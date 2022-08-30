Kaya Scodelario vamps it up in a black gown as she joins husband Benjamin Walker at LOTR premiere

Kaya Scodelario and husband Benjamin Walker were the picture of elegance as they attended the world premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in London on Tuesday.

The Skins star, 29, wore a racy black satin gown with a semi-sheer floral-patterned lace leg slit and sequinned neckline as she posed solo at the launch event.

Kaya and Benjamin's appearance at the premiere comes after the couple welcomed their second child together back in January.

Kaya's dapper comedian husband, 40, wore a double-breasted grey pinstriped suit to the occasion.

The multi-talented actor accessorised his look with a black and grey striped tie and black lace-up oxfords.

The couple shared the arrival of their second child with her fans on Instagram in January and posted a sweet snap cradling her newborn.

Kaya and Benjamin also share a five-year-old son though they never publicly announced his name.

Fantasy: Kaya paired the ensemble with classy red lipstick and string-stripped heels

Night off: Multi-talented actor Benjamin Walker accessorised his look with a black and grey striped tie and black lace-up oxfords as they headed to the after party following the premiere

Good spirits: Kaya was in good spirits as she attended the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in Leicester Square

New addition: Kaya gave birth to her second child with Benjamin in January

In Kaya's birth announcement post she penned: 'You made it here little one! Starting the new year with so much love in our hearts & in our home. Plus poop and puke, lots of that too.'

She looked radiant in the snap as she held her new arrival in the hospital bed and Benjamin looked into the camera wearing his scrubs.

The post was flooded with well-wishes from fans and friends who congratulated her on the news.

Last September Kaya revealed she was expecting another bundle of joy with husband Benjamin after the pair welcomed a son five years ago.

Kaya looked radiant as she showed off her blossoming baby bump while attending Henley Festival 2021 with her beau shortly before sharing the news.

The beauty wowed in a flowing floral print dress with a rope halterneck as she posed next to her dapper husband who wore a black suit.

She also announced the news on Instagram shortly after making her public appearance.

The Lord Of The Rings original trilogy was released annually from 2001 to 2003, becoming the most acclaimed fantasy film series in history.

The conclusion to the series, titled Return Of The King, became the first ever film of its kind of win the Academy Award for Best Picture, while Peter Jackson won Best Director.

In 2012 Jackson returned to the series to direct the prequel series The Hobbit, based on Tolkien's book of the same name.

Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video beginning Friday, September 2.