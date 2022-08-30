Read full article on original website
Shannon Sharpe thinks Aaron Rodgers is a ‘terrible person’
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience, where he cleared the air about misleading the media back in November regarding his vaccination status for COVID-19. Rodgers played the victim card on the podcast, saying that there was an “attempted takedown” towards him and his...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ pointed message to Samori Toure after making the 53-man roster
The Green Bay Packers offense has a lot of new faces this year. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is used to having that one, elite receiver that he can rely on. For the last handful of years, that was Davante Adams. Prior to that, it was Jordy Nelson and Greg Jennings before him.
Packers.com
5 things learned from Brian Gutekunst, Matt LaFleur after Packers' roster moves
GREEN BAY – General Manager Brian Gutekunst and Head Coach Matt LaFleur addressed the media Wednesday following the NFL's mandatory roster reduction to 53 players. 1. The Packers kept special teams in mind when setting their roster…and will continue to do so. Both Gutekunst and LaFleur spoke at...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings
The Bears are taking on the contract of former first-round OT Alex Leatherwood, which has three years left and $5.9 million fully guaranteed. Chicago also has the right to a fifth-year option with Leatherwood. (Ian Rapoport) ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports several other teams were interested in trading for WR Laviska...
Packers.com
Packers sign three to practice squad
The Green Bay Packers have signed TE Shaun Beyer, CB Benjie Franklin and WR Juwann Winfree (juh-wann) to the practice squad. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Thursday. Beyer (6-5, 250), a first-year player out of the University of Iowa, was originally signed by the Denver Broncos as an...
Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
‘Life is great’: Aaron Rodgers reveals why he’s ‘having a blast’ with Packers
Green Bay Packers fans will absolutely love the latest update on Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers recently revealed that he is enjoying life in Green Bay ahead of the 2022 NFL season, per Packers reporter Kyle Malzhan. “Life is great. I got Tom Clements back in the room. We’re having a blast,” Rodgers said. Tom Clements is […] The post ‘Life is great’: Aaron Rodgers reveals why he’s ‘having a blast’ with Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Packers' defense of NFC North title starts, yes, on defense
The transition for the Green Bay Packers has been ongoing for a few years, starting with their first-round draft picks in the spring and extending to the field in the fall. Despite the transcendent presence of four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, the Packers have quietly evolved into a defense-driven team.
Packers.com
MT5: Packers rested and ready for season
On the first Saturday of every month, Mark will write about a topic of interest to Packers fans and the organization, and then answer five fan questions. Fans are encouraged to email Mark with their name and hometown at: MurphyTakes5@packers.com. With the move to 17 regular-season games (and three preseason...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Roquan Smith, Alex Leatherwood, Bears, Packers, Jordan Love
Bears LB Roquan Smith said he is not focused on his contract situation after not receiving an extension this offseason and requesting a trade. “I’m not focused on that, if I’m being completely honest,” said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “My focus is on making this year the best year I can and then go from there. I don’t want to look forward too much to the future or anything like that. I’m just focused on having the best year I can with my teammates and playing the game I love. That’s what means the most to me.”
Netflix Announces Johnny Manziel Documentary
Johnny Manziel's legacy continues as Netflix has announced an upcoming documentary on the A&M legend.
Packers.com
Greg Jennings: Packers Hall of Fame acceptance speech
Hear from former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings as he accepts his induction into the Packers Hall of Fame. "Video courtesy of WFRV."
