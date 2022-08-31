ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Horror as woman, 21, is run over and killed lying on an Outback highway

By Aaron Brown
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A woman lying on a highway in central Australia has been killed when she was run over by a car.

Northern Territory Police say the 21-year-old woman was struck in Alice Springs' southern suburbs in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

'Around 3.40am police received a report involving a pedestrian, who had been struck whilst lying on the Stuart Highway,' a spokesman said.

Paramedics declared the woman dead at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36uuWv_0hbnCDvP00
A 21-year-old woman who was lying on Stuart Highway in Alice Springs (pictured) has died after she was run over by a car

The driver remained at the accident site until police arrived.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.

It was the 11th pedestrian fatality on NT roads in the past 18 months.

The majority of victims were Indigenous and six involved hit and run incidents, according to NT police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rhR0j_0hbnCDvP00
NT Police's Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating the incident. The woman's death marks the 11th pedestrian fatality on Northern Territory roads in the past 18 months

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ryanair flight attendant dies after being knocked down just outside airport

A Ryanair cabin crew worker has died after she was knocked down by a suspected drug driver just outside an airport. Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, was hit by a Ford Focus on 22 August while walking roughly half a mile from Liverpool’s John Lennon airport. Merseyside Police said they were called to a junction with an access road for the regional terminal at around 11.45pm following reports of a collision. Cinzia was then rushed to hospital with head injuries where she passed away yesterday on Friday after doctors had tried to save her. Police said they arrested a 30-year-old man at...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Eight-year-old grandson of British woman, 58, who was killed after plunging 65ft off a steep hillside while riding an e-scooter in Benidorm horror crash is in intensive care

The eight-year-old grandson of a British woman who died in a hillside crash in Benidorm is in intensive care, it has emerged. The 58-year-old woman was killed in the crash when the e-scooter she was riding plummeted 65ft over the steep terrain. It was initially reported that a young boy,...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Outback#Northern Territory Police#The Stuart Highway#Indigenous
Daily Mail

Stunning breakthrough in cold case killing of a teenage boy who was burned to death in his friend's house – as a man is charged with deliberately lighting the fire 24 years later

A man has been arrested over the cold case killing of a teenage boy in a house fire more than two decades ago in a huge cold case breakthrough. Homicide detectives arrested a 55-year old man in Queensland on Wednesday over the alleged murder of Redfern teenager Arthur Haines on April 9, 1998.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Amazing’ girl, 16, collapses and dies after inhaling laughing gas at house party

The family of a 16-year-old girl who died after inhaling laughing gas at a party is calling for tighter restrictions on the sale of the drug.Kayleigh Burns collapsed at a house in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, just moments after she was filmed inhaling nitrous oxide.The asthmatic teenager, who was just weeks away from turning 17, was taken to hospital by ambulance but later died.Kayleigh’s family first learned of what happened when her sister Clare Baker, 31, received a message from one of her friends informing her the youngster had been taken to hospital.Have you been affected by this story? If so...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Mail

Four people are dead and eight are injured as passenger van overturns after 'driver fell asleep at the wheel' on New Jersey's Palisades Interstate Parkway

Four people died and eight were injured after a passenger van overturned in New Jersey after the driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel. The black van overturned on Palisades Parkway in Englewood Cliffs around 1.30am and was carrying 12 people from an unknown factory in Upstate New York. Authorities...
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ
Daily Mail

Husband, 62, who had suffered heart attack told his wife 'don't worry about me, I'll be fine' moments before the ambulance he was in crashed into a wall and he died, inquest hears

A 62-year-old man died when the ambulance taking him to hospital in crashed into a brick wall after trying to overtake a HGV. Just moments before Trevor Bailey told his wife 'not to worry' about him and insisted he would be fine, as he was taken into the ambulance for a heart attack.
HEART DISEASE
Daily Mail

Mother-of-eight who didn't leave the house for years and couldn't look in the mirror due to rare condition that caused her nose to collapse dies at 47 years old

A mother-of-eight who spent years indoors because she was self-conscious about her appearance has died at the age of 47. 'Glamorous' Nicola Kilby avoided her reflection and refused to be photographed due to a rare illness which affected her entire body and altered the way she looked. The condition, known...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Tragic way a dead Ernst & Young staffer's husband found out his wife, 33, had plummeted off a balcony at her Sydney office - as new details emerge about how she accessed a 'secure' 11th floor patio

The husband of an Ernst & Young employee who plummeted from the balcony of her Sydney office had been on a plane when his wife fell to her death. The woman's partner had been flying from Singapore to Australia when the 33-year-old plummeted from the building's upper floors just after midnight on Friday.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains

A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'I feel guilty. I wish I would have called that morning': Day care owner reveals she didn't call family of two-year-old who died in hot car when the little girl wasn't dropped off - as she praises the 'excellent parents'

The owner of the daycare attended by the New Jersey toddler who was left to die in a hot car on Tuesday said that she is racked with guilt for not calling the child's parents when little Adriana LeChard didn't show up for class. Speaking exclusively to DailyMail.com, Christine Skaria,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

573K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy