Island who was vacationing with Lingard and her children in Maine. Lingard and Daou were in a relationship at the time.
DIGHTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Corrections officer beaten unconscious by inmate at MCI-Shirley

SHIRLEY, Mass. — Authorities say a corrections officer at a Middlesex County prison was beaten unconscious by an inmate Wednesday afternoon. According to the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, the attack occurred just after 2:00 p.m. at MCI-Shirley. Officials say an inmate wielding a metal object in the gymnasium attacked an officer, rendering him unconscious. Correctional staff jumped in to restrain the inmate, according to police, and radioed for assistance to secure the area.
SHIRLEY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts correction officer seriously injured, knocked unconscious, after attack by inmate

A correction officer in Massachusetts was seriously injured after an attack by an inmate. According to Deputy Director of Communications at Massachusetts Department of Correction Jason Dobson, yesterday at approximately 2:15 p.m., a correction officer was assaulted by an inmate with a metal object in the gymnasium at MCI-Shirley. During...
WPFO

Mainer catches huge fish in Sebago Lake

A man fishing on Sebago Lake last week caught the fish of a lifetime -- a 38-inch lake trout weighing in at more than 18.5 pounds. Gary Theriault of Naples was trolling the lake last Friday morning when he got a huge hit on his fishing rod. After landing the...
SEBAGO, ME
Seacoast Current

Woman, Infant Carjacked in Hampton Beach, NH by Maine Man

It was a harrowing 25 minutes for a woman and child when a Maine man carjacked their SUV parked in Hampton Beach Friday morning. The Dodge Nitro was parked on the north side of the Underwood Memorial Bridge near Hampton Beach State Park around 11:55 a.m. when it was stolen by David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, according to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno.
HAMPTON, NH
Andover Townsman

Leigh vows close 'revolving door' at Middleton jail

As a clinical social worker, Virginia Leigh has spent years working with individuals struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues whose lives often become tangled up in the state’s complex criminal justice system. Her work has taken her into county jails and state prisons and convinced her that...
ESSEX COUNTY, MA
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
7K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy