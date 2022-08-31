Read full article on original website
Related
Putin walks awkwardly as he lays flowers on Mikhail Gorbachev’s open casket after denying ex-Soviet leader state funeral
RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk awkwardly as he laid flowers at the open casket of ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, sparking fresh health concerns. The first and last president of the USSR, Gorbachev died in Moscow at the age of 91 on Tuesday. Today, Putin made a rare public...
Gorbachev buried in Moscow in funeral snubbed by Putin
MOSCOW (AP) — Russians who came for a last look at former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on Saturday mourned both the man and his policies that gave them hope. President Vladimir Putin claimed to be too busy to attend. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at age 91, launched drastic reforms that helped end the Cold War. But he also precipitated the breakup of the Soviet Union, which Putin had called the 20th century’s “greatest geopolitical catastrophe.” The farewell viewing of his body in an ostentatious hall near the Kremlin was shadowed by the awareness that the openness Gorbachev championed has been stifled under Putin. “I want to thank him for my childhood of freedom, which we don’t have today,” said mourner Ilya, a financial services worker in his early 30s who declined to give his last name.
Russia-Ukraine war: EU calls on Moscow to respect energy contracts; Ukraine ‘exploiting poor Russian leadership’ – live
EU responds to Russia’s closure of Nord Stream gas pipeline; UK says Ukraine achieved ‘tactical surprise’ with counter-offensive
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
RELATED PEOPLE
Former aides recall secretively packing boxes during Trump's last days in White House because he thought he'd stay in office
Chaos engulfed Trump's last days in the White House, in part because he didn't think he'd actually be leaving office.
‘A country of missing people’: How Russia is vanishing thousands of Ukrainians
It is early March. Just a few weeks into Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and in three different corners of the country, a group of civilians are being “vanished”.In Trostyanets, a town then under Russian occupation, close to Ukraine’s northeast border, Andriy, 35, a furniture maker, and his father-in-law are making a rare trip out to search for dwindling supplies. A Russian military vehicle quietly pulls up beside them, and the soldiers order them to get in.Some 140km east, in Kharkiv city, Igor, 33, is finishing a day volunteering with evacuees in the city’s railway station when he realises he...
Bill Barr Blows Up Every Trumpy Defense of the Mar-a-Lago Docs in Brutal Fox News Interview
Bill Barr, the one-time attorney general under former President Donald Trump, told Fox News on Friday that the ex-president had no “legitimate reason” to hoard classified material at his Florida resort. Furthermore, he defended the Justice Department’s decision to raid Mar-a-Lago, arguing that the DOJ was “being jerked around” by Team Trump.As a federal judge decides whether or not to grant Trump’s request for a “special master” to review the documents seized from his property last month, the Justice Department revealed on Friday just how careless the former president had been with state secrets at his private club.In an eight-page...
CNN Correspondent Uses Last Day At Network To Send Message On Trump
Harwood weighed in on Joe Biden's primetime speech that criticized "MAGA Republicans" for trying to take the U.S. backwards.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The United Kingdom's next prime minister could be a foreign policy hard-liner
On Monday, we'll learn who the new British prime minister is. Conservative Party members have cast their final votes today. Polling suggests it is likely to be Liz Truss. She is currently the foreign secretary, and Ben Judah's written about what her leadership would mean for Britain's role around the world. He is a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
The Taliban now guard Afghanistan's National Museum, where they once smashed objects
KABUL — One of the most striking sights at the National Museum of Afghanistan these days isn't inside the museum, but by its front gates. Young, armed Taliban guards protect the entrance, searching visitors before they enter the museum grounds. The last time the Taliban were in power, at...
Ukraine's southern offensive relies on heavy weapons. Soldiers say there aren't enough
MYKOLAIV REGION, Ukraine — Rockets roar out of a farm field here near the front lines of the war against Russia. They leave long, white contrails against Ukraine's famously big, blue sky as they head toward Russian military targets. These are U.S.-provided High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, known as HIMARS.
State Department official says Russia's activities in Zaporizhzha are irresponsible
U.N. nuclear inspectors are in Ukraine trying to assess damage at Europe's largest nuclear power plant. The Zaporizhzhia plant is on the front lines of the war and now controlled by Russia. Nuclear facilities like that one should be off limits during conflict. But the laws of war aren't clear on this point. And in this case, diplomats are struggling to figure out ways to pressure the Russians to back off. NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New details from Mar-a-Lago investigation show how Trump handled classified documents
Since the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, former President Trump has claimed that he completely cooperated with investigators. The Justice Department says in a new court filing that that is just not true. The department also provided new details on the high-profile investigation. And joining us now with more details is NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas. Hi, Ryan.
Former presidential pastry chef Roland Mesnier dies at age 78
It can be pretty terrifying to show off your baking in front of discerning judges, as any fan of "The Great British Bake Off" knows. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF") PAUL HOLLYWOOD: I don't like the outside of it. I think your piping work is not...
The GOP reacts to President Biden's speech condemning "MAGA republican" extremism
Last night during a rare primetime speech, President Biden delivered a warning and took direct aim at the former president. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic. CHANG: Biden went on to say...
What we know about the failed attempt to assassinate Argentina's vice president
A man aimed a loaded handgun at point-blank range at the face of the vice president of Argentina last night. But the gun failed to fire, and Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner is still alive. The suspected gunman has been detained. Argentina's president has called the incident, quote, "the most serious event since we recovered democracy." Here with more details is Natalie Alcoba, a journalist based in Buenos Aires. She is outside the courthouse, where a judge has been taking witness statements on what happened to Fernandez. Welcome.
Morning news brief
Former President Donald Trump is trying again. His lawyers dropped another court filing about the classified documents the FBI recovered from his Florida residence. Trump has not denied that he took large numbers of sensitive documents when he left office. He's told his followers he declassified them, but his lawyers still have not made that claim in court, where they could be sanctioned for lying. Instead, Trump is pushing for a special master. This is an independent arbiter who would decide what's there.
Former federal prosecutor discusses where DOJ's case against Trump could lead
Let's turn now to former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti. Welcome back. RENATO MARIOTTI: Thanks, Steve. INSKEEP: I want to ask first about that photo. This is something that was discussed on social media. Byron York, a conservative journalist, talked about it. Trump seemed to have picked it up on his own social media feed, complaining that the FBI photos showed secret documents spread out when they seem originally to have been in an unsecured box in Trump's office. Based on your knowledge of investigations, how do you think a photo like that would come about?
An actual special master breaks down Trump's special master request
Rachel Martin speaks with David Cohen, a special master who serves in federal cases, about the request from former President Donald Trump's legal team for an independent review of seized materials.
Biden and Trump underscore the political importance of Pennsylvania
It's a busy time in Pennsylvania, with appearances from President Biden and former President Trump, underscoring the state's importance in the upcoming midterm elections.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0