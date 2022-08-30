Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Women Breaking Barriers: CamTon Transport founder Shari Seawright
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — CamTon Transport was established in 2019 as a non-emergency medical transportation provider in Birmingham, Alabama serving people who are 50 years old and older with transportation barriers. In the video above, WVTM 13's Carla Wade introduces you to CamTon's founder, Shari Seawright.
wbrc.com
Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham extending financial assistance to homeowners
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham is extending their rental and utilities assistance to now help homeowners impacted by the pandemic. With climbing prices and bills it may come as a relief to learn funds are available to help with utilities, rent, and mortgage payments for people who have suffered a loss of income due to the pandemic.
police.birminghamal.gov
Media Release 180- The Birmingham Police Department Hosts Women In Law Enforcement Hosts Appreciation Luncheon
The Birmingham Police Department Hosts Women In Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon. On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, the Birmingham Police Department hosts the Women In Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon for all women in the industry. The luncheon will be held at the Birmingham Museum of Arts (2000 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd Birmingham, AL 35203) from 12:00 pm- 2:00 pm. This luncheon will serve as an opportunity for women to fellowship with other professional women and gain valuable experiences. Tickets are now available at $30 and registration is now open. To register for this event, please RSVP by emailing bpdevents@birminghamal.gov.
The tragedy of north Birmingham
This story was originally published by ProPublica. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground. With […] The tragedy of north Birmingham appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: North Alabama Bishop helps feed, clothe 10,000 people per year
Every Saturday, Bishop Jerry Johnson Sr. sets up thousands of donated items at his church, Solomon Temple, on U.S. 31 in Athens. Alabama Original: North Alabama bishop helps feed, clothe 10,000 people per year. Bishop Jerry Johnson Sr. of Solomon Temple in Athens is doing his part to give back...
Birmingham mayor says Water Works Board denied automatic meter bids: ‘It is ridiculous’
A simple technology could save Birmingham residents lots of money on water bills, but Mayor Randall Woodfin says politics are getting in the way. Roughly 13,000 customers in the Birmingham metro area have had or continue to deal with billing issues such as multiple billing or overestimated meter charges, with some of these reports going as far back as October.
wvtm13.com
Alabama DHR rolls out summer pandemic benefits
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Human Resources last week rolled out summer pandemic benefits (P-EBT) to families with children who receive free or reduced-price school meals through theNational School Lunch Program. Qualifying households will receive $391 for each participating student to purchase SNAP-eligible food at stores that...
birminghamtimes.com
As Homicides Escalate, Birmingham Times, AL.com Launch Joint Series on Gun Violence
Earlier this year, Yasmine Wright, a 10th grader at Wenonah High School, left her job at the Birmingham Zoo after working her shift, something she had done for weeks prior. The 16-year-old never made it home. Yasmine was killed by stray gunfire that also left another man dead. Two weeks...
wbrc.com
Which guns are the biggest problem in Birmingham?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in certain parts of Birmingham, you are unfortunately all too familiar with the sound of gunfire. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Randall Woodfin blamed much of that on “military style weapons.” But just how prevalent are these types of weapons in our city?
Birmingham Water Works responds to Woodfin’s calls for change
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Members of the Birmingham Water Works have spoken out for the first time since Mayor Randall Woodfin took them to task earlier this week. Woodfin called out the board for what he called a poor billing system. He said he has received complaints about extremely high water bills and inconsistent billing. […]
Application requests open for medical marijuana licenses in Alabama
Beginning September 1, 2022, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission will start allowing anyone to request an application for a license to sell medical marijuana in the state.
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County leaders consider changing 911 call centers
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jefferson County commissioners said they're concerned the current 911 system is not as efficient as it could be. Learn more in the video above. This comes after officials commissioned a study to identify issues that result in mishandled 911 calls and shortages of ambulances and EMTs.
birminghamtimes.com
How Much More Affordable is Birmingham vs Atlanta?
To see how Birmingham measured up in affordability, we compared the cost of renting in the Birmingham metro area with that of another metro area: Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we discovered. Size vs rent. Based on findings by Rent Cafe, the average apartment size is nearly identical in Birmingham...
wbrc.com
Birmingham police working to lower murder rate across city
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Murder rates are up across the city of Birmingham, with 90 murders so far this year, according to the City of Birmingham. Birmingham Police said that Chief Scott Thurmond and the U.S. Attorney’s office are working together to try and get stronger charges and faster convictions.
thecutoffnews.com
Lawson State Community College Has The # 1 Ranked LPN Program In Alabama 2022
LPN Rankings - https://www.nursingprocess.org/best-lpn-program-in-every-state/#Alabama.
Drive-by shooting in Birmingham neighborhood leaves 2 dead in city’s 99th, 100th homicides
Gunfire rang out in a Birmingham neighborhood Saturday afternoon, killing two males. The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the 4200 block of Inglenook Street. The killings raised the city’s homicide total so far this year to 100. Last year, the city didn’t record it’s 100th homicide until the end of October.
wbrc.com
‘We’re $20 or 30 million behind’: BWWB chairman in exclusive audio worries utility couldn’t handle new meter-reading tech
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Sept. 1, Birmingham’s mayor applied new pressure to the Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) in the wake of our reporting on several issues there including overdue and incorrect bills. Mayor Randall Woodfin tweeted a thread that claims the water works board back in 2016...
Alabama trade school offers students an associate's degree and a chance at home ownership
A new Alabama school is granting young Americans an education — and a whole lot more. Birmingham’s Build UP community school teaches students essential trade and life skills throughout a six-year program while they also restore homes in the area. Upon completing the program, students will have gained...
Inmate found dead at Bessemer prison
The Alabama Department of Corrections is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.
SNAP Schedule: Alabama Food Assistance Benefits for September 2022
SNAP is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. In Alabama, the Food Assistance Division of the Department of Human Resources administers the SNAP program...
