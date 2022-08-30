Read full article on original website
Corydon Times-Republican
Here’s how Iowa unions, worker groups are celebrating Labor Day
HealthPartners health care workers in 2020 announcing a weeklong strike in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer) Iowa’s workforce is stabilizing as Labor Day celebrations kick off across the state. While worker shortages remain a problem for Iowa’s economy, unemployment rates are down nationwide. The U.S. Department...
Corydon Times-Republican
Drought expands in Iowa despite heavy rains
Drought conditions have expanded in southeast Iowa, which had little or no rain last week. (Graphic courtesy of U.S. Drought Monitor) Drought conditions worsened in southeast Iowa in the past week — where there was little to no rain — and the overall areas of drought statewide expanded despite some heavy rainfall, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Corydon Times-Republican
Cost still challenges Iowa college students despite federal debt forgiveness
Students at Iowa State University and other Iowa colleges are still concerned about costs despite the federal loan forgiveness, aid workers say. (Photo by Perry Beeman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) While many Iowa college students and graduates will benefit from the national student loan forgiveness program, student aid workers say it may...
Corydon Times-Republican
Letter: Oppose Iowa's gun legislation to protect the public
Citizens across Iowa are concerned about the rising level of gun violence in our state. The last thing we need is to tie the hands of our lawmakers as they consider commonsense gun-safety legislation. Yet that is exactly what the proposed Public Measure No. 1 would do, limiting any attempts to regulate gun rights for years to come.
