ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

PSG announce the £18.5m signing of Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz from Napoli as he pens a five-year contract to join Lionel Messi and Co in Paris

By Michael Rudling For Mailonline, Reuters
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Paris Saint-Germain have signed central midfielder Fabian Ruiz from Napoli, with the Spain international signing a five-year contract, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

Financial details were not disclosed but media reports said PSG paid an initial fee off £18.5 million.

The 26-year-old has 15 caps for Spain ever since making his debut in 2019 and has even scored once on international duty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CBAyq_0hbnI6TT00
Fabian Ruiz has joined Paris Saint-Germain from Napoli in a deal worth £18.5 million

He picked up seven goals and five assists for Napoli in all competitions last season, helping them to a third-place finish in Serie A.

The Spaniard may not be the last Napoli player to leave this summer, with a number of clubs circling for highly-rated striker Victor Osimhen.

Ruiz is PSG's sixth signing since the close season after midfielders Vitinha and Renato Sanches, defenders Nuno Mendes and Nordi Mukiele, and forward Hugo Ekitike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OPHU3_0hbnI6TT00
PSG currently sit top of Serie A but were disappointing in their last game against Monaco

They disappointed in their last outing against Monaco, as they dropped their first points of the season in a 1-1 draw.

Despite this, PSG remain top of Ligue 1 with 10 points and next play Toulouse on Wednesday.

They will also get their Champions League campaign underway against Juventus next week.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi receives a standing ovation from Toulouse fans after laying on two classy assists for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in PSG's routine 3-0 win that kept them top of Ligue 1

Lionel Messi was applauded off the pitch by the whole Toulouse stadium after delivering a superb performance for Paris Saint-Germain. Christophe Galtier's side triumphed 3-0 in a routine Ligue 1 win at the Stadium de Toulouse in the south of France on Wednesday evening. Messi laid on assists for Neymar...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Marcos Alonso officially announced as a Barcelona player after the Spanish full-back's contract at Stamford Bridge was terminated by mutual consent

Barcelona have confirmed the capture of Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso after the Spaniard's contract at Stamford Bridge was terminated by mutual consent. A statement on the Chelsea website read: 'Marcos Alonso has left Chelsea by mutual consent, ending a six-year association with the club in which he lifted plenty of trophies and supplied Blues fans with so many memorable goals.'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola is confident his Man City side can secure a hat-trick of Premier League titles this season... claiming his team is better equipped than when they tried to achieve the same feat in 2019-20

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City are in a better frame of mind to fight for three consecutive titles than when they tried to complete the same feat in 2019-20. City could not recover after quickly falling behind Liverpool that season and Guardiola suggested on Friday it was down to a slip in standards.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp urges Darwin Nunez to deal with 'really physical' Premier League defenders better and use their talk towards him against them... with striker set to return for Merseyside derby after serving three-match ban

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants Darwin Nunez to use being targeted by opposition defenders to his advantage. The Reds striker returns to the fold for Saturday's Merseyside derby at Everton after serving a three-match ban for his red card on his home debut against Crystal Palace. The former Benfica man...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Renato Sanches
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Fabián Ruiz
Daily Mail

Not so glum anymore, Antony? Man United's £85.5m summer signing is all smiles as he trains with his new team-mates for the first time ahead of a possible debut against league leaders Arsenal... after refusing to do so for Ajax in lead up to his exit

New Manchester United forward Antony has trained with his team-mates for the first time days out from the club's clash with Arsenal on Sunday. Antony, 22, joined the club in a deal worth £85.5m from Dutch giants Ajax, reuniting with his former boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Paris prosecutor's office launches formal investigation into Paul Pogba's alleged extortion saga... after the France star reveals he has long been the target of blackmail attempts and threats from an organised gang

The Paris prosecutor's office has opened a formal judicial investigation into allegations by France midfielder Paul Pogba that he was the target of extortion attempts and threats from an organised gang, prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Friday. The formal probe follows preliminary investigations and will look into allegations of blackmail...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

SPECIAL REPORT: Harvey Elliott is proof that dreams can come true... turned down by Liverpool at the age of eight, the young star is now running the midfield under Jurgen Klopp - and he won't be fazed by the pressure of the Merseyside derby

The letter arrived on August 24, 2011. That night, Liverpool would play at Exeter in a Carling Cup tie and win 3-1 but, for one young fan, the day began with enormous disappointment. Back then, Harvey Elliott was a little boy with a magic little left foot. He was a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

MARTIN KEOWN: Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are far from Manchester City copycats after a perfect start to the season... the Spaniard deserves full credit for setting the standards ahead of grudge match at Man United

Not since Arsene Wenger's defending champions in 2004-05 has an Arsenal side started a season with five straight wins. Back then, the Gunners would go into games with a plan to start strong, score early, and steamroll opponents into submission. It feels as if Arsenal are trying to recreate that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Spanish#Paris Saint Germain#Serie A#Spaniard#Juventus
Daily Mail

Max Verstappen endures a frustrating homecoming in practice at the Dutch Grand Prix as his gearbox fails in the first session... but the army of orange fans will continue to cheer their reigning world champion

Fans pour in like orange lava from station to track, through the marijuana whiff and stroopwafel stalls, for a piece of Max Verstappen. The world champion knows it and has hired a couple of eagle-eyed security guards to be at his side this weekend in Zandvoort, 25 miles west of Amsterdam, where he is under threat from no more menacing an intrusion than autograph hunters and selfie seekers.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Huge £150m broadcast deal between Sky and SPFL in jeopardy with Rangers yet to agree an extension ahead of TONIGHT's midnight deadline... but every other top-flight team in Scotland has signed up

The fate of a £150million broadcast deal between Sky and the SPFL hangs in the balance after Rangers left league chiefs sweating over their final decision. Premiership clubs were granted 28 days to deliberate over a new £30m-a-season extension to the current Sky agreement, with a voting deadline set for midnight on Saturday.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

573K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy