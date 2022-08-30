Bears LB Roquan Smith said he is not focused on his contract situation after not receiving an extension this offseason and requesting a trade. “I’m not focused on that, if I’m being completely honest,” said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “My focus is on making this year the best year I can and then go from there. I don’t want to look forward too much to the future or anything like that. I’m just focused on having the best year I can with my teammates and playing the game I love. That’s what means the most to me.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO