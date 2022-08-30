Read full article on original website
Tejon casino bill passes state Legislature
The $600 million casino proposed near Mettler took another step toward final approval late Wednesday with the Legislature's passage of a bill ratifying a gaming compact between the state of California and the Tejon Indian Tribe. Senate Bill 910 passed the state Senate on a 39-0 vote, having earlier won...
DAN WALTERS: California finally regains jobs lost in COVID-19 recession
For months, Gov. Gavin Newsom habitually crowed about California’s recovery from the recession that hit the state when he shut down much of its economy to battle COVID-19. By cherrypicking monthly employment statistics, Newsom claimed that the state was leading the nation in job gains, even when California’s unemployment rate was near the highest of any state, topping out at 16.1 percent with more than 2.6 million Californians having lost their jobs.
Letter to the editor: Don't let ill, dying inmates out of prison
In response to the article of Aug. 26, "California may allow ill dying inmates to leave prison," I do not agree that it is a good idea to release these prisoners. They justify this idea by saying that the prisoners are "... too sick to be dangerous. That not only fills prison beds unnecessarily ... but is costly because the inmates often require the most expensive and intensive care."
State does little to ensure kids are reading by third grade
California fourth-graders trail the nation in reading, and half of its third-graders, including two-thirds of Black students and 61 percent of Latino students, do not read at grade level. Yet, California is not among the states — including Mississippi, North Carolina, Florida, Connecticut, Colorado, Virginia and New York City —...
Northern California wildfire burns homes, causes injuries
WEED, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of...
German company agrees to buy local oil producer Aera from Shell, Exxon Mobil
A European asset management company has agreed to pay a reported $4 billion to acquire Aera Energy LLC, the Bakersfield-based producer of about a quarter of California's oil and employer of about 1,000 people, most of them in Kern. If the proposal announced Thursday wins regulatory approval later this year,...
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:7 Eureka-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:43.01. (1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 43.01) Estimated jackpot: $143,000. ¶ To win the grand...
Single-A Florida State League Glance
Clearwater at Lakeland, 2, ppd. Dunedin at Tampa, 2, ppd. Clearwater at Lakeland, 2, 4 p.m. Dunedin at Tampa, 2, 4 p.m. Daytona at Palm Beach, 6 p.m. Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m. Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m. Sunday's Games. Dunedin at Tampa, noon. Daytona at Palm Beach,...
