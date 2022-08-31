ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country Singer Luke Bell Found Dead At 32 After Going Missing

By Josephine Harvey
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

Country music singer Luke Bell has died after he was reported missing over a week ago. He was 32.

Bell was found dead in Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, near where he was reported missing on Aug. 20, the Tucson Police Department told the New York Post . Authorities have not yet confirmed his cause of death.

Bell’s friend Matt Kinman, also a country singer, confirmed the news to music website Saving Country Music .

Born in Kentucky, and raised in Wyoming, Bell got his start playing in a band in a local bar, according to the site’s obituary.

“He was one of the most authentic and magnetizing artists to grace the country music art form in the modern era,” it read. “And those who knew Luke Bell, they know this assessment is in no way hyperbole or flattery.”

“As troubled as he was talented, Luke Bell nonetheless left his mark. And through the gift of his music, Luke Bell leaves the Earth and more pleasant place than he found it,” the obituary continued.

Bell released his eponymous debut album in 2012.  Spotify described his sound as “a little bit honky tonk and a little bit Texas, with healthy dashes of Bakersfield and vintage Nashville.”

After his second album, “Don’t Mind If I Do,” was released in 2014, he opened for acts like Willie Nelson, Dwight Yoakam and Hank Williams Jr.

Many of his country music contemporaries shared tributes:

“Man…Luke Bell…what the fuck. RIP to a real one. Been a long time since I saw him, and I was just talking about him the other day wondering what he’s been up to. Truly a sad night for country music,” wrote Joshua Hedley.

Mike and the Moonpies, a band, posted an emotional tribute on Facebook.

“I can vividly remember the first time I met Luke at Hole in the Wall over a decade ago, down to the clothes on his back. The man (and his music) left an impression,” the post read. “He was a real deal traveling troubadour out there on that lost highway. Do yourself a favor and put on some Luke Bell tunes tonight in his memory. Rest In Peace, friend.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Sara J Parsons
3d ago

God bless you sir, Mr. Bell. May peace fall gently on your family and friends, and your spirit rest peacefully in the company of our Lord, as you play with the angels above. 🎵

Brian Christiana
4d ago

Beautiful tributes from his peers...Must've truly been 1 of the good guys...God welcome u, Luke...Rest in peace...

Dragonflygurl3
4d ago

R.I.P. Luke Bell you will be greatly missed by many!!! You have no more pain and you are peace and I am sure you music will be playing in the heavens above!!! My prayers go out to the family and his countless friends and the Country Music Industry. God Bess🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏👼👼👼👼👼👼👼

