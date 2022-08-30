Read full article on original website
Bob Cooley – 74 – Union City
A Celebration of Life service will take place for Bob Cooley, age 74, of Union City. Services will take place at 4:00 on Saturday, September 3rd of 2022, at Second Baptist Church. White-Ranson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Nathan Heath Cunningham – 44 – Union City
Graveside services will take place for Nathan Heath Cunningham, age 44, of Union City. Services will be held at 10:00 on Saturday, September 3rd of 2022 at Obion County Memorial Gardens. White-Ranson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Arrest Made in Calloway County Bank Robbery on Thursday
An arrest has been made in connection with a bank robbery in Calloway County on Thursday. Kentucky State Police say 56 year old Robert P. Riley, of Water Valley, was identified as the person responsible for the robbery of The Murray Bank in Hazel. Post 1 reports said Riley was...
Steve Carr Takes Over as Obion County Mayor
Newly elected Obion County Mayor Steve Carr was officially sworn-in to serve the county residents on Wednesday. After taking his oath of office from Circuit Court Judge Jeff Parham, Carr told Thunderbolt News about a special Bible he used for the ceremony.(AUDIO) Carr also attended the swearing-in ceremonies of the...
Kentucky State Police Investigating Bank Robbery in Hazel
Kentucky State Police at Post 1 is investigating a bank robbery in Hazel, in Calloway County. Post 1 reports said a white male robbed The Murray Bank, and was last seen traveling toward Tennessee. The subject was approximately 6 feet tall, and last seen wearing a stripped long sleeve shirt...
Tracey Westbrooks Begins Second Term as Obion County Trustee
Obion County Trustee Tracey Westbrooks will begin a new term in office today. Ms. Westbrooks ran unopposed in the August election, and brings several years of experience to the office.(AUDIO) Ms. Westbrooks said there have been some recent changes, and updates, that benefit the residents of the county.(AUDIO) The Trustees...
Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City Recognized by U.S. News & World Report
Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a “High Performing Hospital”. The 33rd annual “Best Hospitals” rankings and ratings, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.
