The Birmingham Police Department Hosts Women In Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon. On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, the Birmingham Police Department hosts the Women In Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon for all women in the industry. The luncheon will be held at the Birmingham Museum of Arts (2000 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd Birmingham, AL 35203) from 12:00 pm- 2:00 pm. This luncheon will serve as an opportunity for women to fellowship with other professional women and gain valuable experiences. Tickets are now available at $30 and registration is now open. To register for this event, please RSVP by emailing bpdevents@birminghamal.gov.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO