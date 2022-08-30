ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women Breaking Barriers: CamTon Transport founder Shari Seawright

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — CamTon Transport was established in 2019 as a non-emergency medical transportation provider in Birmingham, Alabama serving people who are 50 years old and older with transportation barriers. In the video above, WVTM 13's Carla Wade introduces you to CamTon's founder, Shari Seawright.
Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham extending financial assistance to homeowners

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham is extending their rental and utilities assistance to now help homeowners impacted by the pandemic. With climbing prices and bills it may come as a relief to learn funds are available to help with utilities, rent, and mortgage payments for people who have suffered a loss of income due to the pandemic.
Media Release 180- The Birmingham Police Department Hosts Women In Law Enforcement Hosts Appreciation Luncheon

The Birmingham Police Department Hosts Women In Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon. On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, the Birmingham Police Department hosts the Women In Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon for all women in the industry. The luncheon will be held at the Birmingham Museum of Arts (2000 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd Birmingham, AL 35203) from 12:00 pm- 2:00 pm. This luncheon will serve as an opportunity for women to fellowship with other professional women and gain valuable experiences. Tickets are now available at $30 and registration is now open. To register for this event, please RSVP by emailing bpdevents@birminghamal.gov.
The tragedy of north Birmingham

This story was originally published by ProPublica. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground. With […] The tragedy of north Birmingham appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Alabama DHR rolls out summer pandemic benefits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Human Resources last week rolled out summer pandemic benefits (P-EBT) to families with children who receive free or reduced-price school meals through theNational School Lunch Program. Qualifying households will receive $391 for each participating student to purchase SNAP-eligible food at stores that...
Which guns are the biggest problem in Birmingham?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in certain parts of Birmingham, you are unfortunately all too familiar with the sound of gunfire. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Randall Woodfin blamed much of that on “military style weapons.” But just how prevalent are these types of weapons in our city?
Birmingham Water Works responds to Woodfin’s calls for change

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Members of the Birmingham Water Works have spoken out for the first time since Mayor Randall Woodfin took them to task earlier this week. Woodfin called out the board for what he called a poor billing system. He said he has received complaints about extremely high water bills and inconsistent billing. […]
Jefferson County leaders consider changing 911 call centers

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jefferson County commissioners said they're concerned the current 911 system is not as efficient as it could be. Learn more in the video above. This comes after officials commissioned a study to identify issues that result in mishandled 911 calls and shortages of ambulances and EMTs.
How Much More Affordable is Birmingham vs Atlanta?

To see how Birmingham measured up in affordability, we compared the cost of renting in the Birmingham metro area with that of another metro area: Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we discovered. Size vs rent. Based on findings by Rent Cafe, the average apartment size is nearly identical in Birmingham...
Birmingham police working to lower murder rate across city

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Murder rates are up across the city of Birmingham, with 90 murders so far this year, according to the City of Birmingham. Birmingham Police said that Chief Scott Thurmond and the U.S. Attorney’s office are working together to try and get stronger charges and faster convictions.
